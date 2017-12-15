openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wheel-picker

by Yu Zheng (Sam)
1.2.0 (see all)

React native cross platform picker.

Overview

Readme

react-native-wheel-picker

npm version npm version

Introduction

Cross platform Picker component based on React-native.

Since picker is originally supported by ios while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.

The android component is based on https://github.com/AigeStudio/WheelPicker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.

How to use

Run command

For apps using RN 0.40 or higher, please run

npm i react-native-wheel-picker --save

For apps using RN 0.39 or less, please run

npm install --save --save-exact react-native-wheel-picker@1.1.2

Add in settings.gradle

include ':react-native-wheel-picker'
project(':react-native-wheel-picker').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-wheel-picker/android')

Add in app/build.gradle

compile project(':react-native-wheel-picker')

Modify MainApplication

    import com.zyu.ReactNativeWheelPickerPackage;
    ......

    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
        return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
            new MainReactPackage(), new ReactNativeWheelPickerPackage()
        );
    }

Example code

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
    Platform,
    StyleSheet,
    Text,
    View,
} from 'react-native';


import Picker from 'react-native-wheel-picker'
var PickerItem = Picker.Item;

export default class App extends Component<{}> {

    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        this.state = {
            selectedItem : 2,
            itemList: ['刘备', '张飞', '关羽', '赵云', '黄忠', '马超', '魏延', '诸葛亮']
        };
    }

    onPickerSelect (index) {
        this.setState({
            selectedItem: index,
        })
    }

    onAddItem = () => {
        var name = '司马懿'
        if (this.state.itemList.indexOf(name) == -1) {
            this.state.itemList.push(name)
        }
        this.setState({
            selectedItem: this.state.itemList.indexOf(name),
        })
    }

    render () {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>
                <Text style={styles.welcome}>
                    Welcome to React Native!
                </Text>
                <Picker style={{width: 150, height: 180}}
                    selectedValue={this.state.selectedItem}
                    itemStyle={{color:"white", fontSize:26}}
                    onValueChange={(index) => this.onPickerSelect(index)}>
                        {this.state.itemList.map((value, i) => (
                            <PickerItem label={value} value={i} key={"money"+value}/>
                        ))}
                </Picker>
                <Text style={{margin: 20, color: '#ffffff'}}>
                    你最喜欢的是：{this.state.itemList[this.state.selectedItem]}
                </Text>

                <Text style={{margin: 20, color: '#ffffff'}}
                        onPress={this.onAddItem}>
            怎么没有司马懿？
                </Text>
            </View>
        );
    }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
    container: {
        flex: 1,
        justifyContent: 'center',
        alignItems: 'center',
        backgroundColor: '#1962dd',
    },
    welcome: {
        fontSize: 20,
        textAlign: 'center',
        margin: 10,
        color: '#ffffff',
    },
    instructions: {
        textAlign: 'center',
        color: '#333333',
        marginBottom: 5,
    },
});

