openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

react-native-workers

by FD
0.3.1 (see all)

Background services and web workers for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

803

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-workers

Spin worker threads and run CPU intensive tasks in the background. Bonus point on Android you can keep a worker alive even when a user quit the application 🎆

Features

  • JS web workers for iOS and Android
  • access to native modules (network, geolocation, storage ...)
  • Android Services in JS 🎉

Installation

npm install react-native-workers --save

Automatic setup

simply rnpm link react-native-workers and you'r good to go.

Manual setup

iOS

  1. Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name". Look under node_modules/react-native-workers/ios and add Workers.xcodeproj
  2. Add libWorkers.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Android

in android/settings.gradle

 include ':app', ':react-native-workers'
 project(':react-native-workers').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-workers/android')

in android/app/build.gradle add:

dependencies {
   ...
   compile project(':react-native-workers')
}

and finally, in your MainApplication.java add:


import co.apptailor.Worker.WorkerPackage; // <--- This!

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
    @Override
    protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
      return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
    }

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new WorkerPackage() // <--- and this
      );
    }
  };

  @Override
  public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost() {
      return mReactNativeHost;
  }
}

Note: only the official react native modules are available from your workers (vibration, fetch, etc...). To include additional modules in your workers add them to the WorkerPackage constructor. Like this:

new WorkerPackage(new MyAwesomePackage(), new MyAmazingPackage())`

JS API

From your application:

import { Worker } from 'react-native-workers';

/* start worker */
const worker = new Worker("path/to/worker.js");

/* post message to worker. String only ! */
worker.postMessage("hello from application");

/* get message from worker. String only ! */
worker.onmessage = (message) => {

}

/* stop worker */
worker.terminate();

From your worker js file:

import { self } from 'react-native-workers';

/* get message from application. String only ! */
self.onmessage = (message) => {
}

/* post message to application. String only ! */
self.postMessage("hello from worker");

Lifecycle

  • the workers are paused when the app enters in the background
  • the workers are resumed once the app is running in the foreground
  • During development, when you reload the main JS bundle (shake device -> Reload) the workers are killed

Todo

  • Android - download worker files from same location as main bundle
  • iOS - download worker files from same location as main bundle
  • script to package worker files for release build
  • load worker files from disk if not debug

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial