Customisable picker and datePicker react-native components for Android and iOS.

Preview

Installation

yarn add react-native-woodpicker @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker

or

npm install react-native-woodpicker @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker --save

Expo

// add react-native-woodpicker with your package manager (yarn / npm / ...) and : expo install @react-native-community/datetimepicker @react-native-picker/picker

Version

New Version 0.1.0 integrate new React-Native component DateTimePicker from @react-native-community/datetimepicker and Hooks. Don't forget to add it to your project.

New Version 0.2.0 integrate new React-Native component Picker from @react-native-community/picker .

New Version 0.3.0 use Typescript and change the picker dependency from @react-native-community/picker to @react-native-picker/picker .

Contribution

Thanks to everyone for your contribution! I try my best to review and update this repository. PR and feedback are welcomed!

Usage

Picker

You can use Picker to pick values/objects.

import type { PickerItem } from 'react-native-woodpicker' import { Picker } from 'react-native-woodpicker' [...] const ExampleApp = (): JSX.Element => { const [pickedData, setPickedData] = useState<PickerItem>(); const data: Array <PickerItem> = [ { label : "DataCat" , value : 1 }, { label : "DataDog" , value : 2 }, { label : "DataSnake" , value : 3 }, { label : "DataPlatypus" , value : 4 }, { label : "DataWhale" , value : 5 } ]; return ( < View > < Picker item = {pickedData} items = {data} onItemChange = {setPickedData} title = "Data Picker" placeholder = "Select Data" isNullable = {false} // backdropAnimation = {{ opacity: 0 }} // mode = "dropdown" // isNullable // disable /> </ View > ); }

You can use DatePicker to pick Dates. Unlike the Picker, you need to handle the placeholder.

import { DatePicker } from 'react-native-woodpicker' [...] const ExampleApp = (): JSX.Element => { const [pickedDate, setPickedDate] = useState< Date >(); const handleText = (): string => pickedDate ? pickedDate.toDateString() : "No value Selected" ; return ( < View > < DatePicker value = {pickedDate} onDateChange = {handleDateChange} title = "Date Picker" text = {handleText()} isNullable = {false} iosDisplay = "inline" // backdropAnimation = {{ opacity: 0 }} // minimumDate = {new Date ( Date.now ())} // maximumDate = {new Date ( Date.now ()+ 2000000000 )} // iosMode = "date" // androidMode = "countdown" // iosDisplay = "spinner" // androidDisplay = "spinner" // locale = "fr" /> </ View > ); }

Props

General

Name type Required Description title string false Change DoneBar title doneButtonLabel string false Change done button label style ViewStyle false Configure the input style (View) containerStyle ViewStyle false Configure the input container style (View) textInputStyle TextStyle false Configure the input text style (Text) disabled boolean false Disable the input isNullable boolean false Picker : Add null value on items, DatePicker: add reset button InputComponent React.ElementType false Component to replace input. DoneBarComponent React.ElementType false Component to replace iOS Picker Done Bar onOpen function false Triggered when the picker is opening onClose function false Triggered when the picker is closing backdropAnimation Object false Configure backdrop animation property. Default: {opacity: 0.5 , duration: 1000, delay: 300} iOSCustomProps Object false Configure iOS props to pass to the native component (Picker or DatePicker) from react-native-community androidCustomProps Object false Configure Android props to pass to the native component (Picker or DatePicker) from react-native-community

Picker

Name type Required Description item PickerItem ({ label: string, value: any }) true Configure the current selected item placeholder string false Configure the picker label if no item is selected onItemChange (item: PickerItem, index: number) => void; true Add listener on change event items Array true Configure the list of available items mode (Android Only) "dialog" or "dropdown" false Configure the android picker mode itemFontFamily string false Configure the default font family for items (each item can have a fontFamily property) itemColor string false Configure the default color for items (each item can have a color property)

Name type Required Description value Date true Configure the picker title (not the placeholder) onDateChange (date: ?Date) => {} true Configure the placeholder when no value is selected locale string (Locale IDs) false Change the iOS picker locale iosMode (iOS Only) "date" or "time" or "datetime" false Change the iOS picker mode androidMode (Android Only) "calendar" or "spinner" or "default" false Change the Android picker mode iosDisplay (iOS Only) "default" or "spinner" or "inline" or "compact" false Change the iOS picker display androidDisplay (Android Only) "default" or "spinner" or "calendar" or "clock" false Change the Android picker display minimumDate Date false Restrict date selection with a minimum date maximumDate Date false Restrict date selection with a minimum date neutralButtonLabel (Android Only) string false Change "clear" button label is24Hour (Android Only) boolean false Changing timepicker to 24h format textColor (iOS Only) string false Change text color on "spinner" display text string false Change picker button text onOpen () => void false Add listener on modal open event onClose () => void false Add listener on modal close event minuteInterval number : 1 or 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 or 6 or 10 or 12 or 15 or 20 or 30 false The interval at which minutes can be selected timeZoneOffsetInMinutes number false Change the timeZone of the date picker iosCompactHiddenStyle (iOS only) ViewStyle false Change style for the ios picker in compact mode touchableStyle ViewStyle false Change style touchable view in the picker

ItemComponent specific

Name type Description resetValue () => void Reset value to null if nullable (DatePicker only) togglePicker (event: GestureResponderEvent) => void Close Picker (iOS only) text string Input text recieved from the current element textInputStyle StyleObj textInputStyle props configured in the picker component isNullable boolean isNullable props configured in the picker component isCompactHiddenPickerNeeded (iOS only) boolean true if you need to use renderHiddenCompactIOSPicker renderHiddenCompactIOSPicker (iOS only) () => JSX.Element Render the DateTimePicker as a invisible button that overlay his parent

DoneBar Picker specific (iOS only)