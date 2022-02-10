openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-xaml

by microsoft

A React Native Windows library to use XAML / WinUI controls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CI

react-native-xaml

A React Native Windows view manager that allows directly using the Windows XAML framework.

Cheat sheet

To see examples of the syntax and available controls, check out the Usage guide.

Main advantages

  • Allows developers writing react-native-windows apps (React Native apps targeting Windows 10) to quickly get started, if they are familiar with XAML.
  • Developers are not limited by the set of controls present today in RNW and community modules that support Windows.
  • Best of all, this solution is available today!
  • The set of types/properties/events are the XAML ones, however JS libraries can wrap those to expose the Windows control in a platform-agnostic way (e.g. as a way to implement a cross-plat control for Windows).

react-native-xaml works by leveraging metadata for XAML properties, types and events. This metadata is automatically generated (code-gen) from the Windows SDK. This means we can have a full projection of all of XAML – or any WinRT components written by app devs, that export a UserControl – without manual intervention.

Technical details

See Technical Guide.

Contributing

Pull Requests are welcome. See Contribution Guide for details.

Demo

react-native-xaml demo

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial