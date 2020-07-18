openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-yt-player

by barmej
1.1.0 (see all)

A Cross-platform Youtube Player component for React Native Built using the official YouTube IFrame Player API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

276

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Youtube Player

A cross-platform Youtube Player component for React Native Built using the official YouTube IFrame Player API.

Features

  • No need of API key
  • FullScreen Animation
  • FullScreen on orientation change.
  • Full Control
  • Add Custom TopBar
  • Fully typed with TypeScript

DEMO

  • Checkout the example/ folder for demo source code.

Demo

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-native-yt-player
yarn add react-native-webview
yarn add @react-native-community/slider
yarn add react-native-reanimated
yarn add react-native-orientation

Link react-native-webview, react-native-slider,react-native-orientation and react-native-reanimated:

react-native link react-native-webview
react-native link @react-native-community/slider
react-native link react-native-reanimated
react-native link react-native-orientation

IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for react-native-orientation on Android after running react-native link react-native-orientation. Check the this guide to complete the installation.

Quick Start

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player";

export default class App extends Component<Props> {
  onFullScreen = fullScreen => {
    console.log("fullscreen ", fullScreen);
  };
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ paddingTop: 60 }}>
        <YoutubePlayer
          loop
          topBar={TopBar}
          videoId="Z1LmpiIGYNs"
          autoPlay
          onFullScreen={this.onFullScreen}
          onStart={() => console.log("onStart")}
          onEnd={() => alert("on End")}
        />

        <View>
          <Text>
            Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi,
            aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur
            cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit
            voluptates fugit placeat ut!
          </Text>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => (
  <View
    style={{
      alignSelf: "center",
      position: "absolute",
      top: 0
    }}
  >
    <Text style={{ color: "#FFF" }}> Custom Top bar</Text>
  </View>
);

API reference

PropertyTypeDescription
videoId(required)stringYoutube video Id
autoPlayBooleanAuto play the video
loopBooleanLoop the video
styleobjectYou can pass this to override some default styles
topBar(play: boolean, fullScreen: boolean) => React.ReactNodeFunction which takes the play and fullScreen status and return a react element to be used as a topBar
showFullScreenButtonBooleanDisplay a button to allow user to see the video on fullScreen
onFullScreen(fullScreen: Boolean) => voidExecute a function on fullScreen changed
onStart() => voidExecute a function on start
onPause() => voidExecute a function on pause
onDurationReady(s: number) => voidExecute a function when the duration is ready
onPlaybackRateChange() =>voidExecute a function when the playback rate will actually change
onEnd() => voidExecute a function on end
onError() => voidExecute a function on error

Check types.tsx file.

You can use Ref to access to Player functions in case you want to have full control :

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player";

export default class App extends Component<Props> {
  onFullScreen = fullScreen => {
    console.log("fullscreen ", fullScreen);
  };

  play = () => {
    this.player.playVideo();
  };
  pause = () => {
    this.player.pauseVideo();
  };

  seekTo = s => {
    this.player.seekTo(s);
  };
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ paddingTop: 60 }}>
        <YoutubePlayer
          loop
          ref={ref => {
            this.player = ref;
          }}
          topBar={TopBar}
          videoId="Z1LmpiIGYNs"
          autoPlay
          onFullScreen={this.onFullScreen}
          onStart={() => console.log("onStart")}
          onEnd={() => alert("on End")}
        />

        <View>
          <Text>
            Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi,
            aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur
            cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit
            voluptates fugit placeat ut!
          </Text>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => (
  <View
    style={{
      alignSelf: "center",
      position: "absolute",
      top: 0
    }}
  >
    <Text style={{ color: "#FFF" }}> Custom Top bar</Text>
  </View>
);

Licensing

The code in this project is licensed under MIT license.

Credit

react-native-webview-invoke For Making Communication between react-native and webview simple and clean.

react-native-tab-view For the great Project structure.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial