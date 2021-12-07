React Navigation Shared Element

React Navigation bindings for react-native-shared-element 💫

Documentation

Compatibility

The following versions or react-navigation and the stack navigator are supported.

Version React-Navigation Comments 3.x 4, 5 & 6 Import from react-navigation-shared-element/build/v4 to use it with 4.x. 2.x 3 & 4 This version is compatible with react-navigation-stack@2 . 1.x 3 & 4 This version is compatible with react-navigation-stack@1 .

Things to know

Demo App

Videos

This library is made possible by these wonderful people and companies.

License

React navigation shared element library is licensed under The MIT License.