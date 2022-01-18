The week view component for react-native.
npm install --save react-native-week-view
or
yarn add react-native-week-view
Requires react-native 0.59 or above (from
react-native-week-view >= 0.7.0)
import WeekView from 'react-native-week-view';
const myEvents = [
{
id: 1,
description: 'Event',
startDate: new Date(2021, 3, 15, 12, 0),
endDate: new Date(2021, 3, 15, 12, 30),
color: 'blue',
// ... more properties if needed,
},
// More events...
];
const MyComponent = () => (
<WeekView
events={myEvents}
selectedDate={new Date(2021, 3, 15)}
numberOfDays={7}
/>
);
events (Array) - Events to display, in
Event Object format (see sub-section below)
onEventPress (Function) - Callback when event item is pressed, receives the event-object:
(event) => {}.
onEventLongPress (Function) - Callback when event item is long pressed, same signature as
onEventPress.
numberOfDays (Number) - Set number of days to show in view, can be
1,
3,
5,
7.
weekStartsOn (Number) - Day to start the week (0 is Sunday, 1 is Monday, and so on). Defaults to 1. Only useful when
numberOfDays === 7 or
fixedHorizontally is true.
formatDateHeader (String) - Format for dates of header, default is
MMM D
selectedDate (Date) - Intial date to show week/days in the view. Note: changing this prop will not have any effect in the displayed date; to actually change the date being displayed, use the
goToDate() method, see below.
onSwipeNext (Function) - Callback when calendar is swiped to next week/days
onSwipePrev (Function) - Callback when calendar is swiped to previous week/days
locale (String) - locale for the header, there's a
addLocale function to add cusomized locale. Default is
en.
showTitle (Boolean) - show/hide the title (the selected month and year). Default is
true.
headerStyle (Object) - custom styles for header container. Example:
{ backgroundColor: '#4286f4', color: '#fff', borderColor: '#fff' }
headerTextStyle (Object) - custom styles for text inside header. Includes day names and title (month)
hourTextStyle (Object) - custom styles for text displaying hours in the left.
eventContainerStyle (Object) - custom styles for the event container. Notice the background color and positioning (absolute) are already set.
hoursInDisplay (Number) - Amount of hours to display in the screen. Default is 6.
timeStep (Number) - Number of minutes to use as step in the time labels shown in the left. Default is 60 (1 hour).
formatTimeLabel (String) - Formatter for the time labels shown in the left. Defaults to
"H:mm" (e.g. 16:00, 16:30, etc). To use AM/PM formatting, set to
"h:mm A" (e.g. 4:00 PM, 4:30 PM, etc), or
"h:mm a" for lowercase. See docs on momentjs for all available formatters.
startHour (Number) - Hour to scroll to on start. Default is 8 (8 am).
onGridClick (Function) - Callback when the grid view is clicked, signature:
(pressEvent, startHour, date) => {}.
pressEvent (Object) - object passed by the TouchableWithoutFeedback.onPress() method (and not an event object as defined below)
startHour (Number) - hour clicked (as integer)
date (Date) - date object indicating day and time pressed with precision up to seconds (hours, minutes and seconds). Notice: finger pressing is usually not so precise.
onGridLongPress (Function) - Callback when the grid view is long-pressed. Same signature as
onGridClick
EventComponent (React.Component) - Custom component rendered inside an event. By default, is a
Text with the
event.description. See sub-section below for details on the component.
TodayHeaderComponent (React.Component) - Custom component to highlight today in the header (by default, today looks the same than every day). See details in sub-section below
showNowLine (Boolean) - If
true, displays a line indicating the time right now. Defaults to
false.
nowLineColor (String) - Color used for the now-line. Defaults to a red
#e53935.
rightToLeft (Boolean) - If
true, render older days to the right and more recent days to the left.
fixedHorizontally (Boolean) - If
true, the component can be used to display a single fixed week. See example in sub-section below.
isRefreshing (Boolean) - If
true, the component will show the
<RefreshComponent /> in the middle of the grid.
RefreshComponent (React.Component) - Component used when
isRefreshing is
true. Receives a
style prop that must be passed down (sets the component position), for example:
MyRefreshControl = ({ style }) => <Text style={style}>loading...</Text>. Defaults to an
<ActivityIndicator /> with default parameters (notice the
ActivityIndicator default color in some devices may be white).
prependMostRecent (Boolean) - If
true, the horizontal prepending is done in the most recent dates. See issue #39 for more details. Default is
false.
onDragEvent (Function) - Callback when event item is dragged to another position, signature:
(event, newStartDate, newEndDate) => {}. The
event returns the event moved, and the
newStartDate and
newEndDate are
Date objects with day and hour of the new position (precision up to minutes). In this callback you should trigger an update on the
events prop (i.e. update your DB), with the updated information from the event. The events are draggable only if this callback is provided.
