openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnb

react-navigation-backhandler

by Vojtech Novak
2.0.1 (see all)

Easily handle Android back button behavior with React-Navigation.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

187

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-navigation-backhandler

Easily handle Android back button behavior with React-Navigation.

NOTE use version 1 of this package for react-navigation version 4 and lower

use version 2 of this package for react-navigation version 5

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install react-navigation-backhandler

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add react-navigation-backhandler

Usage

The following snippet demonstrates the usage. Note that onBackButtonPressAndroid will only be called if SomeComponent is placed in a screen that is focused (the one user is directly interacting with).

Behind the scenes, the onBackButtonPressAndroid handler is registered before a screen is focused, and unregistered before going away from it, leaving you with a declarative interface to interact with. Internally, this package uses apis that are provided by react-navigation.

You may use useAndroidBackHandler or AndroidBackHandler component anywhere in your app's React tree, it does not need to be placed directly in the screen component.

There are two ways of using this library:

  1. As hook
  2. As component

Use as hook

import { useAndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler";

const SomeComponent = () => {
  useAndroidBackHandler(() => {
    /*
     *   Returning `true` denotes that we have handled the event,
     *   and react-navigation's lister will not get called, thus not popping the screen.
     *
     *   Returning `false` will cause the event to bubble up and react-navigation's listener will pop the screen.
     * */

    if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) {
      // do something
      return true;
    }

    return false;
  });

  return <BodyOfYourScreen />;
};

Use as component

Note: You can also use the component "inline" without children: <AndroidBackHandler onBackPress={this.onBackButtonPressAndroid} />

import { AndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler";

class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
  onBackButtonPressAndroid = () => {
    /*
     *   Returning `true` from `onBackButtonPressAndroid` denotes that we have handled the event,
     *   and react-navigation's lister will not get called, thus not popping the screen.
     *
     *   Returning `false` will cause the event to bubble up and react-navigation's listener will pop the screen.
     * */

    if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) {
      // do something
      return true;
    }

    return false;
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <AndroidBackHandler onBackPress={this.onBackButtonPressAndroid}>
        <BodyOfYourScreen />
      </AndroidBackHandler>
    );
  }
}

Warning

The package was only tested to be used in screens in stack navigator, other use cases may not work.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial