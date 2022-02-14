This package will help you render buttons in the navigation bar and handle the styling so you don't have to. It tries to mimic the appearance of native navbar buttons and attempts to offer simple and flexible interface for you to interact with. Typed with Flow and ships with TS typings. Supports iOS and Android, web support is experimental.

Demo App

Contains many examples and is available via expo. Sources are in the example folder. I highly recommend you check out both links to get a better idea of the api.

Quick Example

The corresponding code:

import React from 'react' ; import { Ionicons } from '@expo/vector-icons' ; import { Text } from 'react-native' ; import { HeaderButtons, HeaderButton, Item, HiddenItem, OverflowMenu, } from 'react-navigation-header-buttons' ; const IoniconsHeaderButton = ( props ) => ( <HeaderButton IconComponent={Ionicons} iconSize={23} {...props} /> ); const ReusableItem = ({ onPress }) => <Item title="Edit" onPress={onPress} />; const ReusableHiddenItem = ({ onPress }) => <HiddenItem title="hidden2" onPress={onPress} />; export function UsageWithIcons({ navigation }) { React.useLayoutEffect(() => { navigation.setOptions({ // in your app, you can extract the arrow function into a separate component // to avoid creating a new one every time you update the options headerRight: () => ( <HeaderButtons HeaderButtonComponent={IoniconsHeaderButton}> <Item title="search" iconName="ios-search" onPress={() => alert('search')} /> <ReusableItem onPress={() => alert('Edit')} /> <OverflowMenu style={{ marginHorizontal: 10 }} OverflowIcon={({ color }) => <Ionicons name="ios-more" size={23} color={color} />} > <HiddenItem title="hidden1" onPress={() => alert('hidden1')} /> <ReusableHiddenItem onPress={() => alert('hidden2')} /> </OverflowMenu> </HeaderButtons> ), }); }, [navigation]); return <Text style={{ flex: 1, margin: 20 }}>demo!</Text>; }

Setup

yarn add react-navigation-header-buttons Wrap your root component in OverflowMenuProvider , as seen in example's App.tsx. IMPORTANT OverflowMenuProvider must be placed so that it is a child of NavigationContainer , otherwise this library may not receive the correct theme from React Navigation.

Note on theming

Version 7 and later gets colors for Android ripple effect, text and icons from React Navigation's theme, so you will not need to work with colors, with the exception of OverflowIcon as seen above. You can always override colors of text&icons (using color prop) or of the ripple effect on Android (using pressColor prop) as documented below.

Usage

HeaderButtons

Is a wrapper over all the visible header buttons (those can be text-buttons, icon-button, or any custom react elements). The most important prop is HeaderButtonComponent that defines how all icons rendered in children will look. In particular, it allows setting their IconComponent , size and color once so that you don't need to repeat it for each icon-button - but you can override those for each Item if you like.

HeaderButtons accepts:

prop and type description note HeaderButtonComponent?: React.ComponentType component that renders the buttons, HeaderButton by default Typically, you'll want to provide a component that wraps HeaderButton provided by this package, as seen in the quick example. However, you're free to use your own component (see HeaderButton.js for reference). children: React.Node whatever you want to render inside Typically, Item or your component that renders Item , but it can be any React element. left?: boolean whether the HeaderButtons are on the left from header title false by default, it only influences styling in a subtle way

Item

Renders text, or icon, and has an onPress handler. Take a look at the example to see how to use it.

Item accepts:

prop and type description title: string title for the button, required onPress: ?() => any function to call on press iconName?: string icon name, used together with the IconComponent prop style?: ViewStyleProp style to apply to the touchable element that wraps the button buttonStyle?: ViewStyleProp style to apply to the text / icon testID?: string testID to locate view in e2e tests other props whatever else you want to pass to the underlying touchable (eg. disabled )

Item also accepts other props that you'll typically not need to pass because HeaderButtonComponent already knows them (eg. iconSize ) or because they are pulled from the React Navigation's theme object ( color ).

additional props and type description note IconComponent?: React.ComponentType component to use for the icons, for example from react-native-vector-icons iconSize?: number iconSize color?: string color of icons and buttons

OverflowMenu

Is the place to define the behavior for overflow button (if there is one). Please note you can render OverflowMenu only by itself too, you do not need to wrap it in HeaderButtons . The most important prop is onPress which defines what kind of overflow menu we should show.

The package exports common handlers you can use, but you can provide your own too (via the onPress prop):

exported handler description overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet This is iOS-only: it displays overflow items in an ActionSheetIOS overflowMenuPressHandlerPopupMenu This is Android-only: it displays overflow items using UIManager.showPopupMenu overflowMenuPressHandlerDropdownMenu Can be used in iOS, Android and Web. Displays overflow items in a material popup adapted from react-native-paper, credit for amazing job goes to them. This Menu is bundled in this library (no dependency on react-native-paper ). defaultOnOverflowMenuPress The default. Uses overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet on iOS, and overflowMenuPressHandlerDropdownMenu otherwise.

