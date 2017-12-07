React NavigationController

React view manager similar to UINavigationController

Installation

npm install react-navigation-controller

Demo

http://aputinski.github.io/react-navigation-controller/examples/

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import NavigationController from 'react-navigation-controller' ; class LoginView extends React . Component { onLogin() { this .props.navigationController.pushView( < div > Welcome to the app! </ div > ); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.onLogin.bind(this)} > Login </ button > </ div > ); } } class App extends React . Component { render() { const props = { views : [ <LoginView /> ], // If set to true, the navigation will save the state of each view that // pushed onto the stack. When `popView()` is called, the navigationController // will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown. // Defaults to false // NOTE: This can only be updated via `setViews()` preserveState: true, // The spring tension for transitions // http://facebook.github.io/rebound-js/docs/rebound.html // Defaults to 10 transitionTension: 12, // The spring friction for transitions // Defaults to 6 transitionFriction: 5 }; return ( <NavigationController {...props} /> ); } }

API

Once a view is pushed onto the stack, it will recieve a navigationController prop with the following methods:

Push a new view onto the stack

Arguments

view {ReactElement}

Any valid React element ( React.PropTypes.element )

options {object}

Addtional options

Specify the type of transition:

NavigationController.Transition.type = { NONE : 0 , PUSH_LEFT : 1 , PUSH_RIGHT : 2 , PUSH_UP : 3 , PUSH_DOWN : 4 , COVER_LEFT : 5 , COVER_RIGHT : 6 , COVER_UP : 7 , COVER_DOWN : 8 , REVEAL_LEFT : 9 , REVEAL_RIGHT : 10 , REVEAL_UP : 11 , REVEAL_DOWN : 12 };

A function can be used to perform custom transitions:

navigationController.pushView( < MyView /> , { transition(prevElement, nextElement, done) { // Do some sort of animation on the views prevElement.style.transform = 'translate(100%, 0)'; nextElement.style.transform = 'translate(0, 0)'; // Tell the navigationController when the animation is complete setTimeout(done, 500); } });

Specify the spring tension to be used for built-in animations

Specify the spring friction to be used for built-in animations

Called once the transition has completed

Pop the last view off the stack

Arguments

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

Pop the all the views off the stack except the first (root) view

Arguments

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

Replaces the views currently managed by the navigationController with the specified views

Arguments

views {[ReactElement]}

The views to place in the stack. The front-to-back order of the views in this array represents the new bottom-to-top order of the views in the navigation stack. Thus, the last view added to the array becomes the top item of the navigation stack.

options {object}

Addtional options - see pushView()

If set to true , the navigationController will save the state of each view that gets pushed onto the stack. When popView() is called, the navigationController will rehydrate the state of the view before it is shown.

Lifecycle Events

Similar to the React component lifecycle, the navigationController will call lifecycle events on the component at certain stages.

Lifecycle events can trigger actions when views transition in or out, instead of mounted or unmounted:

class HelloView extends React . Component { navigationControllerDidShowView() { } navigationControllerWillHideView() { } render() { return < div > Hello, {this.props.name}! </ div > ; } }

Invoked immediately before the previous view will be hidden.

Invoked immediately before the next view will be shown.

Invoked immediately after the previous view has been hidden.

Invoked immediately after the next view has been shown.

Styling

No default styles are provided, but classes are added for custom styling:

< div class = "ReactNavigationController" > < div class = "ReactNavigationControllerView" > </ div > </ div >

Check out the examples for some basic CSS.

Dev

npm install npm start

Visit http://localhost:3000/index.dev.html