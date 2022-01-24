openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wheel-pick

by Nattakorn Nakhaseno
1.1.1 (see all)

React native wheel picker iOS style with android.

Documentation
752

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FYI

Hey guy I am so sorry, I do not have time to develop this project anymore. :(

I recommend you to use https://github.com/react-native-picker/picker instead. I have many work to do :(

You can also fork my project, but if you want to pay for my coffee for continue develop/update this project pls send message directly to https://facebook.com/tron.onlyalone

react-native-wheel-pick

React native wheel picker for both iOS and android. (Support DatePicker)

This is not original but inspire by react-native-wheel-datepicker

How to use

npm install react-native-wheel-pick
react-native link react-native-wheel-pick

react-native-wheel-pick

Example code

import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import { Picker, DatePicker } from 'react-native-wheel-pick';

const isIos = Platform.OS === 'ios'

// use Picker
<Picker
  style={{ backgroundColor: 'white', width: 300, height: 215 }}
  selectedValue='item4'
  pickerData={['item1', 'item2', 'item3', 'item4', 'item5', 'item6', 'item7']}
  onValueChange={value => { }}
  itemSpace={30} // this only support in android
/>

// use DatePicker
<DatePicker
  style={{ backgroundColor: 'white', height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }} 
  // android not support width
  onDateChange={date => { }}
/>

Note

  • For iOS use default PickerIOS / DatePickerIOS of React Native.
  • For Android use WheelPicker of WheelPicker
  • Line color is white in android. (Support Line style in future. Pull request welcome)
  • Line color is grey in IOS but it has bug line not show in Picker (iOS 11.4 not sure other version).

Pull request are welcome for more support in future (Text Style / Line Style / Line Bug)

More Example

// DatePicker set default choose date
<DatePicker
  style={{ height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }}
  date={new Date('2018-06-27')} // Optional prop - default is Today
  onDateChange={date => { }}
/>

// DatePicker set min/max Date
<DatePicker
  style={{ height: 215, width: isIos ? 300 : undefined }}
  minimumDate={new Date('2000-01-01')}
  maximumDate={new Date('2050-12-31')}
  onDateChange={date => { }}
/>

Release Note

1.1.1 (November 20 2021)

  • Edit broken url.

1.1.0 (January 14 2020)

  • Use react-native.config.js instead of rnpm section. @darkbluesun

[Android]

  • Add safeExtGet to get sdk version from root project.@darkbluesun

1.0.9 (June 27 2018)

[IOS]

  • Fix bug props date of DatePicker is not work right.

1.0.8 (June 27 2018)

  • Support props for date picker (date / minimumDate / maximumDate)

[IOS]

  • Fix bug cannot read property 'getTime' of null

1.0.7 (June 25 2018)

[Android]

  • Fix bug android value wrong from array

1.0.5 (June 24 2018)

  • Fix Lifecycle for support React 16 (Remove componentWillMount / componentWillReceiveProps)

[Android]

  • Fix bug onValueChange occur first time without change

1.0.4 (June 24 2018)

[Android]

  • Support compileSDKVersion 26

