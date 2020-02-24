This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/master/packages/stack

React Navigation Stack

Stack navigator for use on iOS and Android.

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,

yarn add react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context

or

npm install react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context

Usage

import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation-stack' ; export default createStackNavigator({ Inbox : InboxScreen, Drafts : DraftsScreen, }, { initialRouteName : 'Inbox' , });

Development workflow

To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:

yarn bootstrap

While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:

yarn example start

The code in this repo uses the source from @react-navigation/stack and patches it to make it usable in React Navigation 4. If you need to make changes, please send a pull request there.

If the change is specifically related to React Navigation 4 integration, first run yarn sync , then change the files in src/vendor and then run yarn patch to update the patch file with the latest changes.

Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:

yarn typescript yarn lint

To fix formatting errors, run the following:

yarn lint --fix

Docs

Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.