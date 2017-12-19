openbase logo
rnx

react-native-xsy-tabs

by Pavel Aksonov
0.0.9 (see all)

React Native platform-independent tabs. Could be used for bottom tab bars as well as sectioned views (with tab buttons)

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

711

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-tabs

React Native platform-independent tabs. Could be used for bottom tab bars as well as sectioned views (with tab buttons)

Why I need to use it?

  • Decouple content views from tab bar
  • Platform-indepedent
  • Possibility to use Flux actions with react-native-router-flux to switch between content views
  • Suitable for both bottom tab bar as well as upper sectioned buttons (you just need to define style properly)
  • Custom views for each tab icon

How it works?

Component just iterates over all its children and makes them touchable ('name' is only required attribute of each child). selectedStyle property represents style should be applied for selected tabs. This property could be set for all tabs or for individual tab. selectedIconStyle represents style applied for selected tab. The same, onSelect handler could be set globally for all tabs or/and for individual tab. You can lock tab buttons (require user to use long press to actuate the button) by passing prop {locked: true}.

Example

Example makes selected icon color red and change the state of example view. To switch to other views you may use react-native-router-flux component or own navigation controller demo-2

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';

import Tabs from 'react-native-tabs';

class Example extends Component {
  constructor(props){
    super(props);
    this.state = {page:'second'};
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Tabs selected={this.state.page} style={{backgroundColor:'white'}}
              selectedStyle={{color:'red'}} onSelect={el=>this.setState({page:el.props.name})}>
            <Text name="first">First</Text>
            <Text name="second" selectedIconStyle={{borderTopWidth:2,borderTopColor:'red'}}>Second</Text>
            <Text name="third">Third</Text>
            <Text name="fourth" selectedStyle={{color:'green'}}>Fourth</Text>
            <Text name="fifth">Fifth</Text>
        </Tabs>
          <Text style={styles.welcome}>
              Welcome to React Native
          </Text>
          <Text style={styles.instructions}>
              Selected page: {this.state.page}
          </Text>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF',
  },
  welcome: {
    fontSize: 20,
    textAlign: 'center',
    margin: 10,
  },
  instructions: {
    textAlign: 'center',
    color: '#333333',
    marginBottom: 5,
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

