React Navigation Switch Transitioner

Switch navigator for use on iOS and Android, allowing custom transitions on switching.

It also includes a FadeTransition to use in your screens to get cross-fading for the switch navigator

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,

yarn add react-navigation-switch-transitioner

Usage

Create your Switch Navigator with the same parameters than the react-navigation one.

There are 2 options to add transitions to your Screens:

Option 1: Using the provided HOC

This library provides two HOCs: withTransition and withFadeTransition which you can use to wrap your screens. The first one allows you to inject any transition to your screen, while the second one uses the provided FadeTransition.

import { createSwitchNavigator, FadeTransition, withTransition, withFadeTransition } from 'react-navigation-switch-transitioner' export default createSwitchNavigator({ Inbox : withTransition(FadeTransition)(InboxScreen) Drafts : withFadeTransition(DraftsScreen), }, { initialRouteName : 'Inbox' , })

Option 2: Wrap your screens with a transition component

If you want your screens to Fade on transitioning to/from them, wrap them in the FadeTransition component and expose its navigationOptions (don't forget to pass the received props to the FadeTransition)

import { FadeTransition } from 'react-navigation-switch-transitioner' class DraftScreen extends React . Component { static navigationOptions = FadeTransition.navigationOptions render() { return ( < FadeTransition { ...this.props }> < View style = {{ flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center ', backgroundColor: '# eee ', }} > < Text > Drafts </ Text > </ View > </ FadeTransition > ) } }

Docs

It is mostly compatible with the react-navigation SwitchNavigator so the best place to start while documention is created is the React Navigation website.

Implementing your own Transitions

If you want to implement your own transition take a look at the source code for the FadeTransition.

Run the example app

To run the example app do the following: