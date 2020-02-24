This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x
Tab navigators for React Navigation.
Follow the instructions on the the React Navigation "Getting Started" guide, and then add the
react-navigation-tabs package to your project.
The package exports two different navigators:
createBottomTabNavigator: iOS like bottom tabs.
createMaterialTopTabNavigator: Material design themed top tabs with swipe gesture, from react-native-tab-view.
You can import individual navigators and use them:
import { createBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-tabs';
export default createBottomTabNavigator({
Album: { screen: Album },
Library: { screen: Library },
History: { screen: History },
Cart: { screen: Cart },
});
You can install another package,
react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs, to use a third type of tab navigator:
createMaterialBottomTabNavigator: Material design themed animated bottom tabs, from react-native-paper.
import { createMaterialBottomTabNavigator } from 'react-navigation-material-bottom-tabs';
export default createMaterialBottomTabNavigator(
{
Album: { screen: Album },
Library: { screen: Library },
History: { screen: History },
Cart: { screen: Cart },
},
{
initialRouteName: 'Album',
activeTintColor: '#F44336',
},
);
To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:
yarn bootstrap
While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:
yarn example start
Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:
yarn typescript
yarn lint
To fix formatting errors, run the following:
yarn lint --fix