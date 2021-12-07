React Navigation bindings for react-native-shared-element 💫
The following versions or react-navigation and the stack navigator are supported.
|Version
|React-Navigation
|Comments
|3.x
|4, 5 & 6
|Import from
react-navigation-shared-element/build/v4 to use it with 4.x.
|2.x
|3 & 4
|This version is compatible with
react-navigation-stack@2.
|1.x
|3 & 4
|This version is compatible with
react-navigation-stack@1.
react-navigation-shared-element uses the JS based Stack Navigator. The Native Stack Navigator is currently under development here. Also see this issue.
Group components are not yet supported.
detachInactiveScreens is set to
false by default on Android.
React navigation shared element library is licensed under The MIT License.
A decent library with cool ui transitions for native look and fee especially for iOS. I recently used this package to achieve the App Store like animation. It is not being maintained I guess, it did the job for me.