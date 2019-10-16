openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wechat-xz

by Yorkie Liu
2.0.0 (see all)

🚀 WeChat login, share, favorite and payment for React-Native on iOS and Android platforms (QQ: 336021910)

Readme

React-Native-Wechat

React Native bridging library that integrates WeChat SDKs:

  • iOS SDK 1.7.2
  • Android SDK 221

react-native-wechat has the following tracking data in the open source world:

NPM versionDependency StatusDownloadsBuild Status

Table of Contents

Getting Started

API Documentation

react-native-wechat uses Promises, therefore you can use Promise or async/await to manage your dataflow.

registerApp(appid)

  • appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
  • returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method should be called once globally.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat';

WeChat.registerApp('appid');

registerAppWithDescription(appid, description)

  • appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
  • description {String} the description of your app
  • returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method is only available on iOS.

isWXAppInstalled()

  • returns {Boolean} if WeChat is installed.

Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.

isWXAppSupportApi()

  • returns {Boolean} Contains the result.

Check if wechat support open url.

getApiVersion()

  • returns {String} Contains the result.

Get the WeChat SDK api version.

openWXApp()

  • returns {Boolean}

Open the WeChat app from your application.

sendAuthRequest([scope[, state]])

  • scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.
  • state {String} the state of OAuth2
  • returns {Object}

Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:

fieldtypedescription
errCodeNumberError Code
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
openIdString
codeStringAuthorization code
urlStringThe URL string
langStringThe user language
countryStringThe user country

class ShareMetadata

  • title {String} title of this message.
  • type {Number} type of this message. Can be {news|text|imageUrl|imageFile|imageResource|video|audio|file}
  • thumbImage {String} Thumb image of the message, which can be a uri or a resource id.
  • description {String} The description about the sharing.
  • webpageUrl {String} Required if type equals news. The webpage link to share.
  • imageUrl {String} Provide a remote image if type equals image.
  • videoUrl {String} Provide a remote video if type equals video.
  • musicUrl {String} Provide a remote music if type equals audio.
  • filePath {String} Provide a local file if type equals file.
  • fileExtension {String} Provide the file type if type equals file.

shareToTimeline(message)

  • message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing
  • returns {Object}

Share a ShareMetadata message to timeline(朋友圈) and returns:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization successed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred

The following examples require the 'react-native-chat' and 'react-native-fs' packages.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat';
import fs from 'react-native-fs';
let resolveAssetSource = require('resolveAssetSource');

// Code example to share text message:
try {
  let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
    type: 'text', 
    description: 'hello, wechat'
  });
  console.log('share text message to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

// Code example to share image url:
// Share raw http(s) image from web will always fail with unknown reason, please use image file or image resource instead
try {
  let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
    type: 'imageUrl',
    title: 'web image',
    description: 'share web image to time line',
    mediaTagName: 'email signature',
    messageAction: undefined,
    messageExt: undefined,
    imageUrl: 'http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png'
  });
  console.log('share image url to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

// Code example to share image file:
try {
  let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath;
  let savePath = rootPath + '/email-signature-262x100.png';
  console.log(savePath);
  
  /*
   * savePath on iOS may be:
   *  /var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/B1308E13-35F1-41AB-A20D-3117BE8EE8FE/Documents/email-signature-262x100.png
   *
   * savePath on Android may be:
   *  /data/data/com.wechatsample/files/email-signature-262x100.png
   **/
  await fs.downloadFile('http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png', savePath);
  let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
    type: 'imageFile',
    title: 'image file download from network',
    description: 'share image file to time line',
    mediaTagName: 'email signature',
    messageAction: undefined,
    messageExt: undefined,
    imageUrl: "file://" + savePath // require the prefix on both iOS and Android platform
  });
  console.log('share image file to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

// Code example to share image resource:
try {
  let imageResource = require('./email-signature-262x100.png');
  let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
    type: 'imageResource',
    title: 'resource image',
    description: 'share resource image to time line',
    mediaTagName: 'email signature',
    messageAction: undefined,
    messageExt: undefined,
    imageUrl: resolveAssetSource(imageResource).uri
  });
  console.log('share resource image to time line successful', result);
}
catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

// Code example to download an word file from web, then share it to WeChat session
// only support to share to session but time line
// iOS code use DocumentDirectoryPath
try {
  let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath;
  let fileName = 'signature_method.doc';
  /*
   * savePath on iOS may be:
   *  /var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/B1308E13-35F1-41AB-A20D-3117BE8EE8FE/Documents/signature_method.doc
   **/ 
  let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName;

  await fs.downloadFile('https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc', savePath);
  let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({
    type: 'file',
    title: fileName, // WeChat app treat title as file name
    description: 'share word file to chat session',
    mediaTagName: 'word file',
    messageAction: undefined,
    messageExt: undefined,
    filePath: savePath,
    fileExtension: '.doc'
  });
  console.log('share word file to chat session successful', result);
} catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

//android code use ExternalDirectoryPath
try {
  let rootPath = fs.ExternalDirectoryPath;
  let fileName = 'signature_method.doc';
  /*
   * savePath on Android may be:
   *  /storage/emulated/0/Android/data/com.wechatsample/files/signature_method.doc
   **/
  let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName;
  await fs.downloadFile('https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc', savePath);
  let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({
    type: 'file',
    title: fileName, // WeChat app treat title as file name
    description: 'share word file to chat session',
    mediaTagName: 'word file',
    messageAction: undefined,
    messageExt: undefined,
    filePath: savePath,
    fileExtension: '.doc'
  });
  console.log('share word file to chat session successful', result);
}
catch (e) {
  if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
    console.error(e.stack);
  } else {
    throw e;
  }
}

shareToSession(message)

  • message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing
  • returns {Object}

Similar to shareToTimeline but sends the message to a friend or chat group.

pay(payload)

  • payload {Object} the payment data
    • partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家ID
    • prepayId {String} 预支付订单ID
    • nonceStr {String} 随机串
    • timeStamp {String} 时间戳
    • package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名
    • sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名
  • returns {Object}

Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization successed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred

Installation

$ npm install react-native-wechat --save

Partners

React Native Starter Kit - is a mobile starter kit that allows your team to fully focus on development of the features that set your product apart from the competitors instead of building your app from scratch.

Community

IRC

Tutorials

Who's using it

Authors

GitHubRoleEmail
@yorkieAuthoryorkiefixer@gmail.com
@xing-zhengEmeriti
@tdzl2003Emerititdzl2003@gmail.com

License

MIT

