react-native-zip-archive

by mockingbot
6.0.5 (see all)

Zip archive utility for react-native

Downloads/wk

14.8K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Compatibility

react-native versionreact-native-zip-archive version
^0.60^5.0.0
^0.58^4.0.0
<0.58^3.0.0

Installation

npm install react-native-zip-archive --save

Linking

For iOS, run the command below in you app's root folder once the package has been installed

cd ./ios && pod install

For Android, it's ready to go.

Usage

import it into your code

import { zip, unzip, unzipAssets, subscribe } from 'react-native-zip-archive'

you may also want to use something like react-native-fs to access the file system (check its repo for more information)

import { MainBundlePath, DocumentDirectoryPath } from 'react-native-fs'

API

zip(source: string | string[], target: string): Promise<string>

zip source to target

NOTE: only support zip folder, not file entries

Example

const targetPath = `${DocumentDirectoryPath}/myFile.zip`
const sourcePath = DocumentDirectoryPath

zip(sourcePath, targetPath)
.then((path) => {
  console.log(`zip completed at ${path}`)
})
.catch((error) => {
  console.error(error)
})

zipWithPassword(source: string | string[], target: string, password: string, encryptionType: string): Promise<string>

zip source to target

NOTE: only support zip folder, not file entries

NOTE: encryptionType is not supported on iOS yet, so it would be igonred on that platform.

Example

const targetPath = `${DocumentDirectoryPath}/myFile.zip`
const sourcePath = DocumentDirectoryPath
const password = 'password'
const encryptionType = 'STANDARD'; //possible values: AES-256, AES-128, STANDARD. default is STANDARD

zipWithPassword(sourcePath, targetPath, password, encryptionType)
.then((path) => {
  console.log(`zip completed at ${path}`)
})
.catch((error) => {
  console.error(error)
})

unzip(source: string, target: string): Promise<string>

unzip from source to target

Example

const sourcePath = `${DocumentDirectoryPath}/myFile.zip`
const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath
const charset = 'UTF-8'
// charset possible values: UTF-8, GBK, US-ASCII and so on. If none was passed, default value is UTF-8


unzip(sourcePath, targetPath, charset)
.then((path) => {
  console.log(`unzip completed at ${path}`)
})
.catch((error) => {
  console.error(error)
})

unzipWithPassword(source: string, target: string, password: string): Promise<string>

unzip from source to target

Example

const sourcePath = `${DocumentDirectoryPath}/myFile.zip`
const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath
const password = 'password'

unzipWithPassword(sourcePath, targetPath, password)
.then((path) => {
  console.log(`unzip completed at ${path}`)
})
.catch((error) => {
  console.error(error)
})

unzipAssets(assetPath: string, target: string): Promise<string>

unzip file from Android assets folder to target path

Note: Android only.

assetPath is the relative path to the file inside the pre-bundled assets folder, e.g. folder/myFile.zip. Do not pass an absolute directory.

const assetPath = './myFile.zip'
const targetPath = DocumentDirectoryPath

unzipAssets(assetPath, targetPath)
.then((path) => {
  console.log(`unzip completed at ${path}`)
})
.catch((error) => {
  console.error(error)
})

subscribe(callback: ({ progress: number, filePath: string }) => void): EmitterSubscription

Subscribe to the progress callbacks. Useful for displaying a progress bar on your UI during the process.

Your callback will be passed an object with the following fields:

  • progress (number) a value from 0 to 1 representing the progress of the unzip method. 1 is completed.
  • filePath (string) the zip file path of zipped or unzipped file.

Note: Remember to check the filename while processing progress, to be sure that the unzipped or zipped file is the right one, because the event is global.

Note: Remember to unsubscribe! Run .remove() on the object returned by this method.

componentDidMount() {
  this.zipProgress = subscribe(({ progress, filePath }) => {
    // the filePath is always empty on iOS for zipping.
    console.log(`progress: ${progress}\nprocessed at: ${filePath}`)
  })
}

componentWillUnmount() {
  // Important: Unsubscribe from the progress events
  this.zipProgress.remove()
}

Example App

You can use this repo, https://github.com/plrthink/RNZATestApp, for testing and contribution. For more information please refer to its README.

