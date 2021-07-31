openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-youtube-sdk

by up-inside
1.0.12 (see all)

YouTube SDK for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

304

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-youtube-sdk

npm version

Example Gif

Note

  • Your android app needs to be using the androidx libraries instead of the old support libraries.

Video is unavailable problem

  • Origin is already set up in the library but you will notice that some videos are not playing. This is because the video is shared as not embeddable by provider.
  • You can use YouTube Data API to solve this problem
  • Do not open an issue related to this

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-youtube-sdk --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-youtube-sdk

iOS With CocoaPods

  1. Create a blank Swift file with bridge in your project (you can name it whatever you want) (to build swift code easily)
  2. $ cd /ios
  3. $ pod install
  4. Have fun

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-youtube-sdk and add YouTubeSdk.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libYouTubeSdk.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.srfaytkn.reactnative.YouTubeSdkPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new YouTubeSdkPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-youtube-sdk'
project(':react-native-youtube-sdk').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,  '../node_modules/react-native-youtube-sdk/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
    implementation project(':react-native-youtube-sdk')

Usage

Example Component

<YouTubePlayer
  ref={ref => (this.youTubePlayer = ref)}
  videoId="t_aIEOqB8VM"
  autoPlay={true}
  fullscreen={true}
  showFullScreenButton={true}
  showSeekBar={true}
  showPlayPauseButton={true}
  startTime={5}
  style={{ width: "100%", height: 200 }}
  onError={e => console.log(e)}
  onChangeState={e => console.log(e)}
  onChangeFullscreen={e => console.log(e)}
/>

Example Usage

import React from "react";
import { ScrollView, StyleSheet, View, TouchableOpacity, Text, ToastAndroid } from "react-native";
import YouTubePlayer from "react-native-youtube-sdk";

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <ScrollView>
          <YouTubePlayer
            ref={ref => (this.youTubePlayer = ref)}
            videoId="t_aIEOqB8VM"
            autoPlay={true}
            fullscreen={false}
            showFullScreenButton={true}
            showSeekBar={true}
            showPlayPauseButton={true}
            startTime={5}
            style={{ width: "100%", height: 200 }}
            onReady={e => console.log("onReady", e.type)}
            onError={e => console.log("onError", e.error)}
            onChangeState={e => console.log("onChangeState", e.state)}
            onChangeFullscreen={e => console.log("onChangeFullscreen", e.isFullscreen)}
          />
          <View>
            <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.loadVideo("QdgRNIAdLi4", 0)}>
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>loadVideo</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
            <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.seekTo(10)}>
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>SeekTo(10)</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
            <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.play()}>
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>Play</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
            <TouchableOpacity style={styles.button} onPress={() => this.youTubePlayer.pause()}>
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>Pause</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
            <TouchableOpacity
              style={styles.button}
              onPress={async () => {
                const currentTime = await this.youTubePlayer.getCurrentTime();
                ToastAndroid.show(String(currentTime), ToastAndroid.SHORT);
              }}
            >
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>getCurrentTime</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
            <TouchableOpacity
              style={styles.button}
              onPress={async () => {
                const duration = await this.youTubePlayer.getVideoDuration();
                ToastAndroid.show(String(duration), ToastAndroid.SHORT);
              }}
            >
              <Text style={{ color: "#ffffff" }}>getVideoDuration</Text>
            </TouchableOpacity>
          </View>
        </ScrollView>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
  },
  button: {
    backgroundColor: "red",
    margin: 12,
    padding: 12,
    borderRadius: 4,
  },
});

API

Props

PropRequiredTypeDefault valueDescription
videoIdfalsestringYouTube video id
autoPlayfalseboolfalsePlays when video loaded
fullscreenfalseboolfalseThe video is play in fullscreen
showFullScreenButtonfalseboolfalseShow or hide fullscreen button
showSeekBarfalsebooltrueShow or hide seekbar
showPlayPauseButtonfalsebooltrueShow or hide play/pause button
enableBackgroundPlaybackfalseboolfalseShow or hide play/pause button
startTimefalsenumber0start time of video for first play
onReadyfalsefunctriggered when the player ready
onErrorfalsefunctriggered when error occurs
onChangeStatefalsefunctriggered when the state changes (UNKNOWN/UNSTARTED/ENDED/PLAYING/PAUSED/BUFFERING/VIDEO_CUED)
onChangeFullscreenfalsefunctriggered when the player enters or exits the fullscreen mode

Methods

NameParamsReturnDescriptipon
seekTosecondsvoidSeeks to a specified time in the video
playvoidplay the video
pausevoidpause the video
loadVideovideoId, startTimevoidload a video to the player
getCurrentTimepromiseReturns promise that results with the current time of the played video
getVideoDurationpromiseReturns promise that results with the duration of the played video

Thanks

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial