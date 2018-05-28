An XMPP library for React Native.

A simple interface for native XMPP communication. Both iOS and Android are supported.

Demo

XmppDemo uses a Flux approach (check its XmppStore ) to communicate with a sample XMPP server, where 4 accounts were registered.

Example

var XMPP = require ( 'react-native-xmpp' ); XMPP.on( 'message' , (message) => console .log( 'MESSAGE:' + JSON .stringify(message))); XMPP.on( 'iq' , (message) => console .log( 'IQ:' + JSON .stringify(message))); XMPP.on( 'presence' , (message) => console .log( 'PRESENCE:' + JSON .stringify(message))); XMPP.on( 'error' , (message) => console .log( 'ERROR:' + message)); XMPP.on( 'loginError' , (message) => console .log( 'LOGIN ERROR:' + message)); XMPP.on( 'login' , (message) => console .log( 'LOGGED!' )); XMPP.on( 'connect' , (message) => console .log( 'CONNECTED!' )); XMPP.on( 'disconnect' , (message) => console .log( 'DISCONNECTED!' )); XMPP.trustHosts([ 'chat.google.com' ]); XMPP.connect(MYJID, MYPASSWORD); XMPP.message( 'Hello world!' , TOJID); XMPP.disconnect(); XMPP.removeListeners(); XMPP.removeListener(TYPE);

Getting started

npm install react-native-xmpp --save

iOS

Please use CocoaPods

Install latest XMPPFramework: https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework pod 'XMPPFramework', :git => 'https://github.com/robbiehanson/XMPPFramework.git', :branch => 'master' Add this package pod: pod 'RNXMPP', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp'

If you have problems with latest 4.0 XMPPFramework and/or XCode 9.3, you may use old one with forked KissXML: pod 'XMPPFramework', '~> 3.7.0' pod 'KissXML', :git => "https://github.com/aksonov/KissXML.git", :branch => '5.1.4'

Android

react-native link react-native-xmpp

If it doesn't link the react-native-xmpp correct:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-xmpp' project ( ':react-native-xmpp' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-xmpp/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-xmpp' ) }

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import rnxmpp.RNXMPPPackage;

Add the ReactVideoPackage class to your list of exported packages.