Hey guy I am so sorry, I do not have time to develop this project anymore. :(
I recommend you to use https://github.com/react-native-picker/picker instead. I have many work to do :(
You can also fork my project, but if you want to pay for my coffee for continue develop/update this project pls send message directly to https://facebook.com/tron.onlyalone
React native wheel picker for both iOS and android. (Support DatePicker)
This is not original but inspire by react-native-wheel-datepicker
npm install react-native-wheel-pick
react-native link react-native-wheel-pick
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import { Picker, DatePicker } from 'react-native-wheel-pick';
const isIos = Platform.OS === 'ios'
// use Picker
<Picker
style={{ backgroundColor: 'white', width: 300, height: 215 }}
selectedValue='item4'
pickerData={['item1', 'item2', 'item3', 'item4', 'item5', 'item6', 'item7']}
onValueChange={value => { }}
itemSpace={30} // this only support in android
/>
// use DatePicker
<DatePicker
style={{ backgroundColor: 'white', height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }}
// android not support width
onDateChange={date => { }}
/>
Pull request are welcome for more support in future (Text Style / Line Style / Line Bug)
// DatePicker set default choose date
<DatePicker
style={{ height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }}
date={new Date('2018-06-27')} // Optional prop - default is Today
onDateChange={date => { }}
/>
// DatePicker set min/max Date
<DatePicker
style={{ height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }}
minimumDate={new Date('2000-01-01')}
maximumDate={new Date('2050-12-31')}
onDateChange={date => { }}
/>
