rns

react-navigation-shared-element

by Hein Rutjes
3.1.3 (see all)

React Navigation bindings for react-native-shared-element 💫

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.5K

GitHub Stars

997

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
deep8292

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

React Navigation Shared Element

React Navigation bindings for react-native-shared-element 💫

react-navigation-shared-element-gif-iOS react-navigation-shared-element-gif-Android

Documentation

Compatibility

The following versions or react-navigation and the stack navigator are supported.

VersionReact-NavigationComments
3.x4, 5 & 6Import from react-navigation-shared-element/build/v4 to use it with 4.x.
2.x3 & 4This version is compatible with react-navigation-stack@2.
1.x3 & 4This version is compatible with react-navigation-stack@1.

Things to know

Demo App

Videos

Sponsors

This library is made possible by these wonderful people and companies.

License

React navigation shared element library is licensed under The MIT License.

100
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use

A decent library with cool ui transitions for native look and fee especially for iOS. I recently used this package to achieve the App Store like animation. It is not being maintained I guess, it did the job for me.

0

