An XMPP library for React Native.
A simple interface for native XMPP communication. Both iOS and Android are supported.
XmppDemo uses a Flux approach (check its
XmppStore) to communicate with a sample XMPP server, where 4 accounts were registered.
var XMPP = require('react-native-xmpp');
// optional callbacks
XMPP.on('message', (message) => console.log('MESSAGE:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('iq', (message) => console.log('IQ:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('presence', (message) => console.log('PRESENCE:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('error', (message) => console.log('ERROR:' + message));
XMPP.on('loginError', (message) => console.log('LOGIN ERROR:' + message));
XMPP.on('login', (message) => console.log('LOGGED!'));
XMPP.on('connect', (message) => console.log('CONNECTED!'));
XMPP.on('disconnect', (message) => console.log('DISCONNECTED!'));
// trustHosts (ignore self-signed SSL issues)
// Warning: Do not use this in production (security will be compromised).
XMPP.trustHosts(['chat.google.com']);
// connect
XMPP.connect(MYJID, MYPASSWORD);
// send message
XMPP.message('Hello world!', TOJID);
// disconnect
XMPP.disconnect();
// remove all event listeners (recommended on componentWillUnmount)
XMPP.removeListeners();
// remove specific event listener (type can be 'message', 'iq', etc.)
XMPP.removeListener(TYPE);
npm install react-native-xmpp --save
Please use CocoaPods
Install latest XMPPFramework:
https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework
pod 'XMPPFramework', :git => 'https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework.git', :branch => 'master'
Add this package pod:
pod 'RNXMPP', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp'
If you have problems with latest 4.0 XMPPFramework and/or XCode 9.3, you may use old one with forked KissXML:
pod 'XMPPFramework', '~> 3.7.0'
pod 'KissXML', :git => "https://github.com/aksonov/KissXML.git", :branch => '5.1.4'
react-native link react-native-xmpp
If it doesn't link the react-native-xmpp correct:
android/settings.gradle
include ':react-native-xmpp'
project(':react-native-xmpp').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-xmpp')
}
MainApplication.java
On top, where imports are:
import rnxmpp.RNXMPPPackage;
Add the
ReactVideoPackage class to your list of exported packages.
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNXMPPPackage()
);
}