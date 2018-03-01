openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wifi

by blackdeve
1.0.1

A react-native implementation for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android and iOS devices.

Readme

react-native-wifi

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-wifi --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-wifi

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-wifi and add RNWifi.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNWifi.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.RNWifiPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNWifiPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-wifi'
project(':react-native-wifi').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-wifi/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-wifi')

Usage

import WifiManager from 'react-native-wifi';

WifiManager.connectToProtectedSSID(ssid, password, isWep)
.then(() => {
    console.log('Connected successfully!')
}, () => {
    console.log('Connection failed!')
})

WifiManager.getCurrentWifiSSID()
.then((ssid) => {
    console.log("Your current connected wifi SSID is " + ssid)
}, () => {
    console.log('Cannot get current SSID!')
})

