This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/master/packages/stack
Stack navigator for use on iOS and Android.
Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run,
yarn add react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context
or
npm install react-navigation-stack @react-native-community/masked-view react-native-safe-area-context
import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation-stack';
export default createStackNavigator({
Inbox: InboxScreen,
Drafts: DraftsScreen,
}, {
initialRouteName: 'Inbox',
});
To setup the development environment, open a Terminal in the repo directory and run the following:
yarn bootstrap
While developing, you can run the example app with Expo to test your changes:
yarn example start
The code in this repo uses the source from
@react-navigation/stack and patches it to make it usable in React Navigation 4. If you need to make changes, please send a pull request there.
If the change is specifically related to React Navigation 4 integration, first run
yarn sync, then change the files in
src/vendor and then run
yarn patch to update the patch file with the latest changes.
Make sure your code passes TypeScript and ESLint. Run the following to verify:
yarn typescript
yarn lint
To fix formatting errors, run the following:
yarn lint --fix
Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.
I've used this library in a react-native app and it was a great solution to keep track of the navigation flow (specially with the goBack method). Combined with a state manager to define which next stack should appear, it can be quite easy to control an apps' flow.
It basically saves my life as it maintains the history of stacks between tabs if I used bottom tabs from the same sub library or even drawer, gives an awesome option to reset or maintains history while changing between tabs.