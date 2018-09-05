openbase logo
rni

react-navigation-is-focused-hoc

by Peter Machowski
1.1.1 (see all)

Ready to use solution using HOC to expose props.isFocused for react-navigation. No Redux needed.

41

172

3yrs ago

3

2

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Please Star

react-navigation-is-focused-hoc npm version

NOTE: Since React-Navigation v.2+ this package functionality was included into the core.

Welcome React Navigation user seeking focus 😀

This is a quick, ready to use solution using HOC to expose props.isFocused. No Redux needed

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react-navigation
  2. Install the latest version of react-navigation-is-focused-hoc from npm
yarn add react-navigation-is-focused-hoc

or

npm install --save react-navigation-is-focused-hoc

Full Usage Example

To see more of the react-navigation-is-focused-hoc in action, you can check out the source in ExampleNavigation folder.

Usage

app.js

import React from 'react'
import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation'
import { updateFocus, getCurrentRouteKey } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc'

import MyScreenView from './screens/myScreenView'

// navigation
const AppNavigator = StackNavigator({
  MyScreenView: { screen: MyScreenView },
}, {
  initialRouteName: 'MyScreenView',
})

export default class App extends React.Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <AppNavigator
        onNavigationStateChange={(prevState, currentState) => {
          // If you want to ignore the state changed from `DrawerNavigator`, use this:
          /*
            if (/^Drawer(Open|Close|Toggle)$/.test(getCurrentRouteKey(currentState)) === false) {
              updateFocus(currentState)
              return
            }
          */
          updateFocus(currentState)
        }}
      />
    )
  }
}

myScreenView.js

import React from 'react'
import PropTypes from 'prop-types'
import {
  View,
  Text,
} from 'react-native'
import { withNavigationFocus } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc'

class MyScreenView extends React.Component {
  static propTypes = {
    isFocused: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
    focusedRouteKey: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  }

  componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
    if (!this.props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused) {
      // screen enter (refresh data, update ui ...)
    }
    if (this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
      // screen exit
    }
  }

  shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps) {
    // Update only once after the screen disappears
    if (this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
      return true
    }

    // Don't update if the screen is not focused
    if (!this.props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) {
      return false
    }

    // Update the screen if its re-enter
    return !this.props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused
  }

  render() {
    if (!this.props.isFocused /*&& this.props.focusedRouteKey.indexOf('Drawer') !== 0*/) {
      return null
    }

    return (
      <View>
        {this.props.isFocused
          ? <Text>I am focused</Text>
          : <Text>I am not focused</Text>
        }
      </View>
    )
  }
}

// second argument is optional and is for defining your initial route
// ie: export default withNavigationFocus(MyScreenView, true)
export default withNavigationFocus(MyScreenView)

Or with ES7 decorators:

 @withNavigationFocus('MyScreenView')
 export default class MyScreenView extends React.Component {
   // ...
 }

Contributiors

|
Peter Machowski
|
Patrick Wozniak
|
Charles Crete
|
Ulises Giacoman

Special thanks

Thanks to Adam (@skevy), Mike (@grabbou), Satyajit (@satya164) and others for the react-navigation module

