A cross-platform Youtube Player component for React Native Built using the official YouTube IFrame Player API.
Open a Terminal in the project root and run:
yarn add react-native-yt-player
yarn add react-native-webview
yarn add @react-native-community/slider
yarn add react-native-reanimated
yarn add react-native-orientation
Link
react-native-webview,
react-native-slider,
react-native-orientation and
react-native-reanimated:
react-native link react-native-webview
react-native link @react-native-community/slider
react-native link react-native-reanimated
react-native link react-native-orientation
IMPORTANT: There are additional steps required for
react-native-orientation on Android after running
react-native link react-native-orientation. Check the this guide to complete the installation.
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player";
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
onFullScreen = fullScreen => {
console.log("fullscreen ", fullScreen);
};
render() {
return (
<View style={{ paddingTop: 60 }}>
<YoutubePlayer
loop
topBar={TopBar}
videoId="Z1LmpiIGYNs"
autoPlay
onFullScreen={this.onFullScreen}
onStart={() => console.log("onStart")}
onEnd={() => alert("on End")}
/>
<View>
<Text>
Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi,
aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur
cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit
voluptates fugit placeat ut!
</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => (
<View
style={{
alignSelf: "center",
position: "absolute",
top: 0
}}
>
<Text style={{ color: "#FFF" }}> Custom Top bar</Text>
</View>
);
|Property
|Type
|Description
|videoId(required)
|string
|Youtube video Id
|autoPlay
|Boolean
|Auto play the video
|loop
|Boolean
|Loop the video
|style
|object
|You can pass this to override some default styles
|topBar
|(play: boolean, fullScreen: boolean) => React.ReactNode
|Function which takes the play and fullScreen status and return a react element to be used as a topBar
|showFullScreenButton
|Boolean
|Display a button to allow user to see the video on fullScreen
|onFullScreen
|(fullScreen: Boolean) => void
|Execute a function on fullScreen changed
|onStart
|() => void
|Execute a function on start
|onPause
|() => void
|Execute a function on pause
|onDurationReady
|(s: number) => void
|Execute a function when the duration is ready
|onPlaybackRateChange
|() =>void
|Execute a function when the playback rate will actually change
|onEnd
|() => void
|Execute a function on end
|onError
|() => void
|Execute a function on error
Check types.tsx file.
You can use
Ref to access to Player functions in case you want to have full control :
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Platform, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import YoutubePlayer from "react-native-yt-player";
export default class App extends Component<Props> {
onFullScreen = fullScreen => {
console.log("fullscreen ", fullScreen);
};
play = () => {
this.player.playVideo();
};
pause = () => {
this.player.pauseVideo();
};
seekTo = s => {
this.player.seekTo(s);
};
render() {
return (
<View style={{ paddingTop: 60 }}>
<YoutubePlayer
loop
ref={ref => {
this.player = ref;
}}
topBar={TopBar}
videoId="Z1LmpiIGYNs"
autoPlay
onFullScreen={this.onFullScreen}
onStart={() => console.log("onStart")}
onEnd={() => alert("on End")}
/>
<View>
<Text>
Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Commodi,
aspernatur rerum, deserunt cumque ipsam unde nam voluptatum tenetur
cupiditate veritatis autem quidem ad repudiandae sapiente odit
voluptates fugit placeat ut!
</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const TopBar = ({ play, fullScreen }) => (
<View
style={{
alignSelf: "center",
position: "absolute",
top: 0
}}
>
<Text style={{ color: "#FFF" }}> Custom Top bar</Text>
</View>
);
The code in this project is licensed under MIT license.
react-native-webview-invoke For Making Communication between react-native and webview simple and clean.
react-native-tab-view For the great Project structure.