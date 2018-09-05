NOTE: Since React-Navigation v.2+ this package functionality was included into the core.

Welcome React Navigation user seeking focus 😀

This is a quick, ready to use solution using HOC to expose props.isFocused . No Redux needed

Installation

Install the latest version of react-navigation Install the latest version of react-navigation-is-focused-hoc from npm

yarn add react-navigation- is -focused-hoc

or

npm install --save react-navigation-is-focused-hoc

Full Usage Example

To see more of the react-navigation-is-focused-hoc in action, you can check out the source in ExampleNavigation folder.

Usage

app.js

import React from 'react' import { StackNavigator } from 'react-navigation' import { updateFocus, getCurrentRouteKey } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc' import MyScreenView from './screens/myScreenView' const AppNavigator = StackNavigator({ MyScreenView : { screen : MyScreenView }, }, { initialRouteName : 'MyScreenView' , }) export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < AppNavigator onNavigationStateChange = {(prevState, currentState ) => { // If you want to ignore the state changed from `DrawerNavigator`, use this: /* if (/^Drawer(Open|Close|Toggle)$/.test(getCurrentRouteKey(currentState)) === false) { updateFocus(currentState) return } */ updateFocus(currentState) }} /> ) } }

myScreenView.js

import React from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import { View, Text, } from 'react-native' import { withNavigationFocus } from 'react-navigation-is-focused-hoc' class MyScreenView extends React . Component { static propTypes = { isFocused : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, focusedRouteKey : PropTypes.string.isRequired, } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { if (! this .props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused) { } if ( this .props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) { } } shouldComponentUpdate(nextProps) { if ( this .props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) { return true } if (! this .props.isFocused && !nextProps.isFocused) { return false } return ! this .props.isFocused && nextProps.isFocused } render() { if (! this .props.isFocused ) { return null } return ( < View > {this.props.isFocused ? < Text > I am focused </ Text > : < Text > I am not focused </ Text > } </ View > ) } } export default withNavigationFocus(MyScreenView)

Or with ES7 decorators:

@withNavigationFocus( 'MyScreenView' ) export default class MyScreenView extends React . Component { }

Contributiors

|

Peter Machowski

|

Patrick Wozniak

|

Charles Crete

|

Ulises Giacoman



Special thanks