OverflowMenu accepts:

prop and type description note OverflowIcon: React.Element | React.ComponentType React element or component for the overflow icon if you provide a component, it will receive color prop as seen in example above style?: ViewStyleProp optional styles for overflow button there are some default styles set, as seen in OverflowButton.js onPress?: (OnOverflowMenuPressParams) => any function that is called when overflow menu is pressed. This will override the default handler. Note the default handler offers (limited) customization. See more in "Recipes". testID?: string testID to locate the overflow button in e2e tests the default is available under import { OVERFLOW_BUTTON_TEST_ID } from 'react-navigation-header-buttons/e2e' accessibilityLabel?: string 'More options' by default left?: boolean whether the OverflowMenu is on the left from header title false by default, it just influences styling. No need to pass this if you already passed it to HeaderButtons . children: React.Node the overflow items typically HiddenItem s, please read the note below other props props passed to the nested Touchable pass eg. pressColor to control ripple color on Android

Important note

Children passed to OverflowMenu should be

either HiddenItem s

s or plain function components (no class components) without hooks that return HiddenItem , as seen in the example above.

Anything else will be ignored and will not appear in the overflow menus shown by overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet and overflowMenuPressHandlerPopupMenu . Only overflowMenuPressHandlerDropdownMenu supports rendering custom elements, such as <Divider /> (which is exported) or your custom ones.

This limitation may look weird, but it should not really bother you in any way: if you need to have state in your items, lift the state up. The limitation exists because we need to be able to transform declarative React elements into imperative calls ( ActionSheetIOS.showActionSheetWithOptions / UIManager.showPopupMenu ). If this is a problem for you for some reason, please raise an issue and we'll see what can be done about it.

If OverflowMenu contains no valid child elements, nothing will be rendered at all. (No OverflowIcon , no wrapper.)

examples Please see UsageWithOverflowComplex.tsx for valid examples! These will NOT work with overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet and overflowMenuPressHandlerPopupMenu : WRONG! no hooks are allowed! function MyComponent ( { title } ) { const [titleFromState, setTitle] = React.useState( 'from state hook' ); return <HiddenItem title={titleFromState + title} onPress={() => alert('fail')} />; } <OverflowMenu OverflowIcon={<Ionicons name="ios-more" size={23} color="blue" />}> <MyComponent /> </OverflowMenu>; WRONG! you can nest HiddenItem only once, not twice const HiddenItemWrapped = () => <HiddenItem title="hidden2" onPress={() => alert('hidden2')} />; const HiddenItemWrappedTwice = ()=> <HiddenItemWrapped /> <OverflowMenu OverflowIcon={<Ionicons name="ios-more" size={23} color="blue" />}> <HiddenItemWrappedTwice /> </OverflowMenu>;

HiddenItem

HiddenItem accepts:

prop and type description note title: string title for the button, required style?: ViewStyleProp style to apply to the touchable element that wraps the text titleStyle?: ViewStyleProp style to apply to the text onPress: ?() => any function to call on press testID?: string testID to locate view in e2e tests disabled?: boolean disabled 'item' is greyed out and onPress is not called on touch destructive?: boolean flag specifying whether this item is destructive only applies to items shown with overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet

OverflowMenuProvider

This is a React context provider needed for overflowMenuPressHandlerDropdownMenu to work. If you're not using overflowMenuPressHandlerDropdownMenu then you don't need it. By default, you need to wrap your root component with it.

OverflowMenuProvider accepts an optional spaceAboveMenu prop, which can be used to set the distance between the top of the screen and the top of the overflow menu.

HeaderButton

You will typically not use HeaderButton directly. HeaderButton is where all the onPress , title and Icon-related props (color, size) meet to render actual button. See the source if you want to customize it.

Recipes

Customizing the overflow menu

The default handler for overflow menu on iOS is overflowMenuPressHandlerActionSheet .

One of the usual things you may want to do is override the cancel button label on iOS - see example.

Using custom text transforms

Use the buttonStyle prop to set textTransform styles for button titles.

How to integrate in your project

This sections covers how you should use the library in your project. Please note that there are numerous example screens.

1 . Define one file where the styling of header buttons is taken care of.

import * as React from 'react' ; import MaterialIcons from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialIcons' ; import { HeaderButtons, HeaderButton } from 'react-navigation-header-buttons' ; const MaterialHeaderButton = ( props ) => ( <HeaderButton IconComponent={MaterialIcons} iconSize={23} color="blue" {...props} /> ); export const MaterialHeaderButtons = (props) => { return <HeaderButtons HeaderButtonComponent={MaterialHeaderButton} {...props} />; };

2 . Import header buttons from the file defined previously.

import { MaterialHeaderButtons } from './MyHeaderButtons' ; import { Item } from 'react-navigation-header-buttons' ; React.useLayoutEffect( () => { navigation.setOptions({ title : 'Demo' , headerRight : () => ( <MaterialHeaderButtons> <Item title="add" iconName="search" onPress={() => console.warn('add')} /> <Item title="edit" onPress={() => console.warn('edit')} /> </MaterialHeaderButtons> ), }); }, [navigation]);

