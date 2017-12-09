disabled bool false Whether to disable the component or not.

startCapture bool false Whether to capture start touch event or not.

moveCapture bool false Whether to capture move event or not.

responderNegotiate function - Use custom conditions to enable or disable gesture over image modal.

easingFunc function Easing.linear The easing function of animation.

showDuration number 100 The duration of showing the image modal.

closeDuration number 140 The duration of closing the image modal.

rebounceDuration number 800 The total duration of resetting the position of image. The actual duration changes by the displacement of the image in Y-axis. If the displacement equals to the height of screen, the duration shall be 800ms.