react-navigation-stack

by react-navigation
2.10.4 (see all)

Stack navigator for React Navigation

Downloads/wk

81.8K

GitHub Stars

385

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
ASG09
nikhil2882

Top Feedback

Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/master/packages/stack

React Navigation Stack

Build Status Version MIT License

Stack navigator for use on iOS and Android.

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,

yarn add react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context

or

npm install react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context

Usage

import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation-stack';

export default createStackNavigator({
  Inbox: InboxScreen,
  Drafts: DraftsScreen,
}, {
  initialRouteName: 'Inbox',
});

Development workflow

To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:

yarn bootstrap

While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:

yarn example start

The code in this repo uses the source from @react-navigation/stack and patches it to make it usable in React Navigation 4. If you need to make changes, please send a pull request there.

If the change is specifically related to React Navigation 4 integration, first run yarn sync, then change the files in src/vendor and then run yarn patch to update the patch file with the latest changes.

Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:

yarn typescript
yarn lint

To fix formatting errors, run the following:

yarn lint --fix

Docs

Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.

3 months ago

I've used this library in a react-native app and it was a great solution to keep track of the navigation flow (specially with the goBack method). Combined with a state manager to define which next stack should appear, it can be quite easy to control an apps' flow.

February 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

It basically saves my life as it maintains the history of stacks between tabs if I used bottom tabs from the same sub library or even drawer, gives an awesome option to reset or maintains history while changing between tabs.

0

