openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

react-native-wheel-datepicker

by Alexander Avakov
2.2.3 (see all)

Android & iOS iOS-style Picker & DatePicker Components for ReactNative

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

548

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-wheel-datepicker

A iOS style picker and datepicker components for ReactNative.

This is the third fork of repository and its targeted to support and maintain current code. I asked github team to make it my own as is all pull requests goes directly to @lesliesam original repository but it seems to be no longer maintained.

Introduction

Cross platform Picker component for React-native.

Since picker is originally supported by iOS while Android only supports a ugly Spinner component. If you want to have the same user behaviour, you can use this.

The android component is based on wheel-picker which runs super fast and smoothly. It also supports curved effect which make it exactly the same looking and feel as the ios picker.

How to use

Run command

For apps using RN 0.32 or higher, please run

npm i react-native-wheel-datepicker --save

For apps using RN 0.31 or less, please run

npm install --save --save-exact react-native-wheel-datepicker@1.9.0

Configration:

react-native link react-native-wheel-datepicker

Ingegration with CustomDatePickerIOS

By default, package provides default DatePickerIOS on the iOS side to simplify usage on both platforms.

You can install react-native-custom-datepicker-ios package if you need textColor functionality on IOS platform.

Just install:

npm i react-native-custom-datepicker-ios
// or
yarn add react-native-custom-datepicker-ios

link dependencies:

react-native link react-native-custom-datepicker-ios

And register CustomDatePickerIOS inside react-native-wheel-datepicker package.

import { registerCustomDatePickerIOS } from 'react-native-wheel-datepicker';
import CustomDatePickerIOS from 'react-native-custom-datepicker-ios';

registerCustomDatePickerIOS(CustomDatePickerIOS);

Then you can use textColored components for both platforms inside render function!

import { DatePicker } from 'react-native-wheel-datepicker';

// ...
render() {
  return (
    <DatePicker
      mode="date"
      textColor="green"
    />
  )
}

Example code

import { Picker, DatePicker } from 'react-native-wheel-datepicker';

// use DatePicker
<DatePicker
  mode="date"
/>

// use Picker
<Picker
  style={{ flex: 1 }}
  selectedValue={1}
  pickerData={[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6]}
  onValueChange={value => this.setState({ value })}
/>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial