ZoomImage component for React Native Application (ios / android)
Only works with https network images [With the limitation of the current react-native, we can't get original size of required images. This component just zooms them with given size (provided by
imgStyleprop)]
If you need to support http network images, modify info.plist please :)
install from npm
npm install --save react-native-zoom-image
import in project
import ZoomImage from 'react-native-zoom-image';
import {Easing} from 'react-native'; // import Easing if you want to customize easing function
let styles = {
img: {} // custom styles of original image component
};
// in render function
<ZoomImage
source={{uri: 'https://ooo.0o0.ooo/2017/03/31/58de0e9b287f6.jpg'}}
imgStyle={{width: 250, height: 230}}
style={styles.img}
duration={200}
enableScaling={false}
easingFunc={Easing.ease}
/>
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Whether to disable the component or not.
|startCapture
|bool
|false
|Whether to capture start touch event or not.
|moveCapture
|bool
|false
|Whether to capture move event or not.
|responderNegotiate
|function
|-
|Use custom conditions to enable or disable gesture over image modal.
|easingFunc
|function
|Easing.linear
|The easing function of animation.
|showDuration
|number
|100
|The duration of showing the image modal.
|closeDuration
|number
|140
|The duration of closing the image modal.
|rebounceDuration
|number
|800
|The total duration of resetting the position of image. The actual duration changes by the displacement of the image in Y-axis. If the displacement equals to the height of screen, the duration shall be 800ms.
|enableScaling
|bool
|false
|Whether to scale the image when it is polled.
|Method
|Params
|Description
|openModal
|-
|Open image modal
|closeModal
|-
|Close image modal.
LICENSE MIT