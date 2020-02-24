openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-navigation-tabs

by react-navigation
2.11.1 (see all)

Tab navigators for React Navigation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.9K

GitHub Stars

325

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Tabs Navigation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x

React Navigation Tabs

Build Status Version MIT License

Tab navigators for React Navigation.

Installation

Follow the instructions on the the React Navigation "Getting Started" guide, and then add the react-navigation-tabs package to your project.

Usage

The package exports two different navigators:

  • createBottomTabNavigator: iOS like bottom tabs.
  • createMaterialTopTabNavigator: Material design themed top tabs with swipe gesture, from react-native-tab-view.

You can import individual navigators and use them:

import { createBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-tabs';

export default createBottomTabNavigator({
  Album: { screen: Album },
  Library: { screen: Library },
  History: { screen: History },
  Cart: { screen: Cart },
});

You can install another package, react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs, to use a third type of tab navigator:

  • createMaterialBottomTabNavigator: Material design themed animated bottom tabs, from react-native-paper.
import { createMaterialBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs';

export default createMaterialBottomTabNavigator(
  {
    Album: { screen: Album },
    Library: { screen: Library },
    History: { screen: History },
    Cart: { screen: Cart },
  },
  {
    initialRouteName: 'Album',
    activeTintColor: '#F44336',
  },
);

Development workflow

To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:

yarn bootstrap

While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:

yarn example start

Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:

yarn typescript
yarn lint

To fix formatting errors, run the following:

yarn lint --fix

Docs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Quentin Caron1 Rating0 Reviews
December 1, 2020

Alternatives

react-native-tab-viewA cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
221K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rns
react-native-segmented-control-tabreact-native-segmented-control-tab(for Android/iOS)
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27K
rnc
react-navigation-collapsibleAn extension of react-navigation that makes your header collapsible.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
react-native-tab-view-fixedA cross-platform Tab View component for React Native
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
5
rns
react-native-scrollable-tab-view-mask-barthis is a custom tab bar for react-native-scrollable-tab-view 。
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
93
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial