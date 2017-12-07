React view manager similar to UINavigationController
npm install react-navigation-controller
http://aputinski.github.io/react-navigation-controller/examples/
import React from 'react';
import NavigationController from 'react-navigation-controller';
class LoginView extends React.Component {
onLogin() {
this.props.navigationController.pushView(
<div>Welcome to the app!</div>
);
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.onLogin.bind(this)}>
Login
</button>
</div>
);
}
}
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
const props = {
// The views to place in the stack. The front-to-back order
// of the views in this array represents the new bottom-to-top
// order of the navigation stack. Thus, the last item added to
// the array becomes the top item of the navigation stack.
// NOTE: This can only be updated via `setViews()`
views: [
<LoginView />
],
// If set to true, the navigation will save the state of each view that
// pushed onto the stack. When `popView()` is called, the navigationController
// will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown.
// Defaults to false
// NOTE: This can only be updated via `setViews()`
preserveState: true,
// The spring tension for transitions
// http://facebook.github.io/rebound-js/docs/rebound.html
// Defaults to 10
transitionTension: 12,
// The spring friction for transitions
// Defaults to 6
transitionFriction: 5
};
return (
<NavigationController {...props} />
);
}
}
Once a view is pushed onto the stack, it will recieve a
navigationController prop
with the following methods:
pushView(view, [options])
Push a new view onto the stack
Arguments
view
{ReactElement}
Any valid React element (
React.PropTypes.element)
options
{object}
Addtional options
options.transiton
{number|function}
default=Transition.type.PUSH_LEFT
Specify the type of transition:
NavigationController.Transition.type = {
NONE: 0,
PUSH_LEFT: 1,
PUSH_RIGHT: 2,
PUSH_UP: 3,
PUSH_DOWN: 4,
COVER_LEFT: 5,
COVER_RIGHT: 6,
COVER_UP: 7,
COVER_DOWN: 8,
REVEAL_LEFT: 9,
REVEAL_RIGHT: 10,
REVEAL_UP: 11,
REVEAL_DOWN: 12
};
A function can be used to perform custom transitions:
navigationController.pushView(<MyView />, {
transition(prevElement, nextElement, done) {
// Do some sort of animation on the views
prevElement.style.transform = 'translate(100%, 0)';
nextElement.style.transform = 'translate(0, 0)';
// Tell the navigationController when the animation is complete
setTimeout(done, 500);
}
});
options.transitonTension
{number}
default=10
Specify the spring tension to be used for built-in animations
options.transitonFriction
{number}
default=6
Specify the spring friction to be used for built-in animations
options.onComplete
{function}
Called once the transition has completed
popView([options])
Pop the last view off the stack
Arguments
options
{object}
Addtional options - see pushView()
options.transiton
{number|function}
default=Transition.type.PUSH_RIGHT
popToRootView([options])
Pop the all the views off the stack except the first (root) view
Arguments
options
{object}
Addtional options - see pushView()
options.transiton
{number|function}
default=Transition.type.PUSH_RIGHT
setViews(views, [options])
Replaces the views currently managed by the navigationController with the specified views
Arguments
views
{[ReactElement]}
The views to place in the stack. The front-to-back order of the views in this array represents the new bottom-to-top order of the views in the navigation stack. Thus, the last view added to the array becomes the top item of the navigation stack.
options
{object}
Addtional options - see pushView()
options.preserveState
{boolean}
default=false
If set to
true, the navigationController will save the state
of each view that gets pushed onto the stack. When
popView() is called,
the navigationController will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown.
Similar to the React component lifecycle, the navigationController will call lifecycle events on the component at certain stages.
Lifecycle events can trigger actions when views transition in or out, instead of mounted or unmounted:
class HelloView extends React.Component {
navigationControllerDidShowView() {
// Do something when the show transition is finished,
// like fade in an element.
}
navigationControllerWillHideView() {
// Do something when the hide transition will start,
// like fade out an element.
}
render() {
return <div>Hello, {this.props.name}!</div>;
}
}
view.navigationControllerWillHideView()
Invoked immediately before the previous view will be hidden.
view.navigationControllerWillShowView()
Invoked immediately before the next view will be shown.
view.navigationControllerDidHideView()
Invoked immediately after the previous view has been hidden.
view.navigationControllerDidShowView()
Invoked immediately after the next view has been shown.
No default styles are provided, but classes are added for custom styling:
<div class="ReactNavigationController">
<!-- This is the element that gets animated -->
<div class="ReactNavigationControllerView">
<!-- CURRENT <VIEW /> -->
</div>
</div>
Check out the examples for some basic CSS.
npm install
npm start