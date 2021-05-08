⚡️ Speed up heavy React Native screens

Optimize heavy screens in React Native to prevent lags with React Navigation's stack.

This isn't actually specific to React Navigation, but I find myself using it there often.

Especially useful for screens that set up listeners, make network requests, etc.

Usage

🥳 New component-based API! Use this if you only want to optimize certain content on your screen.

import React from 'react' import { OptimizedHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen' const Screen = () => ( <> < NonExpensiveComponentHere /> < OptimizedHeavyScreen > < MyHeavyComponentHere /> </ OptimizedHeavyScreen > </> )

You can also use the normal export usage. Use this if you want to optimize your whole screen.

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen' const Screen = () => ... export default optimizeHeavyScreen(Screen, OptionalPlaceHolderScreen)

Or you can require your heavy screen inline:

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen' export default optimizeHeavyScreen( require ( 'path/to/HeavyScreen' ), OptionalPlaceHolderScreen )

Thanks to @Sebastien Lorber for this recommendation ^

Installation

yarn add react-navigation-heavy-screen

Install peer dependencies:

expo install react-native-reanimated

What does it do?

Delay rendering a component until interactions are complete, using InteractionManager . Then it fades in your screen.

Props

placeholder (optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime.

(optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime. transition : (optional) custom transition prop for Reanimated's Transitioning.View component. See react-native-reanimated docs and Transition examples.

import React from 'react' import { OptimizedHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen' const Screen () => ( < OptimizedHeavyScreen > < YourHeavyComponent /> </ OptimizedHeavyScreen > ) export default Screen

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen' export default optimizeHeavyScreen(Screen, OptionalPlaceHolderScreen, { disableHoistStatics : false , transition : ( <Transition.Together> <Transition.Change interpolation="easeInOut" /> <Transition.In type="fade" /> </Transition.Together> ), })

Arguments

Screen required Any React component whose render should be delayed until interactions are complete.

Any React component whose render should be delayed until interactions are complete. Placeholder (optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime.

(optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime. options (optional) Dictionary with the following options: disableHoistStatics : (optional) If true , the Screen 's statics (like navigationOptions , etc.) will not be passed on. Default: false . transition : (optional) custom transition prop for Reanimated's Transitioning.View component. See react-native-reanimated docs and Transition examples.

(optional) Dictionary with the following options:

License

MIT