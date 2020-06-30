Easy, convenient, quick-forming Wizard component for React Native. Also this package is providing simple usage with few props and functions. You can see examples below the page.
With v2.0.0 almost everything changed.
currentStep(({currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep})=>{})
isLastStep for this callback.
With NPM
npm install --save react-native-wizard
With YARN
yarn add react-native-wizard
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default
|activeStep
|For setting active step at start.
int
|No
0
|ref
|You need to set ref for using some function like
goTo(),
next() etc.
void
|Yes
|-
|currentStep
|You can get current step index. Also you can get that step is last step or first step. Also you can use isFirstStep and isLastStep callbacks.
void
|No
|-
|isFirstStep
|You can get active step is first step or not with this callback. This callback is returning
boolean value
void
|No
|-
|isLastStep
|You can get active step is last step or not with this callback. This callback is returning
boolean value
void
|No
|-
|duration
|You can set duration of transition animation.
int
|No
500
|onNext
|If next button click and step is change, this function will run.
void
|No
|-
|onPrev
|If prev button click and step is change, this function will run.
void
|No
|-
|steps
|You can set steps with this prop.
object
|Yes
|-
|nextStepAnimation
|You can set animation for next step transition.
string
|No
fade
|prevStepAnimation
|You can set animation for prev step transition.
string
|No
fade
|useNativeDriver
|You can set useNativeDriver for all Animated used by the package (more info here).
boolean
|No
true
nextStepAnimation="fade")
You can use this animations for
prevStep or
nextStep
|Animation List
fade
slideLeft
slideRight
slideUp
slideDown
With functional component and hooks
I sincerely recommend using
hooks.
import React, {useRef} from 'react'
const wizard = useRef(null)
// Usage
<Wizard ref={wizard} />
With class component
If you're not using functional component so you should create a ref with
React.createRef().
wizard = React.createRef()
<Wizard ref={this.wizard} />
|Props
|Usage without useRef
|Usage with useRef
|next()
|this.wizard.current.next()
|wizard.current.next()
|prev()
|this.wizard.current.prev()
|wizard.current.prev()
|goTo(
stepIndex)
|this.wizard.current.goTo(
stepIndex)
|wizard.current.goTo(
stepIndex)
This wizard using your component class/function as a child. Every time this Wizard rendering your active step.
You can find the usage example of the package in the example folder.
git clone https://github.com/talut/react-native-wizard
cd react-native-wizard/example
npm install
react-native run-ios/android
import React, {useRef,useState} from 'react'
// import Wizard
import Wizard from "react-native-wizard"
// Import your own step components
import Step1 from "./yourStepsDir/Step1";
import Step2 from "./yourStepsDir/Step2";
import Step3 from "./yourStepsDir/Step3";
// ...
const wizard = useRef();
const [isFirstStep, setIsFirstStep] = useState()
const [isLastStep, setIsLastStep] = useState()
const stepList = [
{
content: <Image source={{uri: "http://placehold.it/96x96"}} style={{width:50, height:50}}/>,
},
{
content: <Step2 testProp="Welcome to Second Step"/>
},
{
content: <Step3 step3Prop="Welcome to Third Step"/>
},
]
<Wizard
ref={wizard}
activeStep={0}
steps={stepList}
isFirstStep={val => setIsFirstStep(val)}
isLastStep={val => setIsLastStep(val)}
onNext={() => {
console.log("Next Step Called")
}}
onPrev={() => {
console.log("Previous Step Called")
}}
currentStep={({ currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep }) => {
setCurrentStep(currentStep)
}}
/>
import React, { useRef, useState } from "react"
import { SafeAreaView, Button, View, Text } from "react-native"
import Wizard from "react-native-wizard"
export default () => {
const wizard = useRef()
const [isFirstStep, setIsFirstStep] = useState(true)
const [isLastStep, setIsLastStep] = useState(false)
const [currentStep, setCurrentStep] = useState(0)
const stepList = [
{
content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#000" }} />,
},
{
content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#e04851" }} />,
},
{
content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 500, backgroundColor: "#9be07d" }} />,
},
{
content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#2634e0" }} />,
},
]
return (
<View>
<SafeAreaView style={{ backgroundColor: "#FFF" }}>
<View
style={{
justifyContent: "space-between",
flexDirection: "row",
backgroundColor: "#FFF",
borderBottomColor: "#dedede",
borderBottomWidth: 1,
}}>
<Button disabled={isFirstStep} title="Prev" onPress={() => wizard.current.prev()} />
<Text>{currentStep + 1}. Step</Text>
<Button disabled={isLastStep} title="Next" onPress={() => wizard.current.next()} />
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
<View style={{ flexDirection: "column", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }}>
<Wizard
ref={wizard}
steps={stepList}
isFirstStep={val => setIsFirstStep(val)}
isLastStep={val => setIsLastStep(val)}
onNext={() => {
console.log("Next Step Called")
}}
onPrev={() => {
console.log("Previous Step Called")
}}
currentStep={({ currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep }) => {
setCurrentStep(currentStep)
}}
/>
<View style={{ flexDirection: "row", margin: 18 }}>
{stepList.map((val, index) => (
<View
key={"step-indicator-" + index}
style={{
width: 10,
marginHorizontal: 6,
height: 10,
borderRadius: 5,
backgroundColor: index === currentStep ? "#fc0" : "#000",
}}
/>
))}
</View>
</View>
</View>
)
}
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details