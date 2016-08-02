Spin worker threads and run CPU intensive tasks in the background. Bonus point on Android you can keep a worker alive even when a user quit the application 🎆

Features

JS web workers for iOS and Android

access to native modules (network, geolocation, storage ...)

Android Services in JS 🎉

Installation

npm install react-native-workers --save

Automatic setup

simply rnpm link react-native-workers and you'r good to go.

Manual setup

iOS

Open your project in XCode, right click on Libraries and click Add Files to "Your Project Name". Look under node_modules/react-native-workers/ios and add Workers.xcodeproj Add libWorkers.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Android

in android/settings.gradle

include ':app' , ':react-native-workers' project( ':react-native-workers' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-workers/android' )

in android/app/build.gradle add:

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-workers' ) }

and finally, in your MainApplication.java add:

import co.apptailor.Worker.WorkerPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new WorkerPackage() ); } }; public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost () { return mReactNativeHost; } }

Note: only the official react native modules are available from your workers (vibration, fetch, etc...). To include additional modules in your workers add them to the WorkerPackage constructor. Like this:

new WorkerPackage( new MyAwesomePackage(), new MyAmazingPackage())`

JS API

From your application:

import { Worker } from 'react-native-workers' ; const worker = new Worker( "path/to/worker.js" ); worker.postMessage( "hello from application" ); worker.onmessage = ( message ) => { } worker.terminate();

From your worker js file:

import { self } from 'react-native-workers' ; self.onmessage = ( message ) => { } self.postMessage( "hello from worker" );

Lifecycle

the workers are paused when the app enters in the background

the workers are resumed once the app is running in the foreground

During development, when you reload the main JS bundle (shake device -> Reload ) the workers are killed

Todo