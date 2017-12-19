React Native platform-independent tabs. Could be used for bottom tab bars as well as sectioned views (with tab buttons)

Why I need to use it?

Decouple content views from tab bar

Platform-indepedent

Possibility to use Flux actions with react-native-router-flux to switch between content views

Suitable for both bottom tab bar as well as upper sectioned buttons (you just need to define style properly)

Custom views for each tab icon

How it works?

Component just iterates over all its children and makes them touchable ('name' is only required attribute of each child). selectedStyle property represents style should be applied for selected tabs. This property could be set for all tabs or for individual tab. selectedIconStyle represents style applied for selected tab. The same, onSelect handler could be set globally for all tabs or/and for individual tab. You can lock tab buttons (require user to use long press to actuate the button) by passing prop {locked: true}.

Example

Example makes selected icon color red and change the state of example view. To switch to other views you may use react-native-router-flux component or own navigation controller