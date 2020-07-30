Easily handle Android back button behavior with React-Navigation.
NOTE use version 1 of this package for
react-navigationversion 4 and lower
use version 2 of this package for
react-navigationversion 5
Install with npm:
$ npm install react-navigation-backhandler
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add react-navigation-backhandler
The following snippet demonstrates the usage. Note that
onBackButtonPressAndroid will only be called if
SomeComponent is placed in a screen that is focused (the one user is directly interacting with).
Behind the scenes, the
onBackButtonPressAndroid handler is registered before a screen is focused, and unregistered before going away from it, leaving you with a declarative interface to interact with. Internally, this package uses apis that are provided by
react-navigation.
You may use
useAndroidBackHandler or
AndroidBackHandler component anywhere in your app's React tree, it does not need to be placed directly in the screen component.
There are two ways of using this library:
import { useAndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler";
const SomeComponent = () => {
useAndroidBackHandler(() => {
/*
* Returning `true` denotes that we have handled the event,
* and react-navigation's lister will not get called, thus not popping the screen.
*
* Returning `false` will cause the event to bubble up and react-navigation's listener will pop the screen.
* */
if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) {
// do something
return true;
}
return false;
});
return <BodyOfYourScreen />;
};
Note: You can also use the component "inline" without children:
<AndroidBackHandler onBackPress={this.onBackButtonPressAndroid} />
import { AndroidBackHandler } from "react-navigation-backhandler";
class SomeComponent extends React.Component {
onBackButtonPressAndroid = () => {
/*
* Returning `true` from `onBackButtonPressAndroid` denotes that we have handled the event,
* and react-navigation's lister will not get called, thus not popping the screen.
*
* Returning `false` will cause the event to bubble up and react-navigation's listener will pop the screen.
* */
if (youWantToHandleTheBackButtonPress) {
// do something
return true;
}
return false;
};
render() {
return (
<AndroidBackHandler onBackPress={this.onBackButtonPressAndroid}>
<BodyOfYourScreen />
</AndroidBackHandler>
);
}
}
The package was only tested to be used in screens in stack navigator, other use cases may not work.