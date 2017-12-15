Introduction

Cross platform Picker component based on React-native.

Since picker is originally supported by ios while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.

The android component is based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.

How to use

Run command

For apps using RN 0.40 or higher, please run

npm i react- native -wheel-picker --save

For apps using RN 0.39 or less, please run

npm install --save --save-exact react-native-wheel-picker @ 1 . 1 . 2

Add in settings.gradle

include ':react-native-wheel-picker' project ( ':react-native-wheel-picker' ) .projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-wheel-picker/android' )

Add in app/build.gradle

compile project ( ':react-native-wheel-picker' )

Modify MainApplication

import com.zyu.ReactNativeWheelPickerPackage; ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactNativeWheelPickerPackage() ); }

Example code