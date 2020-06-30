React Native Wizard

Easy, convenient, quick-forming Wizard component for React Native. Also this package is providing simple usage with few props and functions. You can see examples below the page.

contentContainerStyle added.

useNativeDriver flag added.

v2.0.0 Released. This is a fresh start. :)

With v2.0.0 almost everything changed.

5 animation added.

Next step / prev step animation props added.

Transition issues solved, duration props work well.

Last step, first step callbacks added.

Step change callback added. currentStep(({currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep})=>{})

onFinish callback removed. You can easily use isLastStep for this callback.

Getting Started

With NPM

npm install --save react- native -wizard

With YARN

yarn add react- native -wizard

Props

Props Description Type Required Default activeStep For setting active step at start. int No 0 ref You need to set ref for using some function like goTo() , next() etc. void Yes - currentStep You can get current step index. Also you can get that step is last step or first step. Also you can use isFirstStep and isLastStep callbacks. void No - isFirstStep You can get active step is first step or not with this callback. This callback is returning boolean value void No - isLastStep You can get active step is last step or not with this callback. This callback is returning boolean value void No - duration You can set duration of transition animation. int No 500 onNext If next button click and step is change, this function will run. void No - onPrev If prev button click and step is change, this function will run. void No - steps You can set steps with this prop. object Yes - nextStepAnimation You can set animation for next step transition. string No fade prevStepAnimation You can set animation for prev step transition. string No fade useNativeDriver You can set useNativeDriver for all Animated used by the package (more info here). boolean No true

Animations ( nextStepAnimation="fade" )

You can use this animations for prevStep or nextStep

Animation List fade slideLeft slideRight slideUp slideDown

Reference Functions

With functional component and hooks I sincerely recommend using hooks .

import React, {useRef} from 'react' const wizard = useRef( null ) <Wizard ref={wizard} />

With class component If you're not using functional component so you should create a ref with React.createRef() .

wizard = React.createRef() <Wizard ref={ this .wizard} />

Props Usage without useRef Usage with useRef next() this.wizard.current.next() wizard.current.next() prev() this.wizard.current.prev() wizard.current.prev() goTo( stepIndex ) this.wizard.current.goTo( stepIndex ) wizard.current.goTo( stepIndex )

Understanding the usage of Step

This wizard using your component class/function as a child. Every time this Wizard rendering your active step.

Example App

You can find the usage example of the package in the example folder.

git clone https://github.com/talut/react-native-wizard cd react-native-wizard/example npm install react-native run-ios/android

Basic Usage

import React, {useRef,useState} from 'react' import Wizard from "react-native-wizard" import Step1 from "./yourStepsDir/Step1" ; import Step2 from "./yourStepsDir/Step2" ; import Step3 from "./yourStepsDir/Step3" ; const wizard = useRef(); const [isFirstStep, setIsFirstStep] = useState() const [isLastStep, setIsLastStep] = useState() const stepList = [ { content : <Image source={{uri: "http://placehold.it/96x96"}} style={{width:50, height:50}}/>, }, { content: <Step2 testProp="Welcome to Second Step"/> }, { content: <Step3 step3Prop="Welcome to Third Step"/> }, ] <Wizard ref={wizard} activeStep={0} steps={stepList} isFirstStep={val => setIsFirstStep(val)} isLastStep={val => setIsLastStep(val)} onNext={() => { console.log("Next Step Called") }} onPrev={() => { console.log("Previous Step Called") }} currentStep={({ currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep }) => { setCurrentStep(currentStep) }} />

Advanced Usage Example

import React, { useRef, useState } from "react" import { SafeAreaView, Button, View, Text } from "react-native" import Wizard from "react-native-wizard" export default () => { const wizard = useRef() const [isFirstStep, setIsFirstStep] = useState( true ) const [isLastStep, setIsLastStep] = useState( false ) const [currentStep, setCurrentStep] = useState( 0 ) const stepList = [ { content : <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#000" }} />, }, { content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#e04851" }} />, }, { content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 500, backgroundColor: "#9be07d" }} />, }, { content: <View style={{ width: 100, height: 100, backgroundColor: "#2634e0" }} />, }, ] return ( <View> <SafeAreaView style={{ backgroundColor: "#FFF" }}> <View style={{ justifyContent: "space-between", flexDirection: "row", backgroundColor: "#FFF", borderBottomColor: "#dedede", borderBottomWidth: 1, }}> <Button disabled={isFirstStep} title="Prev" onPress={() => wizard.current.prev()} /> <Text>{currentStep + 1}. Step</Text> <Button disabled={isLastStep} title="Next" onPress={() => wizard.current.next()} /> </View> </SafeAreaView> <View style={{ flexDirection: "column", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center" }}> <Wizard ref={wizard} steps={stepList} isFirstStep={val => setIsFirstStep(val)} isLastStep={val => setIsLastStep(val)} onNext={() => { console.log("Next Step Called") }} onPrev={() => { console.log("Previous Step Called") }} currentStep={({ currentStep, isLastStep, isFirstStep }) => { setCurrentStep(currentStep) }} /> <View style={{ flexDirection: "row", margin: 18 }}> {stepList.map((val, index) => ( <View key={"step-indicator-" + index} style={{ width: 10, marginHorizontal: 6, height: 10, borderRadius: 5, backgroundColor: index === currentStep ? "#fc0" : "#000", }} /> ))} </View> </View> </View> ) }

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details