gridRowStyle (Object) -
{ borderTopWidth: <width>, borderColor: <color> } to customize width and color of horizontal lines
gridColumnStyle (Object) -
{ borderLeftWidth: <width>, borderColor: <color> } to customize width and color of vertical lines
{
id: 1,
description: 'Event',
startDate: new Date(2021, 3, 15, 12, 0),
endDate: new Date(2021, 3, 15, 12, 30),
color: 'blue',
// ... more properties if needed,
}
To use the component methods save a reference to it:
<WeekView
// ... other props
ref={(ref) => { this.weekViewRef = ref; }}
/>
goToDate(date, animated = true): the component navigates to a custom date. Note: if the target date has not been rendered before, there may be a delay on the animation. See this issue for details.
goToNextPage(animated = true): the component navigates to the next page (to the future). Note: if
prependMostRecent is
true, and the component is near the last page rendered, there may be a delay on the animation.
goToPrevPage(animated = true): the component navigates to the previous page (to the past). Note: if
prependMostRecent is
false (the default), and the component is near the first page rendered, there may be a delay on the animation.
EventComponent
The custom component will be rendered inside a
TouchableOpacity, which has the background color set to
event.color, and is placed with absolute position in the grid. The component receives two props:
event (Event) - Event object as described before.
position: (Object) - object containing
top,
left,
height and
width values in pixels.
For example, to display an icon inside each event, such as a react-native-elements Icon:
const MyEventComponent = ({ event, position }) => (
<Icon
name={event.iconName}
type={event.iconType}
color={event.color}
size={position.height}
/>
);
<WeekView
// ... other props
EventComponent={MyEventComponent}
/>
Use this prop to highlight today in the header, by rendering it differently from the other days. The component
TodayHeaderComponent receives these props:
date (moment Date) - moment date object containing today's date.
formattedDate (String) - day formatted according to
formatDateHeader, e.g.
"Mon 3".
textStyle (Object) - text style used for every day.
For example, to highlight today with a bold font:
const MyTodayComponent = ({ formattedDate, textStyle }) => (
<Text style={[textStyle, { fontWeight: 'bold' }]}>{formattedDate}</Text>
);
<WeekView
// ... other props
TodayHeaderComponent={MyTodayComponent}
/>
There's a
addLocale function to add customized locale for the component. The component depends on
momentjs, you can refer to https://momentjs.com/docs/#/customization/ for more information.
Example:
export WeekView, { addLocale } from 'react-native-week-view';
// add customized localed before using locale prop.
addLocale('fr', {
months: 'janvier_février_mars_avril_mai_juin_juillet_août_septembre_octobre_novembre_décembre'.split('_'),
monthsShort: 'janv._févr._mars_avr._mai_juin_juil._août_sept._oct._nov._déc.'.split('_'),
weekdays: 'dimanche_lundi_mardi_mercredi_jeudi_vendredi_samedi'.split('_'),
weekdaysShort: 'dim._lun._mar._mer._jeu._ven._sam.'.split('_'),
});
The
WeekView component can be used to display a fixed week (as a timetable):
Use the prop
fixedHorizontally={true}. This prop should not be changed after the first render
To set
startDate and
endDate in each event, you should use the function provided:
createFixedWeekDate(day, hour, minutes=0, seconds=0), where:
day: (Number|String) - specify day of the week as number (1 is monday, 2 is tuesday, etc) or as string (will be parsed with the current locale, e.g.
"Monday",
"Tuesday", etc. for english).
hour: (Number) - specify hour of the day as number (from 0 to 23)
minutes: (Number) - specify minutes of the day as number (from 0 to 59), defaults to 0
seconds: (Number) - specify seconds of the day as number (from 0 to 59), defaults to 0
If you choose to not use
createFixedWeekDate(), make sure that
startDate and
endDate are
Date objects within this week, otherwise the events will not be displayed correctly in the timetable.
numberOfDays is other than 7, will display the first days of the week. E.g. if
numberOfDays === 5, will display from monday to friday.
import WeekView, { createFixedWeekDate } from 'react-native-week-view';
const myEvents = [
{
id: 1,
description: 'Event 1',
startDate: createFixedWeekDate('Monday', 12), // Day may be passed as string
endDate: createFixedWeekDate(1, 14), // Or as number, 1 = monday
color: 'blue',
},
{
id: 2,
description: 'Event 2',
startDate: createFixedWeekDate('wed', 16),
endDate: createFixedWeekDate(3, 16, 30),
color: 'red',
},
];
const MyComponent = () => (
<WeekView
events={myEvents}
fixedHorizontally={true}
// Recommended props:
showTitle={false} // if true, shows this month and year
numberOfDays={7}
formatDateHeader="ddd" // display short name days, e.g. Mon, Tue, etc
// ... other props
/>
);