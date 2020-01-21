$ npm install react-native-whatsapp-stickers --save
or
$ yarn add react-native-whatsapp-stickers
For React Native versions < 0.60 use version 1.+ of this library and checkout the corresponding README file.
Please make sure you follow the requirements for sticker packs from WhatsApp. You can find them here for iOS and here for Android.
Build Settings section
Build Options set
Always Embed Swift Started Libraries to
true
library search paths
$(inherited)
$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift/$(PLATFORM_NAME)
Info.plist
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>whatsapp</string>
</array>
Copy Items If Needed in the dialogue that pops up and click
Finish
Done 🎉
contents.json file in
yourproject -> android -> app -> src -> main -> assets following the following scheme.
Improtant! Including dots in the identifier is causing troubles.
{
"android_play_store_link": "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myapp",
"ios_app_store_link": "https://itunes.apple.com/app/myapp/id123456",
"sticker_packs": [
{
"identifier": "myprojectstickers",
"name": "MyProject Stickers",
"publisher": "John Doe",
"tray_image_file": "tray_icon.png",
"publisher_email": "contact@myproject.com",
"publisher_website": "https://myproject.com",
"privacy_policy_website": "https://myproject.com/legal",
"license_agreement_website": "https://myproject.com/license",
"stickers": [
{
"image_file": "01_sticker.webp",
"emojis": ["✌️"]
},
{
"image_file": "02_sticker.webp",
"emojis": ["😍","😻"]
},
{
"image_file": "03_sticker.webp",
"emojis": ["😎"]
}
]
}
]
}
identifier in the object above under the same directory. So your
assets folder has the following structure:
assets
+-- contents.json
+-- identifier
| +-- 01_sticker.webp
| +-- 02_sticker.webp
| +-- 03_sticker.webp
noCompress to your app
build.gradle in
yourproject -> android -> app
android {
...
aaptOptions {
noCompress "webp"
}
...
Done 🎉
Check if WhatsApp is available
RNWhatsAppStickers.isWhatsAppAvailable()
.then(isWhatsAppAvailable => console.log('available:', isWhatsAppAvailable))
.catch(e => console.log(e))
import RNWhatsAppStickers from "react-native-whatsapp-stickers"
const config = {
identifier: '',
name: '',
publisher: '',
trayImageFileName: '',
publisherEmail: '',
publisherWebsite: '',
privacyPolicyWebsite: '',
licenseAgreementWebsite: '',
}
RNWhatsAppStickers.createStickerPack(config)
.then(() => console.log('success'))
.catch(e => console.log(e))
RNWhatsAppStickers.addSticker('stickername.png', ['😎'])
.then(() => console.log('success'))
.catch(e => console.log(e))
RNWhatsAppStickers.send()
.then(() => console.log('success'))
.catch(e => console.log(e))
You are already good to go with the sticker pack creation if you followed the
Integration part.
name and
identifier represent the values you defined in
contents.json
RNWhatsAppStickers.send('identifier', 'name')
.then(() => console.log('success'))
.catch(e => console.log(e))
import { Platform } from "react-native";
import RNWhatsAppStickers from "react-native-whatsapp-stickers"
import { stickerConfig } from "./stickerConfig"
const { stickers, ...packConfig } = stickerConfig
RNWhatsAppStickers.isWhatsAppAvailable()
.then(isWhatsAppAvailable => {
if (isWhatsAppAvailable) {
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
return RNWhatsAppStickers.createStickerPack(packConfig)
.then(() => {
const promises = stickers.map(item =>
RNWhatsAppStickers.addSticker(item.fileName, item.emojis)
)
Promise.all(promises).then(() => RNWhatsAppStickers.send())
})
.catch(e => console.log(e))
}
return RNWhatsAppStickers.send('myprojectstickers', 'MyProject Stickers')
}
return undefined
})
.catch(e => console.log(e))
export const stickerConfig = {
identifier: 'myprojectstickers',
name: 'MyProject Stickers',
publisher: 'John Doe',
trayImageFileName: 'tray_icon.png',
publisherEmail: 'contact@myproject.com',
publisherWebsite: 'https://myproject.com',
privacyPolicyWebsite: 'https://myproject.com/legal',
licenseAgreementWebsite: 'https://myproject.com/license',
stickers: [
{
fileName: '01_sticker.png',
emojis: ['✌️'],
},
{
fileName: '02_sticker.png',
emojis: ['😍', '😻'],
},
{
fileName: '03_sticker.png',
emojis: ['😎']
}
]
}
xCode -> Click File -> new File -> empty.swift
Important Click yes when it asks for creating bridge-headers