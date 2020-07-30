Easily handle Android back button behavior with React-Navigation.

NOTE use version 1 of this package for react-navigation version 4 and lower use version 2 of this package for react-navigation version 5

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install react-navigation-backhandler

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add react-navigation-backhandler

Usage

The following snippet demonstrates the usage. Note that onBackButtonPressAndroid will only be called if SomeComponent is placed in a screen that is focused (the one user is directly interacting with).

Behind the scenes, the onBackButtonPressAndroid handler is registered before a screen is focused, and unregistered before going away from it, leaving you with a declarative interface to interact with. Internally, this package uses apis that are provided by react-navigation .

You may use useAndroidBackHandler or AndroidBackHandler component anywhere in your app's React tree, it does not need to be placed directly in the screen component.

There are two ways of using this library:

Use as hook

import { useAndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler" ; const SomeComponent = () => { useAndroidBackHandler( () => { if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) { return true ; } return false ; }); return < BodyOfYourScreen /> ; };

Use as component

Note: You can also use the component "inline" without children: <AndroidBackHandler onBackPress={this.onBackButtonPressAndroid} />

import { AndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler" ; class SomeComponent extends React . Component { onBackButtonPressAndroid = () => { if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) { return true ; } return false ; }; render() { return ( < AndroidBackHandler onBackPress = {this.onBackButtonPressAndroid} > < BodyOfYourScreen /> </ AndroidBackHandler > ); } }

Warning

The package was only tested to be used in screens in stack navigator, other use cases may not work.