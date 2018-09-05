This is a quick, ready to use solution using HOC to expose
props.isFocused. No Redux needed
react-navigation
react-navigation-is-focused-hoc from npm
yarn add react-navigation-is-focused-hoc
or
npm install --save react-navigation-is-focused-hoc
To see more of the
react-navigation-is-focused-hoc in action, you can check out the source in ExampleNavigation folder.
app.js
import React from 'react'
import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation'
import { updateFocus, getCurrentRouteKey } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc'
import MyScreenView from './screens/myScreenView'
// navigation
const AppNavigator = StackNavigator({
MyScreenView: { screen: MyScreenView },
}, {
initialRouteName: 'MyScreenView',
})
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<AppNavigator
onNavigationStateChange={(prevState, currentState) => {
// If you want to ignore the state changed from `DrawerNavigator`, use this:
/*
if (/^Drawer(Open|Close|Toggle)$/.test(getCurrentRouteKey(currentState)) === false) {
updateFocus(currentState)
return
}
*/
updateFocus(currentState)
}}
/>
)
}
}
myScreenView.js
import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import {
View,
Text,
} from 'react-native'
import { withNavigationFocus } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc'
class MyScreenView extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
isFocused: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
focusedRouteKey: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
}
componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
if (!this.props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused) {
// screen enter (refresh data, update ui ...)
}
if (this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
// screen exit
}
}
shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps) {
// Update only once after the screen disappears
if (this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
return true
}
// Don't update if the screen is not focused
if (!this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
return false
}
// Update the screen if its re-enter
return !this.props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused
}
render() {
if (!this.props.isFocused /*&& this.props.focusedRouteKey.indexOf('Drawer') !== 0*/) {
return null
}
return (
<View>
{this.props.isFocused
? <Text>I am focused</Text>
: <Text>I am not focused</Text>
}
</View>
)
}
}
// second argument is optional and is for defining your initial route
// ie: export default withNavigationFocus(MyScreenView, true)
export default withNavigationFocus(MyScreenView)
Or with ES7 decorators:
@withNavigationFocus('MyScreenView')
export default class MyScreenView extends React.Component {
// ...
}
Peter Machowski
Patrick Wozniak
Charles Crete
Ulises Giacoman
Thanks to Adam (@skevy), Mike (@grabbou), Satyajit (@satya164) and others for the
react-navigation module