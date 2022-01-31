Forwards
react-navigation params to your screen component's props directly. Supports type-checking with TypeScript.
use version 3 of this package for
react-navigationversion 6 and newer
use version 2 of this package for
react-navigationversion 5
use version 1 of this package for
react-navigationversion 4 and lower
yarn add react-navigation-props-mapper
or
npm i react-navigation-props-mapper
In
react-navigation there were different ways to access navigation params:
props.navigation.state.params (from version 1)
props.navigation.getParam(paramName, defaultValue) (added in version 3)
props.route.params (the only way to read params in version 5 and later)
Example with react-navigation v6:
function SomeComponent({ route }) {
const { params } = route;
return (
<View>
<Text>Chat with {params.user.userName}</Text>
</View>
);
}
This works well but if you don't want your code to be tightly coupled to
react-navigation (maybe because you're migrating from version 4 to 5) or if you simply want to work with navigation params the same way as with any other props, this package will help.
withForwardedNavigationParams
Use this function be able to access the navigation params passed to your screen directly from the props. Eg. instead of
props.route.params.user.userName you'd write
props.user.userName. The function wraps the provided component in a HOC and passes everything from
props.route.params to the wrapped component.
When defining the screens for your navigator, wrap the screen component with the provided function. For example:
import { withForwardedNavigationParams } from 'react-navigation-props-mapper';
function SomeScreen(props) {
// return something
}
export default withForwardedNavigationParams()(SomeScreen);
The package comes with full TS support, so you will get the same level of type checking as you would when using
react-navigation alone.
It exports several TS types that replace the ones exported from
react-navigation. Their name is prefixed by
Forwarded:
|original type
|replacement type
|StackScreenProps
|ForwardedStackScreenProps
|NativeStackScreenProps
|ForwardedNativeStackScreenProps
|DrawerScreenProps
|ForwardedDrawerScreenProps
|BottomTabScreenProps
|ForwardedTabScreenProps
ForwardedTabScreenProps should work for all types of tab navigators.
For example:
type StackParamList = {
Profile: { userId: string };
};
type ForwardedProfileProps = ForwardedStackScreenProps<
StackParamList,
'Profile'
>;
const ProfileScreen = withForwardedNavigationParams<ForwardedProfileProps>()(
function ProfileScreenWithForwardedNavParams({ userId }) {
// userId is of type string
}
);
See the example app for full code.
This is an advanced use-case and you may not need this. Consider the deep linking guide from react-navigation.
You have a chat screen that expects a
userId parameter provided by deep linking:
config: {
path: 'chat/:userId';
}
you may need to use the
userId parameter to get the respective
User object and do some work with it. Wouldn't it be more convenient to directly get the
User object instead of just the id?
withMappedNavigationParams accepts an optional parameter, of type
React.ComponentType (a React component) that gets all the navigation props and the wrapped component as props. You may do some additional logic in this component and then render the wrapped component, for example:
import React, { useContext } from 'react';
import { withForwardedNavigationParams } from 'react-navigation-props-mapper';
function UserInjecter(props) {
const userStore = useContext(UserStoreContext);
// In this component you may do eg. a network fetch to get data needed by the screen component.
const { WrappedComponent, userId } = props;
const additionalProps = {};
if (userId) {
additionalProps.user = userStore.getUserById(userId);
}
return <WrappedComponent {...props} {...additionalProps} />;
}
export const ChatScreen = withForwardedNavigationParams(UserInjecter)(
({ user }) => {
// return something
}
);
That way, in your
ChatScreen component, you don't have to work with user id, but directly work with the user object.
The original component wrapped by
withForwardedNavigationParams is available as
wrappedComponent property of the created HOC. This can be useful for testing.