React Native WordPress Rich Text Editor

React Native Wrapper for WordPress Rich Text Editor. The WordPress-Editor is the text editor used in the official WordPress mobile apps to create and edit pages & posts. In short it's a simple, straightforward way to visually edit HTML.

Dependencies

native code for the original editor (a git submodule) - actually taken from this leaner fork

react-native-navigation - native navigation library for React Native (required to natively display the editor within RN)

How is integration possible?

It isn't trivial to intergrate the WordPress editor with React Native because it is exposed in native code as a UIViewController and not a UIView . React Native only has internal support for integrating native UIViews by wrapping them as React components.

In order to integrate a UIViewController with RN, we have to turn to the library react-native-navigation which fully supports native app skeletons with View Controllers. If you're interested in how it's achieved, take a look at the following internal dependency of this awesome library.

Installation

Make sure your project relies on React Native >= 0.25

Make sure your project uses react-native-navigation and that you've followed the Installation instructions there

In your RN project root run:

npm install react-native-wordpress-editor --save

Open your Xcode project and drag the folder node_modules/react-native-wordpress-editor/ios into your project

Usage

For a fully working example look here

First, create a placeholder screen for the editor. The main purpose of this screen is to handle navigation events. See an example here.

Note: Make sure your screen component has been registered with Navigation.registerComponent like all react-native-navigation screens need to be, example.

Now, to display your screen, from within one of your other app screens, push the editor:

this .props.navigator.push({ screen : 'example.EditorScreen' , title : 'Preview' , passProps : { externalNativeScreenClass : 'RNWordPressEditorViewController' , externalNativeScreenProps : { post : { title : 'Hello WorldPress' , body : 'cool HTML body <br><br> <img src="https://www.wpshrug.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/wordpress-winning-meme.jpg" />' }, placeHolders : { title : 'title' , body : 'body' } } } });

API Reference

Once the editor screen is displayed, you can communicate with it using a JS interface.

import EditorManager from 'react-native-wordpress-editor' ;

EditorManager.setEditingState(editing: boolean)

Switch between editing and preview modes (accepts a boolean).

EditorManager.resetStateToInitial()

Reset to the initial state right after the screen was pushed (with original props).

EditorManager.isPostChanged(): Promise<boolean>

Returns a promise of a boolean (since it's async) whether the state is still the initial one.

EditorManager.getPostData(): Promise<{title: string, body: string}>

Returns a promise of a simple object holding the title and HTML body of the post.

EditorManager.addImages(images: Array<{url: string}>)

Adds images at the current cursor location in the editor, takes an array of simple objects with the url of each image.

Credits and Attributions

This project depends on:

License

See LICENSE