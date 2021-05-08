openbase logo
rnh

react-navigation-heavy-screen

by Fernando Rojo
1.2.1 (see all)

⚡️Optimize heavy screens to prevent lags during React Navigation transitions.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

514

GitHub Stars

228

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

⚡️ Speed up heavy React Native screens

Optimize heavy screens in React Native to prevent lags with React Navigation's stack.

This isn't actually specific to React Navigation, but I find myself using it there often.

Especially useful for screens that set up listeners, make network requests, etc.

Usage

🥳 New component-based API! Use this if you only want to optimize certain content on your screen.

import React from 'react'
import { OptimizedHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen'

const Screen = () => (
  <>
    <NonExpensiveComponentHere />
    <OptimizedHeavyScreen>
      <MyHeavyComponentHere />
    </OptimizedHeavyScreen>
  </>
)

You can also use the normal export usage. Use this if you want to optimize your whole screen.

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen'

const Screen = () => ...

export default optimizeHeavyScreen(Screen, OptionalPlaceHolderScreen)

Or you can require your heavy screen inline:

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen'

export default optimizeHeavyScreen(
  require('path/to/HeavyScreen'),
  OptionalPlaceHolderScreen
)

Thanks to @Sebastien Lorber for this recommendation ^

Installation

yarn add react-navigation-heavy-screen

Install peer dependencies:

expo install react-native-reanimated

What does it do?

Delay rendering a component until interactions are complete, using InteractionManager. Then it fades in your screen.

<OptimizedHeavyScreen />

Props

  • placeholder (optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime.
  • transition: (optional) custom transition prop for Reanimated's Transitioning.View component. See react-native-reanimated docs and Transition examples.
import React from 'react'
import { OptimizedHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen'

const Screen () => (
  <OptimizedHeavyScreen>
    <YourHeavyComponent />
  </OptimizedHeavyScreen>
)

export default Screen

optimizeHeavyScreen(Screen, Placeholder, options)

import { optimizeHeavyScreen } from 'react-navigation-heavy-screen'

export default optimizeHeavyScreen(Screen, OptionalPlaceHolderScreen, {
  // default values
  disableHoistStatics: false,
  transition: (
    <Transition.Together>
      <Transition.Change interpolation="easeInOut" />
      <Transition.In type="fade" />
    </Transition.Together>
  ),
})

Arguments

  • Screen required Any React component whose render should be delayed until interactions are complete.
  • Placeholder (optional) Non-heavy React component that renders in the meantime.
  • options (optional) Dictionary with the following options:
    • disableHoistStatics: (optional) If true, the Screen's statics (like navigationOptions, etc.) will not be passed on. Default: false.
    • transition: (optional) custom transition prop for Reanimated's Transitioning.View component. See react-native-reanimated docs and Transition examples.

License

MIT

