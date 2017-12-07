openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnc

react-navigation-controller

by Adam Putinski
3.1.1 (see all)

React view manager similar to UINavigationController

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

319

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React NavigationController

Build Status NPM version

React view manager similar to UINavigationController

Installation

npm install react-navigation-controller

Demo

http://aputinski.github.io/react-navigation-controller/examples/

Usage

import React from 'react';
import NavigationController from 'react-navigation-controller';

class LoginView extends React.Component {
  onLogin() {
    this.props.navigationController.pushView(
      <div>Welcome to the app!</div>
    );
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this.onLogin.bind(this)}>
          Login
        </button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const props = {
      // The views to place in the stack. The front-to-back order
      // of the views in this array represents the new bottom-to-top
      // order of the navigation stack. Thus, the last item added to
      // the array becomes the top item of the navigation stack.
      // NOTE: This can only be updated via `setViews()`
      views: [
        <LoginView />
      ],

      // If set to true, the navigation will save the state of each view that
      // pushed onto the stack. When `popView()` is called, the navigationController
      // will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown.
      // Defaults to false
      // NOTE: This can only be updated via `setViews()`
      preserveState: true,

      // The spring tension for transitions
      // http://facebook.github.io/rebound-js/docs/rebound.html
      // Defaults to 10
      transitionTension: 12,

      // The spring friction for transitions
      // Defaults to 6
      transitionFriction: 5
    };
    return (
      <NavigationController {...props} />
    );
  }
}

API

Once a view is pushed onto the stack, it will recieve a navigationController prop with the following methods:

pushView(view, [options])

Push a new view onto the stack

Arguments

view {ReactElement}

Any valid React element (React.PropTypes.element)

options {object}

Addtional options

options.transiton {number|function} default=Transition.type.PUSH_LEFT

Specify the type of transition:

NavigationController.Transition.type = {
  NONE: 0,
  PUSH_LEFT: 1,
  PUSH_RIGHT: 2,
  PUSH_UP: 3,
  PUSH_DOWN: 4,
  COVER_LEFT: 5,
  COVER_RIGHT: 6,
  COVER_UP: 7,
  COVER_DOWN: 8,
  REVEAL_LEFT: 9,
  REVEAL_RIGHT: 10,
  REVEAL_UP: 11,
  REVEAL_DOWN: 12
};

A function can be used to perform custom transitions:

navigationController.pushView(<MyView />, {
  transition(prevElement, nextElement, done) {
    // Do some sort of animation on the views
    prevElement.style.transform = 'translate(100%, 0)';
    nextElement.style.transform = 'translate(0, 0)';
    // Tell the navigationController when the animation is complete
    setTimeout(done, 500);
  }
});
options.transitonTension {number} default=10

Specify the spring tension to be used for built-in animations

options.transitonFriction {number} default=6

Specify the spring friction to be used for built-in animations

options.onComplete {function}

Called once the transition has completed

popView([options])

Pop the last view off the stack

Arguments

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

options.transiton {number|function} default=Transition.type.PUSH_RIGHT

popToRootView([options])

Pop the all the views off the stack except the first (root) view

Arguments

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

options.transiton {number|function} default=Transition.type.PUSH_RIGHT

setViews(views, [options])

Replaces the views currently managed by the navigationController with the specified views

Arguments

views {[ReactElement]}

The views to place in the stack. The front-to-back order of the views in this array represents the new bottom-to-top order of the views in the navigation stack. Thus, the last view added to the array becomes the top item of the navigation stack.

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

options.preserveState {boolean} default=false

If set to true, the navigationController will save the state of each view that gets pushed onto the stack. When popView() is called, the navigationController will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown.

Lifecycle Events

Similar to the React component lifecycle, the navigationController will call lifecycle events on the component at certain stages.

Lifecycle events can trigger actions when views transition in or out, instead of mounted or unmounted:

class HelloView extends React.Component {
  navigationControllerDidShowView() {
    // Do something when the show transition is finished,
    // like fade in an element.
  }
  navigationControllerWillHideView() {
    // Do something when the hide transition will start,
    // like fade out an element.
  }
  render() {
    return <div>Hello, {this.props.name}!</div>;
  }
}

view.navigationControllerWillHideView()

Invoked immediately before the previous view will be hidden.

view.navigationControllerWillShowView()

Invoked immediately before the next view will be shown.

view.navigationControllerDidHideView()

Invoked immediately after the previous view has been hidden.

view.navigationControllerDidShowView()

Invoked immediately after the next view has been shown.

Styling

No default styles are provided, but classes are added for custom styling:

<div class="ReactNavigationController">
  <!-- This is the element that gets animated -->
  <div class="ReactNavigationControllerView">
    <!-- CURRENT <VIEW /> -->
  </div>
</div>

Check out the examples for some basic CSS.

Dev

npm install
npm start

Visit http://localhost:3000/index.dev.html

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial