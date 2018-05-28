openbase logo
rnx

react-native-xmpp

by Pavel Aksonov
1.0.3 (see all)

XMPP library for React Native (iOS and Android native support)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-xmpp

An XMPP library for React Native.

A simple interface for native XMPP communication. Both iOS and Android are supported.

Demo

XmppDemo uses a Flux approach (check its XmppStore) to communicate with a sample XMPP server, where 4 accounts were registered.

demo-3

Example

var XMPP = require('react-native-xmpp');

// optional callbacks
XMPP.on('message', (message) => console.log('MESSAGE:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('iq', (message) => console.log('IQ:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('presence', (message) => console.log('PRESENCE:' + JSON.stringify(message)));
XMPP.on('error', (message) => console.log('ERROR:' + message));
XMPP.on('loginError', (message) => console.log('LOGIN ERROR:' + message));
XMPP.on('login', (message) => console.log('LOGGED!'));
XMPP.on('connect', (message) => console.log('CONNECTED!'));
XMPP.on('disconnect', (message) => console.log('DISCONNECTED!'));

// trustHosts (ignore self-signed SSL issues)
// Warning: Do not use this in production (security will be compromised).
XMPP.trustHosts(['chat.google.com']);

// connect
XMPP.connect(MYJID, MYPASSWORD);

// send message
XMPP.message('Hello world!', TOJID);

// disconnect
XMPP.disconnect();

// remove all event listeners (recommended on componentWillUnmount)
XMPP.removeListeners();

// remove specific event listener (type can be 'message', 'iq', etc.)
XMPP.removeListener(TYPE);

Getting started

  1. npm install react-native-xmpp --save

iOS

Please use CocoaPods

  1. Install latest XMPPFramework: https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework pod 'XMPPFramework', :git => 'https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework.git', :branch => 'master'

  2. Add this package pod: pod 'RNXMPP', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp'

If you have problems with latest 4.0 XMPPFramework and/or XCode 9.3, you may use old one with forked KissXML: pod 'XMPPFramework', '~> 3.7.0' pod 'KissXML', :git => "https://github.com/aksonov/KissXML.git", :branch => '5.1.4'

Android

react-native link react-native-xmpp

If it doesn't link the react-native-xmpp correct:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-xmpp'
project(':react-native-xmpp').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   compile project(':react-native-xmpp')
}

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import rnxmpp.RNXMPPPackage;

Add the ReactVideoPackage class to your list of exported packages.

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        new RNXMPPPackage()
    );
}

