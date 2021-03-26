React Native Router (v4.x)

react-native-router-flux is a different API over react-navigation . It helps users to define all the routes in one central place and navigate and communicate between different screens in an easy way. But it also means that react-native-router-flux inherits all limitations and changes from updated versions.

IMPORTANT NOTES

v5.0.alpha.x is based on React Navigation v5.x (very early alpha, development in progress, help wanted!)

v4.0.x is based on [React Navigation v2.x]. See this branch and docs for v3 based on deprecated React Native Experimental Navigation API. It is not supported and may not work with latest React Native versions.

v4.0.0-beta.x is based on React Navigation v1.5.x. See this branch for this version. It is also not supported and may not work with the latest React Native versions.

Getting Started

Install native dependencies used by RNRF (see below, https://reactnavigation.org/docs/en/getting-started.html) Install this component

yarn add react-native-router-flux

install the following libraries first

react-native-screens by ( npm install react-native-screens || yarn add react-native-screens ) react-native-gesture-handler ( npm install react-native-gesture-handler || yarn add react-native-gesture-handler ) react-native-reanimated ( npm install react-native-reanimated || yarn add react-native-reanimated ) react-native-safe-area-context ( npm install react-native-safe-area-context || yarn add react-native-react-native-safe-area-context ) @react-native-community/masked-view ( npm install @react-native-community/masked-view || yarn add @react-native-community/masked-view )

Usage

Define all your routes in one React component...

const App = () => ( <Router> <Stack key="root"> <Scene key="login" component={Login} title="Login" /> <Scene key="register" component={Register} title="Register" /> <Scene key="home" component={Home} /> </Stack> </Router> );

...and navigate from one scene to another scene with a simple and powerful API.

Actions.home(PARAMS); Actions.pop(); Actions.refresh({ param1 : 'hello' , param2 : 'world' });

API

For a full listing of the API, view the API docs.

git clone https://github.com/aksonov/react-native-router-flux.git cd react-native-router-flux/examples/[expo|react-native|redux] yarn yarn start

v4 Features

Based on latest React Navigation API

Separate navigation logic from presentation. You may now change navigation state directly from your business logic code - stores/reducers/etc. navigationStore

Built-in state machine (v3 Switch replacement) Each Scene with component defined can have onEnter / onExit / on handlers. onEnter / on handler can be async. For 'truthy' return of onEnter / on , success handler (if defined) will be executed if success is a string then router will navigate to the Scene with that key in case of handler's failure, failure prop (if defined) will be run. Combining onEnter , onExit , success , and failure makes patterns like authentication, data validation, and conditional transitions simple and intuitive.

replacement) MobX-friendly: all scenes are wrapped with observer . You may subscribe to navigationStore ( Actions in v3) and observe current navigation state. Not applicable to Redux.

. You may subscribe to ( in v3) and observe current navigation state. Not applicable to Redux. Flexible Nav bar customization, currently not allowed by React Navigation: https://github.com/react-community/react-navigation/issues/779

Drawer support (provided by React Navigation)

Inheritance of scene attributes allow you to avoid any code/attribute duplications. Adding rightTitle to a scene will apply to all child scenes simultaneously. See example app.

to a scene will apply to all child scenes simultaneously. See example app. Access to your app navigations state as simple as Actions.state .

. Use Actions.currentScene to get name of current scene.

Helpful tips if you run into some gotchas

Using Static on Methods with HOCs

This is just a helpful tip for anyone who use the onExit/onEnter methods as a static method in their Component Class. Please refer to this link https://reactjs.org/docs/higher-order-components.html.

If your Scene Components are Wrapped in Custom HOCs/ Decorators, then the static onExit/onEnter methods will not work as your Custom HOCs will not copy the static methods over to your Enhanced Component.Use the npm package called hoist-non-react-statics to copy your Component level static methods over to your Enhanced Component.

Implement onBack from your Scene after declaring it

If you have a Scene where in you want to make some changes to your Component State when Back button is pressed, then doing this

<Scene key={...} component={...} onBack={()=>{ }}/>

will not help.

<Scene key={...} component={...} onBack={()=>{ }} back={ true }/>

Make sure back = true is passed to your scene, now in your Component's lifecycle add this

componentDidMount(){ InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions( () => { Actions.refresh({ onBack : () => this .changeSomethingInYourComponent()}) }) }

