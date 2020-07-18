React Native Youtube Player

A cross-platform Youtube Player component for React Native Built using the official YouTube IFrame Player API.

Features

No need of API key

FullScreen Animation

FullScreen on orientation change.

Full Control

Add Custom TopBar

Fully typed with TypeScript

DEMO

Checkout the example/ folder for demo source code.

Installation

Open a Terminal in the project root and run:

yarn add react-native-yt-player yarn add react-native-webview yarn add @react-native-community/slider yarn add react-native-reanimated yarn add react-native-orientation

Link react-native-webview , react-native-slider , react-native-orientation and react-native-reanimated :

react-native link react-native-webview react-native link @react-native-community/slider react-native link react-native-reanimated react-native link react-native-orientation

IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for react-native-orientation on Android after running react-native link react-native-orientation . Check the this guide to complete the installation.

Quick Start

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native" ; import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player" ; export default class App extends Component < Props > { onFullScreen = fullScreen => { console .log( "fullscreen " , fullScreen); }; render() { return ( < View style = {{ paddingTop: 60 }}> < YoutubePlayer loop topBar = {TopBar} videoId = "Z1LmpiIGYNs" autoPlay onFullScreen = {this.onFullScreen} onStart = {() => console.log("onStart")} onEnd={() => alert("on End")} /> < View > < Text > Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi, aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit voluptates fugit placeat ut! </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => ( < View style = {{ alignSelf: " center ", position: " absolute ", top: 0 }} > < Text style = {{ color: "# FFF " }}> Custom Top bar </ Text > </ View > );

API reference

Property Type Description videoId(required) string Youtube video Id autoPlay Boolean Auto play the video loop Boolean Loop the video style object You can pass this to override some default styles topBar (play: boolean, fullScreen: boolean) => React.ReactNode Function which takes the play and fullScreen status and return a react element to be used as a topBar showFullScreenButton Boolean Display a button to allow user to see the video on fullScreen onFullScreen (fullScreen: Boolean) => void Execute a function on fullScreen changed onStart () => void Execute a function on start onPause () => void Execute a function on pause onDurationReady (s: number) => void Execute a function when the duration is ready onPlaybackRateChange () =>void Execute a function when the playback rate will actually change onEnd () => void Execute a function on end onError () => void Execute a function on error

Check types.tsx file.

You can use Ref to access to Player functions in case you want to have full control :

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native" ; import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player" ; export default class App extends Component < Props > { onFullScreen = fullScreen => { console .log( "fullscreen " , fullScreen); }; play = () => { this .player.playVideo(); }; pause = () => { this .player.pauseVideo(); }; seekTo = s => { this .player.seekTo(s); }; render() { return ( < View style = {{ paddingTop: 60 }}> < YoutubePlayer loop ref = {ref => { this.player = ref; }} topBar={TopBar} videoId="Z1LmpiIGYNs" autoPlay onFullScreen={this.onFullScreen} onStart={() => console.log("onStart")} onEnd={() => alert("on End")} /> < View > < Text > Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi, aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit voluptates fugit placeat ut! </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => ( < View style = {{ alignSelf: " center ", position: " absolute ", top: 0 }} > < Text style = {{ color: "# FFF " }}> Custom Top bar </ Text > </ View > );

Licensing

The code in this project is licensed under MIT license.

Credit

react-native-webview-invoke For Making Communication between react-native and webview simple and clean.