Forwards react-navigation params to your screen component's props directly. Supports type-checking with TypeScript.

use version 3 of this package for react-navigation version 6 and newer use version 2 of this package for react-navigation version 5 use version 1 of this package for react-navigation version 4 and lower

yarn add react-navigation-props-mapper

or

npm i react-navigation-props-mapper

Motivation

In react-navigation there were different ways to access navigation params:

props.navigation.state.params (from version 1)

(from version 1) props.navigation.getParam(paramName, defaultValue) (added in version 3)

(added in version 3) props.route.params (the only way to read params in version 5 and later)

Example with react-navigation v6:

function SomeComponent ( { route } ) { const { params } = route; return ( < View > < Text > Chat with {params.user.userName} </ Text > </ View > ); }

This works well but if you don't want your code to be tightly coupled to react-navigation (maybe because you're migrating from version 4 to 5) or if you simply want to work with navigation params the same way as with any other props, this package will help.

withForwardedNavigationParams

Use this function be able to access the navigation params passed to your screen directly from the props. Eg. instead of props.route.params.user.userName you'd write props.user.userName . The function wraps the provided component in a HOC and passes everything from props.route.params to the wrapped component.

Usage

When defining the screens for your navigator, wrap the screen component with the provided function. For example:

import { withForwardedNavigationParams } from 'react-navigation-props-mapper' ; function SomeScreen ( props ) { } export default withForwardedNavigationParams()(SomeScreen);

TypeScript

The package comes with full TS support, so you will get the same level of type checking as you would when using react-navigation alone. It exports several TS types that replace the ones exported from react-navigation . Their name is prefixed by Forwarded :

original type replacement type StackScreenProps ForwardedStackScreenProps NativeStackScreenProps ForwardedNativeStackScreenProps DrawerScreenProps ForwardedDrawerScreenProps BottomTabScreenProps ForwardedTabScreenProps

ForwardedTabScreenProps should work for all types of tab navigators.

For example:

type StackParamList = { Profile: { userId: string }; }; type ForwardedProfileProps = ForwardedStackScreenProps< StackParamList, 'Profile' >; const ProfileScreen = withForwardedNavigationParams<ForwardedProfileProps>()( function ProfileScreenWithForwardedNavParams ( { userId } ) { } );

See the example app for full code.

Injecting Additional Props to Your screen

This is an advanced use-case and you may not need this. Consider the deep linking guide from react-navigation. You have a chat screen that expects a userId parameter provided by deep linking:

config: { path : 'chat/:userId' ; }

you may need to use the userId parameter to get the respective User object and do some work with it. Wouldn't it be more convenient to directly get the User object instead of just the id? withMappedNavigationParams accepts an optional parameter, of type React.ComponentType (a React component) that gets all the navigation props and the wrapped component as props. You may do some additional logic in this component and then render the wrapped component, for example:

import React, { useContext } from 'react' ; import { withForwardedNavigationParams } from 'react-navigation-props-mapper' ; function UserInjecter ( props ) { const userStore = useContext(UserStoreContext); const { WrappedComponent, userId } = props; const additionalProps = {}; if (userId) { additionalProps.user = userStore.getUserById(userId); } return < WrappedComponent { ...props } { ...additionalProps } /> ; } export const ChatScreen = withForwardedNavigationParams(UserInjecter)( ({ user }) => { // return something } );

That way, in your ChatScreen component, you don't have to work with user id, but directly work with the user object.

Accessing the wrapped component