[React Native] bridging library that integrates WeChat SDKs:
首先向各位声明，本库是在 react-native-wechat 基础上进行重写。
本库已经向 react-native-wechat 提交合并请求#526，但由于 react-native-wechat 所使用的 WeChat SDK 已经是几年前的版本，新 SDK 接口变动大，我修改的代码相当多，几乎重构了核心部分，导致合并需要耗费不小时间，再加上需要兼容正在使用旧版 SDK 的开发者，事情变得异常艰辛。
考虑到自身使用和其它开发者的需要，最终决定开一个新仓库，提供给新项目使用。
最后，感谢 yorkie 和各位开发者为 react-native-wechat 做出的贡献。
如果你的 IOS 应用需要使用不带支付功能的 WeChat SDK，请使用带有 “-notpay” 后缀的 NPM 包。
If you need to use the WeChat SDK without payment for your IOS version, use the NPM package with the suffix "-notpay".
npm install react-native-wechat-lib --save
react-native link react-native-wechat-lib
本库支持
TypeScript，使用
Promise 或
async/await 来接收返回。
接口名称和参数尽量跟腾讯官网保持一致性，除了嵌套对象变成扁平对象，你可以直接查看腾讯文档来获得更多帮助。
appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
This method should be called once globally.
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.registerApp('appid', 'universalLink');
Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.
Check if wechat support open url.
Get the WeChat SDK api version.
Open the WeChat app from your application.
scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.
state {String} the state of OAuth2
Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:
|field
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|Error Code
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
|openId
|String
|code
|String
|Authorization code
|url
|String
|The URL string
|lang
|String
|The user language
|country
|String
|The user country
ShareTextMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|text
|String
|分享文本
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareText({
text: 'Text content.',
scene: 0,
});
ShareImageMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|imageUrl
|String
|图片地址
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareImage({
imageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
scene: 0,
});
ShareImageMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|imageUrl
|String
|图片地址
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
ShareFileMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|url
|String
|文件地址
|title
|String
|文件标题
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareFile({
imageUrl: 'https://sdcard/test.png',
title: '测试文件.pdf',
scene: 0,
});
ShareMusicMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|title
|String
|标题
|description
|String
|描述
|thumbImageUrl
|String
|缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
|musicUrl
|String
|音频网页的 URL 地址
|musicLowBandUrl
|String
|供低带宽环境下使用的音频网页 URL 地址
|musicDataUrl
|String
|音频数据的 URL 地址
|musicLowBandDataUrl
|String
|供低带宽环境下使用的音频数据 URL 地址
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareMusic({
title: 'Good music.',
musicUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
scene: 0,
});
ShareVideoMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|title
|String
|标题
|description
|String
|描述
|thumbImageUrl
|String
|缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
|videoUrl
|String
|视频链接
|videoLowBandUrl
|String
|供低带宽的环境下使用的视频链接
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareVideo({
title: 'Interesting video.',
videoUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
scene: 0,
});
ShareWebpageMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|title
|String
|标题
|description
|String
|描述
|thumbImageUrl
|String
|缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
|webpageUrl
|String
|HTML 链接
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareWebpage({
title: 'Interesting web.',
videoUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
scene: 0,
});
ShareMiniProgram
|name
|type
|description
|title
|String
|标题
|description
|String
|描述
|thumbImageUrl
|String
|缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
|userName
|String
|小程序的 userName，填小程序原始 id
|path
|String
|小程序的页面路径
|hdImageUrl
|String
|小程序新版本的预览图二进制数据，6.5.9 及以上版本微信客户端支持
|withShareTicket
|String
|是否使用带 shareTicket 的分享
|miniProgramType
|Number
|小程序的类型，默认正式版，1.8.1 及以上版本开发者工具包支持分享开发版和体验版小程序
|webpageUrl
|String
|兼容低版本的网页链接
|scene
|Number
|分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.shareMiniProgram({
title: 'Mini program.',
userName: 'gh_d39d10000000',
webpageUrl: 'https://google.com/show.html',
thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
scene: 0,
});
LaunchMiniProgramMetadata
|name
|type
|description
|userName
|String
|填小程序原始 id
|miniProgramType
|Number
|可选打开 开发版，体验版和正式版
|path
|String
|拉起小程序页面的可带参路径，不填默认拉起小程序首页，对于小游戏，可以只传入 query 部分，来实现传参效果，如：传入 "?foo=bar"
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
WeChat.launchMiniProgram({
userName: 'gh_d39d10000000',
miniProgramType: 1,
});
ChooseInvoice
|name
|type
|description
|cardSign
|String
|签名
|signType
|String
|签名类型
|timeStamp
|Number
|当前时间戳
|nonceStr
|String
|随机字符串
Invoice
|name
|type
|description
|appId
|String
|cardId
|String
|发票 Id
|encryptCode
|String
|加密串
Return:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|cards
|Invoice[]
|发票数据
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';
// ios 什么都不填都可以，android可以填写以下假的内容都可以正常运行，具体参数获取可以去看微信文档
WeChat.chooseInvoice({
cardSign: 'cardSign',
signType: 'SHA256',
timeStamp: Date.now(),
nonceStr: `${Date.now()}`,
});
payload {Object} the payment data
partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家 ID
prepayId {String} 预支付订单 ID
nonceStr {String} 随机串
timeStamp {String} 时间戳
package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名
sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名
Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization succeed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
|name
|type
|description
|scene
|Number
|重定向后会带上 scene 参数，开发者可以填 0-10000 的整形值，用来标识订阅场值
|templateId
|String
|订阅消息模板 ID，在微信开放平台提交应用审核通过后获得
|reserved
|String
|用于保持请求和回调的状态，授权请后原样带回给第三方。该参数可用于防止 csrf 攻击（跨站请求伪造攻击），建议第三方带上该参数，可设置为简单的随机数加 session 进行校验，开发者可以填写 a-zA-Z0-9 的参数值，最多 128 字节，要求做 urlencode
从小程序回到 APP，或者支付成功回到 APP 都会触发回调事件来返回相应信息，请在触发相应方法前提前添加事件队列。
WeChat.registerApp(Global.APP_ID, Global.UNIVERSAL_LINK);
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('WeChat_Req', req => {
console.log('req:', req)
if (req.type === 'LaunchFromWX.Req') { // 从小程序回到APP的事件
miniProgramCallback(req.extMsg)
}
});
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('WeChat_Resp', resp => {
console.log('res:', resp)
if (resp.type === 'WXLaunchMiniProgramReq.Resp') { // 从小程序回到APP的事件
miniProgramCallback(resp.extMsg)
} else if (resp.type === 'SendMessageToWX.Resp') { // 发送微信消息后的事件
sendMessageCallback(resp.country)
} else if (resp.type === 'PayReq.Resp') { // 支付回调
payCallback(resp)
}
});
MIT