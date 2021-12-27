React Native Zip Archive

Zip archive utility for react-native

Compatibility

react-native version react-native-zip-archive version ^0.60 ^5.0.0 ^0.58 ^4.0.0 <0.58 ^3.0.0

Installation

npm install react-native-zip-archive --save

Linking

For iOS, run the command below in you app's root folder once the package has been installed

cd ./ios && pod install

For Android, it's ready to go.

Usage

import it into your code

import { zip, unzip, unzipAssets, subscribe } from 'react-native-zip-archive'

you may also want to use something like react-native-fs to access the file system (check its repo for more information)

import { MainBundlePath, DocumentDirectoryPath } from 'react-native-fs'

API

zip(source: string | string[], target: string): Promise<string>

zip source to target

NOTE: only support zip folder, not file entries

Example

const targetPath = ` ${DocumentDirectoryPath} /myFile.zip` const sourcePath = DocumentDirectoryPath zip(sourcePath, targetPath) .then( ( path ) => { console .log( `zip completed at ${path} ` ) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

zipWithPassword(source: string | string[], target: string, password: string, encryptionType: string): Promise<string>

zip source to target

NOTE: only support zip folder, not file entries

NOTE: encryptionType is not supported on iOS yet, so it would be igonred on that platform.

Example

const targetPath = ` ${DocumentDirectoryPath} /myFile.zip` const sourcePath = DocumentDirectoryPath const password = 'password' const encryptionType = 'STANDARD' ; zipWithPassword(sourcePath, targetPath, password, encryptionType) .then( ( path ) => { console .log( `zip completed at ${path} ` ) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

unzip(source: string, target: string): Promise<string>

unzip from source to target

Example

const sourcePath = ` ${DocumentDirectoryPath} /myFile.zip` const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath const charset = 'UTF-8' unzip(sourcePath, targetPath, charset) .then( ( path ) => { console .log( `unzip completed at ${path} ` ) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

unzipWithPassword(source: string, target: string, password: string): Promise<string>

unzip from source to target

Example

const sourcePath = ` ${DocumentDirectoryPath} /myFile.zip` const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath const password = 'password' unzipWithPassword(sourcePath, targetPath, password) .then( ( path ) => { console .log( `unzip completed at ${path} ` ) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

unzipAssets(assetPath: string, target: string): Promise<string>

unzip file from Android assets folder to target path

Note: Android only.

assetPath is the relative path to the file inside the pre-bundled assets folder, e.g. folder/myFile.zip . Do not pass an absolute directory.

const assetPath = './myFile.zip' const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath unzipAssets(assetPath, targetPath) .then( ( path ) => { console .log( `unzip completed at ${path} ` ) }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error) })

subscribe(callback: ({ progress: number, filePath: string }) => void): EmitterSubscription

Subscribe to the progress callbacks. Useful for displaying a progress bar on your UI during the process.

Your callback will be passed an object with the following fields:

progress (number) a value from 0 to 1 representing the progress of the unzip method. 1 is completed.

(number) a value from 0 to 1 representing the progress of the unzip method. 1 is completed. filePath (string) the zip file path of zipped or unzipped file.

Note: Remember to check the filename while processing progress, to be sure that the unzipped or zipped file is the right one, because the event is global.

Note: Remember to unsubscribe! Run .remove() on the object returned by this method.

componentDidMount() { this .zipProgress = subscribe( ( { progress, filePath } ) => { console .log( `progress: ${progress}

processed at: ${filePath} ` ) }) } componentWillUnmount() { this .zipProgress.remove() }

Example App

You can use this repo, https://github.com/plrthink/RNZATestApp, for testing and contribution. For more information please refer to its README.

