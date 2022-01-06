openbase logo
rnx

react-native-xsy-sound

by Zhen Wang
0.5.1 (see all)

React Native module for playing sound clips

Overview

Categories

Readme

react-native-sound

React Native module for playing sound clips on iOS, Android, and Windows.

Be warned, this software is alpha quality and may have bugs. Test on your own and use at your own risk!

Feature matrix

React-native-sound does not support streaming. See #353 for more info. Of course, we would welcome a PR if someone wants to take this on.

In iOS, the library uses AVAudioPlayer, not AVPlayer.

FeatureiOSAndroidWindows
Load sound from the app bundle
Load sound from other directories
Load sound from the network
Play sound
Playback completion callback
Pause
Resume
Stop
Reset
Release resource
Get duration
Get number of channels
Get/set volume
Get system volume
Set system volume
Get/set pan
Get/set loops
Get/set exact loop count
Get/set current time
Set speed

Installation

First install the npm package from your app directory:

npm install react-native-sound --save

Then link it automatically using:

react-native link react-native-sound

If you encounter this error

undefined is not an object (evaluating 'RNSound.IsAndroid')

you may additionally need to fully clear your build caches for Android. You can do this using

cd android
./gradlew cleanBuildCache

After clearing your build cache, you should execute a new react-native build.

If you still experience issues, know that this is the most common build issue. See #592 and the several issues linked from it for possible resolution. A pull request with improved documentation on this would be welcome!

Manual Installation Notes

Please see the Wiki for these details https://github.com/zmxv/react-native-sound/wiki/Installation

Help with React-Native-Sound

  • For react-native-sound developers
  • For help using react-native-sound

Demo project

https://github.com/zmxv/react-native-sound-demo

Player

https://github.com/benevbright/react-native-sound-playerview

Basic usage

First you'll need to add audio files to your project.

  • Android: Save your sound clip files under the directory android/app/src/main/res/raw. Note that files in this directory must be lowercase and underscored (e.g. my_file_name.mp3) and that subdirectories are not supported by Android.
  • iOS: Open Xcode and add your sound files to the project (Right-click the project and select Add Files to [PROJECTNAME])
// Import the react-native-sound module
var Sound = require('react-native-sound');

// Enable playback in silence mode
Sound.setCategory('Playback');

// Load the sound file 'whoosh.mp3' from the app bundle
// See notes below about preloading sounds within initialization code below.
var whoosh = new Sound('whoosh.mp3', Sound.MAIN_BUNDLE, (error) => {
  if (error) {
    console.log('failed to load the sound', error);
    return;
  }
  // loaded successfully
  console.log('duration in seconds: ' + whoosh.getDuration() + 'number of channels: ' + whoosh.getNumberOfChannels());

  // Play the sound with an onEnd callback
  whoosh.play((success) => {
    if (success) {
      console.log('successfully finished playing');
    } else {
      console.log('playback failed due to audio decoding errors');
    }
  });
});

// Reduce the volume by half
whoosh.setVolume(0.5);

// Position the sound to the full right in a stereo field
whoosh.setPan(1);

// Loop indefinitely until stop() is called
whoosh.setNumberOfLoops(-1);

// Get properties of the player instance
console.log('volume: ' + whoosh.getVolume());
console.log('pan: ' + whoosh.getPan());
console.log('loops: ' + whoosh.getNumberOfLoops());

// Seek to a specific point in seconds
whoosh.setCurrentTime(2.5);

// Get the current playback point in seconds
whoosh.getCurrentTime((seconds) => console.log('at ' + seconds));

// Pause the sound
whoosh.pause();

// Stop the sound and rewind to the beginning
whoosh.stop(() => {
  // Note: If you want to play a sound after stopping and rewinding it,
  // it is important to call play() in a callback.
  whoosh.play();
});

// Release the audio player resource
whoosh.release();

Notes

  • To minimize playback delay, you may want to preload a sound file without calling play() (e.g. var s = new Sound(...);) during app initialization. This also helps avoid a race condition where play() may be called before loading of the sound is complete, which results in no sound but no error because loading is still being processed.
  • You can play multiple sound files at the same time. Under the hood, this module uses AVAudioSessionCategoryAmbient to mix sounds on iOS.
  • You may reuse a Sound instance for multiple playbacks.
  • On iOS, the module wraps AVAudioPlayer that supports aac, aiff, mp3, wav etc. The full list of supported formats can be found at https://developer.apple.com/library/content/documentation/MusicAudio/Conceptual/CoreAudioOverview/SupportedAudioFormatsMacOSX/SupportedAudioFormatsMacOSX.html
  • On Android, the module wraps android.media.MediaPlayer. The full list of supported formats can be found at https://developer.android.com/guide/topics/media/media-formats.html
  • On Android, the absolute path can start with '/sdcard/'. So, if you want to access a sound called "my_sound.mp3" on Downloads folder, the absolute path will be: '/sdcard/Downloads/my_sound.mp3'.
  • You may chain non-getter calls, for example, sound.setVolume(.5).setPan(.5).play().

Audio on React Native

Contributing

Pull requests welcome with bug fixes, documentation improvements, and enhancements.

When making big changes, please open an issue first to discuss.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

