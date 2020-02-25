openbase logo
react-navigation-drawer

by react-navigation
2.7.1 (see all)

Drawer navigator for React Navigation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

46.1K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

This package has been moved to https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation/tree/4.x/packages/drawer

React Navigation Drawer

npm version CircleCI badge PRs Welcome

Drawer navigator for use on iOS and Android.

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-navigation-drawer

If you are using Expo, you are done. Otherwise, continue to the next step.

Install and link react-native-gesture-handler and react-native-reanimated. To install and link them, run:

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler
react-native link react-native-reanimated
react-native link react-native-gesture-handler

IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for react-native-gesture-handler on Android after running react-native link react-native-gesture-handler. Check the this guide to complete the installation.

Usage

import { createDrawerNavigator } from 'react-navigation-drawer';

export default createDrawerNavigator({
  Inbox: InboxStack
  Drafts: DraftsStack,
}, {
  initialRouteName: 'Inbox',
  contentOptions: {
    activeTintColor: '#e91e63',
  },
});

Development workflow

  • Clone this repository
  • Run yarn in the root directory and in the example directory
  • Run yarn dev in the root directory
  • Run yarn start in the example directory

Docs

Documentation can be found on the React Navigation website.

100
Andre de Senne48 Ratings51 Reviews
3 months ago

I've used react-navigation-drawers professionally on react-native apps and a web app, and particularly what I found most interesting about it was how you can customise the drawer's dynamic display and also how you can combine multiple drawers (the later makes more sense for web apps with bigger screens) allowing levels of selection for instance.

0

