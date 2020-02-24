This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x

React Navigation Tabs

Tab navigators for React Navigation.

Installation

Follow the instructions on the the React Navigation "Getting Started" guide, and then add the react-navigation-tabs package to your project.

Usage

The package exports two different navigators:

createBottomTabNavigator : iOS like bottom tabs.

: iOS like bottom tabs. createMaterialTopTabNavigator : Material design themed top tabs with swipe gesture, from react-native-tab-view.

You can import individual navigators and use them:

import { createBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-tabs' ; export default createBottomTabNavigator({ Album : { screen : Album }, Library : { screen : Library }, History : { screen : History }, Cart : { screen : Cart }, });

You can install another package, react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs , to use a third type of tab navigator:

createMaterialBottomTabNavigator : Material design themed animated bottom tabs, from react-native-paper.

import { createMaterialBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs' ; export default createMaterialBottomTabNavigator( { Album : { screen : Album }, Library : { screen : Library }, History : { screen : History }, Cart : { screen : Cart }, }, { initialRouteName : 'Album' , activeTintColor : '#F44336' , }, );

Development workflow

To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:

yarn bootstrap

While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:

yarn example start

Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:

yarn typescript yarn lint

To fix formatting errors, run the following:

yarn lint --fix

Docs