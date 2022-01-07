React Native Youtube iframe
A wrapper of the Youtube IFrame player API build for react native.
- ✅ Works seamlessly on both ios and android platforms
- ✅ Does not rely on the native youtube service on android (prevents unexpected crashes, works on phones without the youtube app)
- ✅ Uses the webview player which is known to be more stable compared to the native youtube app
- ✅ Access to a vast API provided through the iframe youtube API
- ✅ Supports multiple youtube player instances in a single page
- ✅ Fetch basic video metadata without API keys (uses oEmbed)
- ✅ Works on modals and overlay components
- ✅ Expo support
Installation and Documentation
react-native-youtube-iframe
