This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x/packages/drawer

React Navigation Drawer

Drawer navigator for use on iOS and Android.

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-navigation-drawer

If you are using Expo, you are done. Otherwise, continue to the next step.

Install and link react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated . To install and link them, run:

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler react-native link react-native-reanimated react-native link react-native-gesture-handler

IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for react-native-gesture-handler on Android after running react-native link react-native-gesture-handler . Check the this guide to complete the installation.

Usage

import { createDrawerNavigator } from 'react-navigation-drawer' ; export default createDrawerNavigator({ Inbox : InboxStack Drafts : DraftsStack, }, { initialRouteName : 'Inbox' , contentOptions : { activeTintColor : '#e91e63' , }, });

Development workflow

Clone this repository

Run yarn in the root directory and in the example directory

in the root directory and in the directory Run yarn dev in the root directory

in the root directory Run yarn start in the example directory

Docs

Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.