Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Routing

Reviews

Readme

Navi Logo

Declarative, asynchronous routing for React.

NPM Build

Navi is a JavaScript library for declaratively mapping URLs to asynchronous content.

It comes with:

  • A set of modern React components and hooks, with Suspense support
  • A static HTML generation tool that works with create-react-app without ejecting
  • Great TypeScript support

View the docs »

Quick Start

At it's core, Navi is just a router. You can use it with any React app – just add the navi and react-navi packages to your project:

npm install --save navi react-navi

If you'd like a more full featured starter, you can get started with Create React/Navi App:

npx create-react-navi-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start

Or if you want to create a blog, use create-react-blog:

npx create-react-blog react-blog
cd react-blog
npm start

Getting Started

For a full introduction, see the Getting Started guide on the Navi website.

Who's using Navi?

Contributing

We are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes, documentation, translations, and any other improvements.

This repository is monorepo that holds the source for Navi and it's related packages, while the Navi website -- which includes Navi's documentation, is part of the navi-website repository.

Building and Testing Navi

To contribute code to Navi, you'll need to be able to build it and run the tests. To start, make sure you have lerna 3.x installed globally:

npm install -g lerna

Then fork, clone and bootstrap the repository:

lerna bootstrap
yarn build
yarn test

If you're working on Navi itself, it's often easier to run builds and tests from packages/navi

cd packages/navi
yarn test:watch

The examples are set up to use the copy of Navi at packages/navi/dist, so they can also be useful for quickly testing changes.

License

Navi is MIT licensed.

