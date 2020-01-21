openbase logo
rnw

react-native-whatsapp-stickers

by Johannes Sorg
2.0.2 (see all)

Integrate sticker packs for WhatsApp with your react-native app

License

BSD-2-Clause

Readme

RNWhatsAppStickers

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-whatsapp-stickers --save

or

$ yarn add react-native-whatsapp-stickers

Integration

For React Native versions < 0.60 use version 1.+ of this library and checkout the corresponding README file.

Please make sure you follow the requirements for sticker packs from WhatsApp. You can find them here for iOS and here for Android.

iOS

Swift

  1. Under Build Settings section Build Options set Always Embed Swift Started Libraries to true
  2. Make sure you have the following under library search paths
$(inherited)
$(TOOLCHAIN_DIR)/usr/lib/swift/$(PLATFORM_NAME)

Info.plist

  • Add the following to your Info.plist
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
  <array>
  <string>whatsapp</string>
</array>

Your Sticker Images

  1. make sure they follow the guidelines from WhatsApp
  2. Put the images somewhere in your project directory
  3. drag and drop them into your XCode Project (recommended to a new folder)
  4. check Copy Items If Needed in the dialogue that pops up and click Finish

Done 🎉

Android

  1. Create a contents.json file in yourproject -> android -> app -> src -> main -> assets following the following scheme. Improtant! Including dots in the identifier is causing troubles.
{
  "android_play_store_link": "https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.myapp",
  "ios_app_store_link": "https://itunes.apple.com/app/myapp/id123456",
  "sticker_packs": [
    {
      "identifier": "myprojectstickers",
      "name": "MyProject Stickers",
      "publisher": "John Doe",
      "tray_image_file": "tray_icon.png",
      "publisher_email": "contact@myproject.com",
      "publisher_website": "https://myproject.com",
      "privacy_policy_website": "https://myproject.com/legal",
      "license_agreement_website": "https://myproject.com/license",
      "stickers": [
        {
          "image_file": "01_sticker.webp",
          "emojis": ["✌️"]
        },
        {
          "image_file": "02_sticker.webp",
          "emojis": ["😍","😻"]
        },
        {
          "image_file": "03_sticker.webp",
          "emojis": ["😎"]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}
  1. Place the WebP images in a folder with with the same name that you defined as identifier in the object above under the same directory. So your assets folder has the following structure:
assets
+-- contents.json
+-- identifier
|   +-- 01_sticker.webp
|   +-- 02_sticker.webp
|   +-- 03_sticker.webp
  1. Add noCompress to your app build.gradle in yourproject -> android -> app
android {
    ...
    aaptOptions {
        noCompress "webp"
    }
    ...

Done 🎉

Usage

Methods

Check if WhatsApp is available

RNWhatsAppStickers.isWhatsAppAvailable()
  .then(isWhatsAppAvailable => console.log('available:', isWhatsAppAvailable))
  .catch(e => console.log(e))

iOS

  1. Create a sticker pack
import RNWhatsAppStickers from "react-native-whatsapp-stickers"

const config = {
  identifier: '',
  name: '',
  publisher: '',
  trayImageFileName: '',
  publisherEmail: '',
  publisherWebsite: '',
  privacyPolicyWebsite: '',
  licenseAgreementWebsite: '',
}

RNWhatsAppStickers.createStickerPack(config)
  .then(() => console.log('success'))
  .catch(e => console.log(e))
  1. Add sticker
RNWhatsAppStickers.addSticker('stickername.png', ['😎'])
  .then(() => console.log('success'))
  .catch(e => console.log(e))
  1. Send to WhatsApp
RNWhatsAppStickers.send()
  .then(() => console.log('success'))
  .catch(e => console.log(e))

Android

You are already good to go with the sticker pack creation if you followed the Integration part.

  1. Send to WhatsApp where name and identifier represent the values you defined in contents.json
RNWhatsAppStickers.send('identifier', 'name')
  .then(() => console.log('success'))
  .catch(e => console.log(e))

Example

App.js

import { Platform } from "react-native";
import RNWhatsAppStickers from "react-native-whatsapp-stickers"
import { stickerConfig } from "./stickerConfig"

const { stickers, ...packConfig } = stickerConfig

RNWhatsAppStickers.isWhatsAppAvailable()
  .then(isWhatsAppAvailable => {
    if (isWhatsAppAvailable) {
      if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
        return RNWhatsAppStickers.createStickerPack(packConfig)
          .then(() => {
            const promises = stickers.map(item =>
              RNWhatsAppStickers.addSticker(item.fileName, item.emojis)
            )
            Promise.all(promises).then(() => RNWhatsAppStickers.send())
          })
          .catch(e => console.log(e))
      }

      return RNWhatsAppStickers.send('myprojectstickers', 'MyProject Stickers')
    }

    return undefined
  })
  .catch(e => console.log(e))

stickerConfig.js

export const stickerConfig = {
  identifier: 'myprojectstickers',
  name: 'MyProject Stickers',
  publisher: 'John Doe',
  trayImageFileName: 'tray_icon.png',
  publisherEmail: 'contact@myproject.com',
  publisherWebsite: 'https://myproject.com',
  privacyPolicyWebsite: 'https://myproject.com/legal',
  licenseAgreementWebsite: 'https://myproject.com/license',
  stickers: [
    {
      fileName: '01_sticker.png',
      emojis: ['✌️'],
    },
    {
      fileName: '02_sticker.png',
      emojis: ['😍', '😻'],
    },
    {
      fileName: '03_sticker.png',
      emojis: ['😎']
    }
  ]
}

Troubleshooting

ld: warning: Could not find auto-linked library 'swiftFoundation' - Create an empty swift file in your project

xCode -> Click File -> new File -> empty.swift

Important Click yes when it asks for creating bridge-headers

Roadmap

  • Native implementation of method to check if WhatsApp is installed
  • Consistend react-native api

