A React Native Windows view manager that allows directly using the Windows XAML framework.

Cheat sheet

To see examples of the syntax and available controls, check out the Usage guide.

Main advantages

Allows developers writing react-native-windows apps (React Native apps targeting Windows 10) to quickly get started, if they are familiar with XAML.

Developers are not limited by the set of controls present today in RNW and community modules that support Windows.

Best of all, this solution is available today!

The set of types/properties/events are the XAML ones, however JS libraries can wrap those to expose the Windows control in a platform-agnostic way (e.g. as a way to implement a cross-plat control for Windows).

react-native-xaml works by leveraging metadata for XAML properties, types and events. This metadata is automatically generated (code-gen) from the Windows SDK. This means we can have a full projection of all of XAML – or any WinRT components written by app devs, that export a UserControl – without manual intervention.

Technical details

See Technical Guide.

Contributing

Pull Requests are welcome. See Contribution Guide for details.

Demo