The project is not maintained any more!!!

React Native Yet Another Navigator

Table of contents

Main goals

the scene can handle navigation bar items events

the scene can change navigation bar items dynamically

the scene can show/hide navigation bar dynamically

the scene itself defines a configuration of the navigation bar

Dependencies

React Native >= 0.25.1

react-native-vector-icons

Installation

First of all, this component uses awesome react-native-vector-icons, so you need to install it (it's simple)...

then,

npm install react-native-ya-navigator --save

Usage

YANavigator component

import YANavigator from 'react-native-ya-navigator' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < YANavigator initialRoute = {{ component: MyScene , }} navBarStyle = {{ backgroundColor: ' green ', }} /> ) } }

style

navBarStyle

sceneStyle

initialRoute

initialRouteStack

defaultSceneConfig (default value is Navigator.SceneConfigs.PushFromRight for iOS and Navigator.SceneConfigs.FadeAndroid for Android ).

(default value is for and for ). useNavigationBar (useful if you want to render your navBar component on each scene (ToolbarAndroid for example) instead of the embedded navBar)

(useful if you want to render your navBar component on each scene (ToolbarAndroid for example) instead of the embedded navBar) navBarUnderlay (the view that will be rendered under all navBar items (react-native-blur for example))

(the view that will be rendered under all navBar items (react-native-blur for example)) navBarBackBtn icon iconWidth (if you provide custom icon, set this for properly title animations on iOS) textStyle

eachSceneProps (these props will be passed to each scene, for example, if you are using YANavigator inside tabs, you can to pass 'selected' prop to each scene, so each scene can decide should it updated via shouldComponentUpdate if it was hidden)

(these props will be passed to each scene, for example, if you are using YANavigator inside tabs, you can to pass 'selected' prop to each scene, so each scene can decide should it updated via shouldComponentUpdate if it was hidden) customEventedProps (you can pass here array of prop names that you need for link your custom components rendered in navigation bar)

(you can pass here array of prop names that you need for link your custom components rendered in navigation bar) navBarFixedHeight (use this to set custom fixed nav bar height)

(use this to set custom fixed nav bar height) navBarCrossPlatformUI (this prop means that title on android will be in center)

Also YANavigator class has static property navBarHeight (you can use it in your styles)

Navigation bar configuration in a scene

Your scene component should define static property navigationDelegate

class MyScene extends React . Component { render() { return < View > {this.props.children} </ View > } static navigationDelegate = { id : 'myScene' , sceneConfig : myCustomSceneConfig, navBarIsHidden : true | false , navBarBackgroundColor : 'red' , renderTitle(props) { return MyTitleComponent return <MyTitleComponent title={props.title || 'Title'}/> }, /** * @param {object} props [route props] * @return {Class|JSX} */ renderNavBarLeftPart(props) { return MyButtonComponent // or return <MyButtonComponent {...props}/> }, /** * @param {object} props [route props] * @return {Class|JSX} */ renderNavBarRightPart(props) { return MyButtonComponent // or return <MyButtonComponent {...props}/> }, /** * will be called first on back android button press * @param {object} navigator [navigator instance] */ onAndroidBackPress(navigator) { navigator.popToPop(); } /** * If it's true, 'onNavBarBackBtnPress' method will be called on backBtnPress instead * of navigator.pop() * false by default * @type {bool} */ overrideBackBtnPress: true|false, /** * Tint color of backBtn (applies to icon and text) * @type {String} */ navBarBackBtnColor: 'white', } }

Listening navigation bar items events

You should wrap your scene component with YANavigator.Scene component and set this to delegate prop. Don't forget to define id in the navigationDelegate

class MyScene extends React . Component { render() { return ( < YANavigator.Scene delegate = {this} > {this.props.children} </ YANavigator.Scene > ) }

Also YANavigator.Scene has style prop and paddingTop (if it's true(default value) then scene will have top padding equals height of the navigation bar, also you can use YANavigator.navBarHeight in your styles)

And one more thing... ;-)

You can listen when a scene will lose focus via route prop onSceneWillBlur

... onLinkPress = ( link ) => { tabBar.hide(), this .props.navigator.push({ component : Browser, props : { url : link, onSceneWillBlur : ( isBack ) => tabBar.show(), }, }) } ...

