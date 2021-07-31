$ npm install react-native-youtube-sdk --save
$ react-native link react-native-youtube-sdk
$ cd /ios
$ pod install
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-youtube-sdk and add
YouTubeSdk.xcodeproj
libYouTubeSdk.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.srfaytkn.reactnative.YouTubeSdkPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new YouTubeSdkPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-youtube-sdk'
project(':react-native-youtube-sdk').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-youtube-sdk/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-youtube-sdk')
<YouTubePlayer
ref={ref => (this.youTubePlayer = ref)}
videoId="t_aIEOqB8VM"
autoPlay={true}
fullscreen={true}
showFullScreenButton={true}
showSeekBar={true}
showPlayPauseButton={true}
startTime={5}
style={{ width: "100%", height: 200 }}
onError={e => console.log(e)}
onChangeState={e => console.log(e)}
onChangeFullscreen={e => console.log(e)}
/>
import React from "react";
import { ScrollView, StyleSheet, View, TouchableOpacity, Text, ToastAndroid } from "react-native";
import YouTubePlayer from "react-native-youtube-sdk";
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<ScrollView>
<YouTubePlayer
ref={ref => (this.youTubePlayer = ref)}
videoId="t_aIEOqB8VM"
autoPlay={true}
fullscreen={false}
showFullScreenButton={true}
showSeekBar={true}
showPlayPauseButton={true}
startTime={5}
style={{ width: "100%", height: 200 }}
onReady={e => console.log("onReady", e.type)}
onError={e => console.log("onError", e.error)}
onChangeState={e => console.log("onChangeState", e.state)}
onChangeFullscreen={e => console.log("onChangeFullscreen", e.isFullscreen)}
/>
<View>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.loadVideo("QdgRNIAdLi4", 0)}>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>loadVideo</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.seekTo(10)}>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>SeekTo(10)</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.play()}>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>Play</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.pause()}>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>Pause</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.button}
onPress={async () => {
const currentTime = await this.youTubePlayer.getCurrentTime();
ToastAndroid.show(String(currentTime), ToastAndroid.SHORT);
}}
>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>getCurrentTime</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.button}
onPress={async () => {
const duration = await this.youTubePlayer.getVideoDuration();
ToastAndroid.show(String(duration), ToastAndroid.SHORT);
}}
>
<Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>getVideoDuration</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
</ScrollView>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
button: {
backgroundColor: "red",
margin: 12,
padding: 12,
borderRadius: 4,
},
});
|Prop
|Required
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|videoId
|false
|string
|YouTube video id
|autoPlay
|false
|bool
|false
|Plays when video loaded
|fullscreen
|false
|bool
|false
|The video is play in fullscreen
|showFullScreenButton
|false
|bool
|false
|Show or hide fullscreen button
|showSeekBar
|false
|bool
|true
|Show or hide seekbar
|showPlayPauseButton
|false
|bool
|true
|Show or hide play/pause button
|enableBackgroundPlayback
|false
|bool
|false
|Show or hide play/pause button
|startTime
|false
|number
|0
|start time of video for first play
|onReady
|false
|func
|triggered when the player ready
|onError
|false
|func
|triggered when error occurs
|onChangeState
|false
|func
|triggered when the state changes (UNKNOWN/UNSTARTED/ENDED/PLAYING/PAUSED/BUFFERING/VIDEO_CUED)
|onChangeFullscreen
|false
|func
|triggered when the player enters or exits the fullscreen mode
|Name
|Params
|Return
|Descriptipon
|seekTo
|seconds
|void
|Seeks to a specified time in the video
|play
|void
|play the video
|pause
|void
|pause the video
|loadVideo
|videoId, startTime
|void
|load a video to the player
|getCurrentTime
|promise
|Returns promise that results with the current time of the played video
|getVideoDuration
|promise
|Returns promise that results with the duration of the played video
Thanks
= 1.0.6 iOS (https://github.com/mukeshydv/YoutubePlayerView)