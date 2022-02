Getting started

$ npm install react-native-wifi --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-wifi

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-wifi and add RNWifi.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNWifi.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import com.reactlibrary.RNWifiPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNWifiPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-wifi' project ( ':react-native-wifi' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-wifi/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-wifi' )

Usage