How to handle navigation bar items events?

There are a few simple rules

if you pass as navBar item just a class , it should have propTypes with prop that you want to listen, then you should define method that will be called ( onNavBarTitlePress , onNavBarLeftPartPress , onNavBarRightPartPress , onNavBarTitleChange , onNavBarTitleValueChange , etc...)

, it should have with prop that you want to listen, then you should define method that will be called ( , , , , , etc...) if you pass as navBar item JSX , then props that you want to listen should return just a string - name of the delegate method that will be called

, then props that you want to listen should return just a string - currently supported props onPress , onChange , onValueChange , onSelection , onBlur , onFocus , onSelectionChange , onSubmitEditing

class MyNavBarTitle extends React . Component { render() { return ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {this.props.onPress} > < Text > {'Default Text'} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > ) } static propTypes = { onPress : React.PropTypes.func, } } class MyScene extends React . Component { onNavBarTitlePress(e) { console .log(e) } onFirstBtnPress(e) { alert( 'Right side - first btn press' ); } onSecondBtnPress(e) { alert( 'Right side - second btn press' ); } onSceneWillFocus() { console .log( 'Scene will focus' ); } onSceneDidFocus() { console .log( 'Scene did focus' ); } render() { return ( < YANavigator.Scene delegate = {this} > {this.props.children} </ YANavigator.Scene > ) } static navigationDelegate = { id : 'myScene' , renderTitle() { return MyNavBarTitle; }, renderNavBarLeftPart() { return ( < View style = {{flexDirection: ' row '}}> < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => 'onFirstBtnPress'}> < Text style = {{fontSize: 16 , paddingLeft: 20 , color: '# fff '}}> {'1'} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => 'onSecondBtnPress'}> < Text style = {{fontSize: 16 , paddingLeft: 20 , color: '# fff '}}> {'2'} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > ) } }

How to change navigation bar items dynamically?

There are two options:

Each scene can access to navBar items via ref and modify its state using standard setState method, or can call other methods provided by your component. ref generated from the template const ref = ` ${navigationDelegate.id || ` ${navigator.state.presentedIndex + 1 } _scene` } _leftPart|rightPart|title` ; this .props.navigator.navBarParts[ 'navDelegateId_rightPart' ].doSmth() this .props.navigator.navBarParts[ '1_scene_rightPart' ].doSmth() ​ If you want re-render your navBar component with new props or just re-render use the template

YourComponentClass.navigationDelegate.renderTitle = () => this .props.navigator.forceUpdateNavBar();

Also NavBar component has some helpful methods

show ('fade'|'slide') default behavior is fade

('fade'|'slide') hide ('fade'|'slide') default behavior is fade

this .props.navigator.showNavBar( 'slide' ); this .props.navigator.hideNavBar( 'fade' );

class MyNavBarTitle extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { text : props.text } } render() { return ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {this.props.onPress} > < Text > {this.state.text} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > ) } static propTypes = { onPress : React.PropTypes.func, text : React.PropTypes.string, } static defualtProps = { text : 'Default Text' , } } class MyScene extends React . Component { onBtnPress() { MyScene.navigationDelegate.renderTitle = () => < MyNavBarTitle text = { ' Re rendered '} /> MyScene.navigationDelegate.renderNavBarRightPart = () => ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => 'onBtnPress'}> < Text style = {{fontSize: 12 }}> {'Updated btn'} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > ); this.props.navigator.forceUpdateNavBar(); } onNavBarTitlePress() { this.props.navigator.navBarParts.myScene_title.setState({ text: 'Other title', }) } render() { return ( < YANavigator.Scene delegate = {this} > {this.props.children} </ YANavigator.Scene > ) } static navigationDelegate = { id: 'myScene', renderTitle() { return MyNavBarTitle; }, renderNavBarRightPart() { return ( < TouchableOpacity onPress = {() => 'onBtnPress'}> < Text style = {{fontSize: 16 , paddingLeft: 20 , color: '# fff '}}> {'Btn'} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > ) } }

Feel free to go to example and explore it for more details

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2015 Dmitriy Kolesnikov. Code released under the MIT license.