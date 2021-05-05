Simple module that supports displaying Zendesk Chat within a React Native Application.

This library assumes you're familiar with Zendesk's Official Documentation: iOS and Android.

VERSIONS

For Zendesk Chat v2 use version >= 0.4.0 (this requires RN 0.59 or later!)

use version >= 0.4.0 (this requires RN 0.59 or later!) For RN version >= 0.59 use version >= 0.3.0 (Zendesk Chat v1)

For RN version < 0.59 use version <= 0.2.2 (Zendesk Chat v1)

Known Issues

Getting Started

With npm:

npm install react-native-zendesk-chat --save

or with yarn:

yarn add react-native-zendesk-chat

QuickStart & Usage

Setup Native Dependencies

iOS If you're on react-native >= 0.60 and you have Cocoapods setup, then you just need to:

$ yarn install $ ( cd ios; pod install)

If you're on older react-native versions, please see the Advanced Setup section below

Android If you're on react-native >= 0.60, Android should autodetect this dependency. If you're on 0.59, you may need to call react-native link

Call the JS Initializer:

import ZendeskChat from "react-native-zendesk-chat" ; ZendeskChat.init( "YOUR_ZENDESK_ACCOUNT_KEY" ); ZendeskChat.init( "YOUR_ZENDESK_ACCOUNT_KEY" , "APP_ID_PROVIDED_BY_ZENDESK" );

Show the Chat UI

ZendeskChat.startChat({ name : user.full_name, email : user.email, phone : user.mobile_phone, tags : [ "tag1" , "tag2" ], department : "Your department" , behaviorFlags : { showAgentAvailability : true , showChatTranscriptPrompt : true , showPreChatForm : true , showOfflineForm : true , }, preChatFormOptions : { name : !user.full_name ? "required" : "optional" , email : "optional" , phone : "optional" , department : "required" , }, localizedDismissButtonTitle : "Dismiss" , });

Obtaining the YOUR_ZENDESK_ACCOUNT_KEY

To optain your zendesk account key see the instructions in Initializing the SDK in the Zendesk SDK.

To get your account key, follow these steps:

In the Zendesk Chat Dashboard, click on your profile in the upper right corner and click on the 'Check Connection' option: In the dialog, copy the account key value

Styling

Changing the UI Styling is mostly achieved through native techniques.

On Android, this is the official documentation -- and an example might be adding these 3 lines to your app theme

While on iOS, the options are more minimal -- check the official doc page

Migrating

From react-native-zendesk-chat <= 0.3.0

To migrate from previous versions of the library, you should probably remove all integration steps you applied, and start over from the Quick Start.

The JS API calls are very similar, with mostly additive changes.

Advanced Setup

Advanced users, or users running on older versions of react-native may want to initialize things in native.

iOS: Manually Setting up with Cocoapods

If you're on iOS < 0.60, you may need to manually install the cocoapod:

Add a reference to your Podfile:

pod 'RNZendeskChat', :git => 'https://github.com/taskrabbit/react-native-zendesk-chat.git'

then run pod install: (cd ios; pod install)

or manually:

In Xcode, drag and drop node_modules/react-native-zendesk-chat/RNZendeskChat.m and node_modules/react-native-zendesk-chat/RNZendeskChat.h into your project.

iOS: Configure ZDCChat in AppDelegate.m :

#import <ZDCChat/ZDCChat.h> // ... // Inside the appropriate appDidFinishLaunching method [ZDCChat initializeWithAccountKey:@"YOUR_ZENDESK_ACCOUNT_KEY" appId:"YOUR_ZENDESK_APP_ID"]; // And access other interesting APIs

Android: Manual Setup & Configuration

If you're on react-native < 0.60, you should be able to call react-native link .

If this doesn't work, then you may need to do a complete manual install as follows:

Open up android/app/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.taskrabbit.zendesk.*; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNZendeskChatPackage(this) to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle :

include ':react-native-zendesk-chat' project ( ':react-native-zendesk-chat' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-zendesk-chat/android' )

Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle :

For RN >= 0.60:

dependencies { api group : 'com.zendesk' , name: 'chat' , version: '2.2.0' api group : 'com.zendesk' , name: 'messaging' , version: '4.3.1'

also in project build.gradle

Add gradle maven { url 'https://zendesk.jfrog.io/zendesk/repo' }

For RN < 0.60:

compile project ( ':react-native-zendesk-chat' )

Configure Chat in android/app/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Chat.INSTANCE.init(mReactContext, key, appId);

Contributing

Pull Requests are encouraged!

Be respectful!

The trunk branch of this repo is called main

License

React Native Zendesk Chat is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.