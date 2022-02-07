Routing and navigation for your React Native apps.
Documentation can be found at reactnavigation.org.
If you are looking for version 4, the code can be found in the 4.x branch.
|Name
|Latest Version
|@react-navigation/core
|@react-navigation/native
|@react-navigation/routers
|@react-navigation/stack
|@react-navigation/drawer
|@react-navigation/material-top-tabs
|@react-navigation/material-bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/bottom-tabs
|@react-navigation/devtools
Please read through our contribution guide to get started!
Since we use a monorepo, it's not possible to install a package from the repository URL. If you need to install a forked version from Git, you can use
gitpkg.
First install
gitpkg:
yarn global add gitpkg
Then follow these steps to publish and install a forked package:
cd to the location of the cloned repo
yarn to install any dependencies
cd to the package directory that you want to use (e.g.
cd packages/stack for
@react-navigation/stack)
gitpkg publish to publish the package to your repo
After publishing, you should see something like this:
Package uploaded to git@github.com:<user>/<repo>.git with the name <name>
You can now install the dependency in your project:
yarn add <user>/<repo>.git#<name>
Remember to replace
<user>,
<repo> and
<name> with right values.
Truly the best library to handle navigations in react-native apps. I use this library in all my RN apps and it really plays well with other libraries like safe area context and different animations libraries.
React navigation is the one of the best library for creating a navigation bar for react app and the implementation of this library is so easy in just 5 or 6 line of code is sufficient for adding navigation bar on your app or project i use this my last project for adding navigation on my react app it's customization is so easy and their code is simple to understand for if you are beginner also 1} create a highly customizable react navigation 2} easy to use 3} code is easy to understand and less buggy
Best navigation library for react native, this comes with such great documentation and examples for every use case, be it tab navigation or drawer navigation. This is very beginner-friendly, the learning curve is too low, one can get started within minutes and can do as one read through documentation, every possible base is covered in the documentation and very easy to integrate into react native application. Goes very well with react native as if it was part of the react-native library.
I think it's the most convenient library to handle navigation within your react native app. Both easy to use and performant: I recommand it to you at 100% ! The only problem is that it doesn't offer an easy way to navigate from the default header., and that if we try to custol the header, we lost the auto graphic adaptation to the OS. It d be nice to have a metvod to customize the header without rewriting it entirely !
great library for developing react-native navigation. Particularly, with @react-navigation/stack it is easy to navigate through screens without loosing control over stack history. I've been using it on all apps I've developed so far, and combining a state manager with this library you can define navigation flows based on state, allowing more possibilities of flow and more reuse of screens.