React Native Youtube iframe

A wrapper of the Youtube IFrame player API build for react native.

✅ Works seamlessly on both ios and android platforms

✅ Does not rely on the native youtube service on android (prevents unexpected crashes, works on phones without the youtube app)

✅ Uses the webview player which is known to be more stable compared to the native youtube app

✅ Access to a vast API provided through the iframe youtube API

✅ Supports multiple youtube player instances in a single page

✅ Fetch basic video metadata without API keys (uses oEmbed)

✅ Works on modals and overlay components

✅ Expo support

Installation and Documentation

react-native-youtube-iframe

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

Read the contributing guide for project setup and other info

License

MIT