Customisable picker and datePicker react-native components for Android and iOS.
yarn add react-native-woodpicker @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker
or
npm install react-native-woodpicker @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker --save
// add react-native-woodpicker with your package manager (yarn / npm / ...) and :
expo install @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker
New Version 0.1.0 integrate new React-Native component DateTimePicker from
@react-native-community/datetimepicker and Hooks.
Don't forget to add it to your project.
New Version 0.2.0 integrate new React-Native component Picker from
@react-native-community/picker.
New Version 0.3.0 use Typescript and change the picker dependency from
@react-native-community/picker to
@react-native-picker/picker.
Thanks to everyone for your contribution! I try my best to review and update this repository. PR and feedback are welcomed!
You can use Picker to pick values/objects.
import type { PickerItem } from 'react-native-woodpicker'
import { Picker } from 'react-native-woodpicker'
[...]
const ExampleApp = (): JSX.Element => {
const [pickedData, setPickedData] = useState<PickerItem>();
const data: Array<PickerItem> = [
{ label: "DataCat", value: 1 },
{ label: "DataDog", value: 2 },
{ label: "DataSnake", value: 3 },
{ label: "DataPlatypus", value: 4 },
{ label: "DataWhale", value: 5 }
];
return (
<View>
<Picker
item={pickedData}
items={data}
onItemChange={setPickedData}
title="Data Picker"
placeholder="Select Data"
isNullable={false}
//backdropAnimation={{ opacity: 0 }}
//mode="dropdown"
//isNullable
//disable
/>
</View>
);
}
You can use DatePicker to pick Dates. Unlike the Picker, you need to handle the placeholder.
import { DatePicker } from 'react-native-woodpicker'
[...]
const ExampleApp = (): JSX.Element => {
const [pickedDate, setPickedDate] = useState<Date>();
const handleText = (): string => pickedDate
? pickedDate.toDateString()
: "No value Selected";
return (
<View>
<DatePicker
value={pickedDate}
onDateChange={handleDateChange}
title="Date Picker"
text={handleText()}
isNullable={false}
iosDisplay="inline"
//backdropAnimation={{ opacity: 0 }}
//minimumDate={new Date(Date.now())}
//maximumDate={new Date(Date.now()+2000000000)}
//iosMode="date"
//androidMode="countdown"
//iosDisplay="spinner"
//androidDisplay="spinner"
//locale="fr"
/>
</View>
);
}
|Name
|type
|Required
|Description
|title
|string
|false
|Change DoneBar title
|doneButtonLabel
|string
|false
|Change done button label
|style
|ViewStyle
|false
|Configure the input style (View)
|containerStyle
|ViewStyle
|false
|Configure the input container style (View)
|textInputStyle
|TextStyle
|false
|Configure the input text style (Text)
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable the input
|isNullable
|boolean
|false
|Picker : Add null value on items, DatePicker: add reset button
|InputComponent
|React.ElementType
|false
|Component to replace input.
|DoneBarComponent
|React.ElementType
|false
|Component to replace iOS Picker Done Bar
|onOpen
|function
|false
|Triggered when the picker is opening
|onClose
|function
|false
|Triggered when the picker is closing
|backdropAnimation
|Object
|false
|Configure backdrop animation property. Default: {opacity: 0.5 , duration: 1000, delay: 300}
|iOSCustomProps
|Object
|false
|Configure iOS props to pass to the native component (Picker or DatePicker) from
react-native-community
|androidCustomProps
|Object
|false
|Configure Android props to pass to the native component (Picker or DatePicker) from
react-native-community
|Name
|type
|Required
|Description
|item
|PickerItem ({ label: string, value: any })
|true
|Configure the current selected item
|placeholder
|string
|false
|Configure the picker label if no item is selected
|onItemChange
|(item: PickerItem, index: number) => void;
|true
|Add listener on change event
|items
|Array
|true
|Configure the list of available items
|mode (Android Only)
|"dialog" or "dropdown"
|false
|Configure the android picker mode
|itemFontFamily
|string
|false
|Configure the default font family for items (each item can have a
fontFamily property)
|itemColor
|string
|false
|Configure the default color for items (each item can have a
color property)
|Name
|type
|Required
|Description
|value
|Date
|true
|Configure the picker title (not the placeholder)
|onDateChange
|(date: ?Date) => {}
|true
|Configure the placeholder when no value is selected
|locale
|string (Locale IDs)
|false
|Change the iOS picker locale
|iosMode (iOS Only)
|"date" or "time" or "datetime"
|false
|Change the iOS picker mode
|androidMode (Android Only)
|"calendar" or "spinner" or "default"
|false
|Change the Android picker mode
|iosDisplay (iOS Only)
|"default" or "spinner" or "inline" or "compact"
|false
|Change the iOS picker display
|androidDisplay (Android Only)
|"default" or "spinner" or "calendar" or "clock"
|false
|Change the Android picker display
|minimumDate
|Date
|false
|Restrict date selection with a minimum date
|maximumDate
|Date
|false
|Restrict date selection with a minimum date
|neutralButtonLabel (Android Only)
|string
|false
|Change "clear" button label
|is24Hour (Android Only)
|boolean
|false
|Changing timepicker to 24h format
|textColor (iOS Only)
|string
|false
|Change text color on "spinner" display
|text
|string
|false
|Change picker button text
|onOpen
|() => void
|false
|Add listener on modal open event
|onClose
|() => void
|false
|Add listener on modal close event
|minuteInterval
|number : 1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 10 or 12 or 15 or 20 or 30
|false
|The interval at which minutes can be selected
|timeZoneOffsetInMinutes
|number
|false
|Change the timeZone of the date picker
|iosCompactHiddenStyle (iOS only)
|ViewStyle
|false
|Change style for the ios picker in compact mode
|touchableStyle
|ViewStyle
|false
|Change style touchable view in the picker
|Name
|type
|Description
|resetValue
|() => void
|Reset value to null if nullable (DatePicker only)
|togglePicker
|(event: GestureResponderEvent) => void
|Close Picker (iOS only)
|text
|string
|Input text recieved from the current element
|textInputStyle
|StyleObj
|textInputStyle props configured in the picker component
|isNullable
|boolean
|isNullable props configured in the picker component
|isCompactHiddenPickerNeeded (iOS only)
|boolean
true if you need to use
renderHiddenCompactIOSPicker
|renderHiddenCompactIOSPicker (iOS only)
|() => JSX.Element
|Render the DateTimePicker as a invisible button that overlay his parent
|Name
|type
|Description
|title
|string
|title props configured in the picker component
|doneButtonLabel
|string
|doneButtonLabel props configured in the picker component
|onDonePress
|(event: GestureResponderEvent) => void
|Close the picker and trigger onChange