React Native module for playing sound clips on iOS, Android, and Windows.
Be warned, this software is alpha quality and may have bugs. Test on your own and use at your own risk!
React-native-sound does not support streaming. See #353 for more info. Of course, we would welcome a PR if someone wants to take this on.
In iOS, the library uses AVAudioPlayer, not AVPlayer.
|Feature
|iOS
|Android
|Windows
|Load sound from the app bundle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Load sound from other directories
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Load sound from the network
|✓
|✓
|Play sound
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Playback completion callback
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Pause
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Resume
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Stop
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Reset
|✓
|Release resource
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Get duration
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Get number of channels
|✓
|Get/set volume
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Get system volume
|✓
|✓
|Set system volume
|✓
|Get/set pan
|✓
|Get/set loops
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Get/set exact loop count
|✓
|Get/set current time
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Set speed
|✓
|✓
First install the npm package from your app directory:
npm install react-native-sound --save
Then link it automatically using:
react-native link react-native-sound
If you encounter this error
undefined is not an object (evaluating 'RNSound.IsAndroid')
you may additionally need to fully clear your build caches for Android. You can do this using
cd android
./gradlew cleanBuildCache
After clearing your build cache, you should execute a new
react-native build.
If you still experience issues, know that this is the most common build issue. See #592 and the several issues linked from it for possible resolution. A pull request with improved documentation on this would be welcome!
Please see the Wiki for these details https://github.com/zmxv/react-native-sound/wiki/Installation
https://github.com/zmxv/react-native-sound-demo
https://github.com/benevbright/react-native-sound-playerview
First you'll need to add audio files to your project.
android/app/src/main/res/raw. Note that files in this directory must be lowercase and underscored (e.g. my_file_name.mp3) and that subdirectories are not supported by Android.
Add Files to [PROJECTNAME])
// Import the react-native-sound module
var Sound = require('react-native-sound');
// Enable playback in silence mode
Sound.setCategory('Playback');
// Load the sound file 'whoosh.mp3' from the app bundle
// See notes below about preloading sounds within initialization code below.
var whoosh = new Sound('whoosh.mp3', Sound.MAIN_BUNDLE, (error) => {
if (error) {
console.log('failed to load the sound', error);
return;
}
// loaded successfully
console.log('duration in seconds: ' + whoosh.getDuration() + 'number of channels: ' + whoosh.getNumberOfChannels());
// Play the sound with an onEnd callback
whoosh.play((success) => {
if (success) {
console.log('successfully finished playing');
} else {
console.log('playback failed due to audio decoding errors');
}
});
});
// Reduce the volume by half
whoosh.setVolume(0.5);
// Position the sound to the full right in a stereo field
whoosh.setPan(1);
// Loop indefinitely until stop() is called
whoosh.setNumberOfLoops(-1);
// Get properties of the player instance
console.log('volume: ' + whoosh.getVolume());
console.log('pan: ' + whoosh.getPan());
console.log('loops: ' + whoosh.getNumberOfLoops());
// Seek to a specific point in seconds
whoosh.setCurrentTime(2.5);
// Get the current playback point in seconds
whoosh.getCurrentTime((seconds) => console.log('at ' + seconds));
// Pause the sound
whoosh.pause();
// Stop the sound and rewind to the beginning
whoosh.stop(() => {
// Note: If you want to play a sound after stopping and rewinding it,
// it is important to call play() in a callback.
whoosh.play();
});
// Release the audio player resource
whoosh.release();
play() (e.g.
var s = new Sound(...);) during app initialization. This also helps avoid a race condition where
play() may be called before loading of the sound is complete, which results in no sound but no error because loading is still being processed.
AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient to mix sounds on iOS.
Sound instance for multiple playbacks.
AVAudioPlayer that supports aac, aiff, mp3, wav etc. The full list of supported formats can be found at https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/MusicAudio/Conceptual/CoreAudioOverview/SupportedAudioFormatsMacOSX/SupportedAudioFormatsMacOSX.html
android.media.MediaPlayer. The full list of supported formats can be found at https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/media/media-formats.html
sound.setVolume(.5).setPan(.5).play().
Pull requests welcome with bug fixes, documentation improvements, and enhancements.
When making big changes, please open an issue first to discuss.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.