This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x/packages/drawer
Drawer navigator for use on iOS and Android.
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-navigation-drawer
If you are using Expo, you are done. Otherwise, continue to the next step.
Install and link
react-native-gesture-handler and
react-native-reanimated. To install and link them, run:
yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler
react-native link react-native-reanimated
react-native link react-native-gesture-handler
IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for
react-native-gesture-handler on Android after running
react-native link react-native-gesture-handler. Check the this guide to complete the installation.
import { createDrawerNavigator } from 'react-navigation-drawer';
export default createDrawerNavigator({
Inbox: InboxStack
Drafts: DraftsStack,
}, {
initialRouteName: 'Inbox',
contentOptions: {
activeTintColor: '#e91e63',
},
});
yarn in the root directory and in the
example directory
yarn dev in the root directory
yarn start in the
example directory
Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.
I've used react-navigation-drawers professionally on react-native apps and a web app, and particularly what I found most interesting about it was how you can customise the drawer's dynamic display and also how you can combine multiple drawers (the later makes more sense for web apps with bigger screens) allowing levels of selection for instance.