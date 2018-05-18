Documentation

Params

Key Type Default Support Description isLoop Boolean false Android pickerTextEllipsisLen number 6 Android pickerConfirmBtnText string confirm iOS/Android pickerCancelBtnText string cancel iOS/Android pickerTitleText string pls select iOS/Android pickerConfirmBtnColor array [1, 186, 245, 1] iOS/Android pickerCancelBtnColor array [1, 186, 245, 1] iOS/Android pickerTitleColor array [20, 20, 20, 1] iOS/Android pickerToolBarBg array [232, 232, 232, 1] iOS/Android pickerBg array [196, 199, 206, 1] iOS/Android pickerToolBarFontSize number 16 iOS/Android wheelFlex array [1, 1, 1] iOS/Android pickerFontSize number 16 iOS/Android pickerFontColor array [31, 31, 31, 1] iOS/Android pickerFontFamily string iOS/Android pickerRowHeight number 24 iOS pickerData array iOS/Android selectedValue array iOS/Android onPickerConfirm function iOS/Android onPickerCancel function iOS/Android onPickerSelect function iOS/Android

Methods

Key Support Description init iOS/Android init and pass parameters to picker toggle iOS/Android show or hide picker show iOS/Android show picker hide iOS/Android hide picker select iOS/Android select a row isPickerShow iOS/Android get status of picker, return a boolean

Usage

Step 1 - install

npm install react-native-picker --save

Step 2 - link

react- native link

Step 3 - import and use in project

import Picker from 'react-native-picker' ; let data = []; for ( var i= 0 ;i< 100 ;i++){ data.push(i); } Picker.init({ pickerData : data, selectedValue : [ 59 ], onPickerConfirm : data => { console .log(data); }, onPickerCancel : data => { console .log(data); }, onPickerSelect : data => { console .log(data); } }); Picker.show();

Integration With Existing Apps ( iOS )

The Podfile will like below:

platform :ios , '8.0' target 'YourTarget' do pod 'React' , :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native' , :subspecs => [ 'Core' , ... ] pod 'Picker' , :path => '../YOUR_REACT_NATIVE_PROJECT/node_modules/react-native-picker' end

After you have updated the Podfile of the existing app, you can install react-native-picker like below:

$ pod install

Notice

support two modes:

1. parallel: such as time picker, wheels have no connection with each other

2. cascade: such as date picker, address picker .etc, when front wheel changed, the behind wheels will all be reset

single wheel:

pickerData = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; selectedValue = 3 ;

two or more wheel:

pickerData = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ], ... ]; selectedValue = [ 1 , 5 ];

two wheel

pickerData = [ { a : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] }, { b : [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ] }, ... ]; selectedValue = [ 'a' , 2 ];

three wheel

pickerData = [ { a : [ { a1 : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] }, { a2 : [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ] }, { a3 : [ 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 ] } ] }, { b : [ { b1 : [ 11 , 22 , 33 , 44 ] }, { b2 : [ 55 , 66 , 77 , 88 ] }, { b3 : [ 99 , 1010 , 1111 , 1212 ] } ] }, { c : [ { c1 : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] }, { c2 : [ 'aa' , 'bb' , 'cc' ] }, { c3 : [ 'aaa' , 'bbb' , 'ccc' ] } ] }, ... ]

For pure javascript version -> v3.0.5