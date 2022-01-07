openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rny

react-native-youtube-iframe

by Ananthu P Kanive
2.2.1 (see all)

A wrapper of the Youtube-iframe API built for react native.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.8K

GitHub Stars

370

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Youtube iframe

npm npm

A wrapper of the Youtube IFrame player API build for react native.

  • ✅ Works seamlessly on both ios and android platforms
  • ✅ Does not rely on the native youtube service on android (prevents unexpected crashes, works on phones without the youtube app)
  • ✅ Uses the webview player which is known to be more stable compared to the native youtube app
  • ✅ Access to a vast API provided through the iframe youtube API
  • ✅ Supports multiple youtube player instances in a single page
  • ✅ Fetch basic video metadata without API keys (uses oEmbed)
  • ✅ Works on modals and overlay components
  • ✅ Expo support

ios

Installation and Documentation

react-native-youtube-iframe

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

Read the contributing guide for project setup and other info

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial