react-navigation

by react-navigation
4.4.4 (see all)

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps

Readme

React Navigation 6

Build Status Code Coverage MIT License

Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.

Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.

If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.

Package Versions

NameLatest Version
@react-navigation/corebadge
@react-navigation/nativebadge
@react-navigation/routersbadge
@react-navigation/stackbadge
@react-navigation/drawerbadge
@react-navigation/material-top-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/bottom-tabsbadge
@react-navigation/devtoolsbadge

Contributing

Please read through our contribution guide to get started!

Installing from a fork on GitHub

Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use gitpkg.

First install gitpkg:

yarn global add gitpkg

Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:

  1. Fork this repo to your account and clone the forked repo to your local machine
  2. Open a Terminal and cd to the location of the cloned repo
  3. Run yarn to install any dependencies
  4. If you want to make any changes, make them and commit
  5. Now cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g. cd packages/stack for @react-navigation/stack)
  6. Run gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo

After publishing, you should see something like this:

Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>

You can now install the dependency in your project:

yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>

Remember to replace <user>, <repo> and <name> with right values.

100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Truly the best library to handle navigations in react-native apps. I use this library in all my RN apps and it really plays well with other libraries like safe area context and different animations libraries.

2
preveenraj
vishnuprasad-95
Spyder16 Ratings48 Reviews
10 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

React navigation is the one of the best library for creating a navigation bar for react app and the implementation of this library is so easy in just 5 or 6 line of code is sufficient for adding navigation bar on your app or project i use this my last project for adding navigation on my react app it's customization is so easy and their code is simple to understand for if you are beginner also 1} create a highly customizable react navigation 2} easy to use 3} code is easy to understand and less buggy

0
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 9, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

Best navigation library for react native, this comes with such great documentation and examples for every use case, be it tab navigation or drawer navigation. This is very beginner-friendly, the learning curve is too low, one can get started within minutes and can do as one read through documentation, every possible base is covered in the documentation and very easy to integrate into react native application. Goes very well with react native as if it was part of the react-native library.

0
Romain-Puech11 Ratings11 Reviews
9 months ago

I think it's the most convenient library to handle navigation within your react native app. Both easy to use and performant: I recommand it to you at 100% ! The only problem is that it doesn't offer an easy way to navigate from the default header., and that if we try to custol the header, we lost the auto graphic adaptation to the OS. It d be nice to have a metvod to customize the header without rewriting it entirely !

0
Andre de Senne48 Ratings51 Reviews
3 months ago

great library for developing react-native navigation. Particularly, with @react-navigation/stack it is easy to navigate through screens without loosing control over stack history. I've been using it on all apps I've developed so far, and combining a state manager with this library you can define navigation flows based on state, allowing more possibilities of flow and more reuse of screens.

0

