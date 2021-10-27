openbase logo
rnw

react-native-wechat-lib

by snowfox
1.1.26 (see all)

🚀 WeChat login, share, favorite and payment for React-Native on iOS and Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

React-Native-Wechat-Lib

[React Native] bridging library that integrates WeChat SDKs:

  • iOS SDK 1.8.7.1
  • Android SDK 5.5.6

前言

首先向各位声明，本库是在 react-native-wechat 基础上进行重写。

本库已经向 react-native-wechat 提交合并请求#526，但由于 react-native-wechat 所使用的 WeChat SDK 已经是几年前的版本，新 SDK 接口变动大，我修改的代码相当多，几乎重构了核心部分，导致合并需要耗费不小时间，再加上需要兼容正在使用旧版 SDK 的开发者，事情变得异常艰辛。

考虑到自身使用和其它开发者的需要，最终决定开一个新仓库，提供给新项目使用。

最后，感谢 yorkie 和各位开发者为 react-native-wechat 做出的贡献。

附言

如果你的 IOS 应用需要使用不带支付功能的 WeChat SDK，请使用带有 “-notpay” 后缀的 NPM 包。
If you need to use the WeChat SDK without payment for your IOS version, use the NPM package with the suffix "-notpay".

目录

安装

npm install react-native-wechat-lib --save
react-native link react-native-wechat-lib

起步

API 文档

本库支持 TypeScript，使用 Promiseasync/await 来接收返回。

接口名称和参数尽量跟腾讯官网保持一致性，除了嵌套对象变成扁平对象，你可以直接查看腾讯文档来获得更多帮助。

registerApp(appid) 注册

  • appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
  • returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method should be called once globally.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.registerApp('appid', 'universalLink');

isWXAppInstalled() 判断微信是否已安装

  • returns {Boolean} if WeChat is installed.

Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.

isWXAppSupportApi() 检查支持情况

  • returns {Boolean} Contains the result.

Check if wechat support open url.

getApiVersion() 获取 API 版本号

  • returns {String} Contains the result.

Get the WeChat SDK api version.

openWXApp() 打开微信

  • returns {Boolean}

Open the WeChat app from your application.

sendAuthRequest([scope[, state]]) 微信授权登录

  • scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.
  • state {String} the state of OAuth2
  • returns {Object}

Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:

fieldtypedescription
errCodeNumberError Code
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
openIdString
codeStringAuthorization code
urlStringThe URL string
langStringThe user language
countryStringThe user country

ShareText(ShareTextMetadata) 分享文本

ShareTextMetadata

nametypedescription
textString分享文本
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareText({
  text: 'Text content.',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareImage(ShareImageMetadata) 分享图片

ShareImageMetadata

nametypedescription
imageUrlString图片地址
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareImage({
  imageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareLocalImage(ShareImageMetadata) 分享本地图片

ShareImageMetadata

nametypedescription
imageUrlString图片地址
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred

ShareFile(ShareFileMetadata) 分享文件

ShareFileMetadata

nametypedescription
urlString文件地址
titleString文件标题
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareFile({
  imageUrl: 'https://sdcard/test.png',
  title: '测试文件.pdf',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareMusic(ShareMusicMetadata) 分享音乐

ShareMusicMetadata

nametypedescription
titleString标题
descriptionString描述
thumbImageUrlString缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
musicUrlString音频网页的 URL 地址
musicLowBandUrlString供低带宽环境下使用的音频网页 URL 地址
musicDataUrlString音频数据的 URL 地址
musicLowBandDataUrlString供低带宽环境下使用的音频数据 URL 地址
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareMusic({
  title: 'Good music.',
  musicUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
  thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareVideo(ShareVideoMetadata) 分享视频

ShareVideoMetadata

nametypedescription
titleString标题
descriptionString描述
thumbImageUrlString缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
videoUrlString视频链接
videoLowBandUrlString供低带宽的环境下使用的视频链接
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareVideo({
  title: 'Interesting video.',
  videoUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
  thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareWebpage (ShareWebpageMetadata) 分享网页

ShareWebpageMetadata

nametypedescription
titleString标题
descriptionString描述
thumbImageUrlString缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
webpageUrlStringHTML 链接
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareWebpage({
  title: 'Interesting web.',
  videoUrl: 'https://google.com/music.mp3',
  thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
  scene: 0,
});

ShareMiniProgram(ShareMiniProgramMetadata) 分享小程序

ShareMiniProgram

nametypedescription
titleString标题
descriptionString描述
thumbImageUrlString缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB
userNameString小程序的 userName，填小程序原始 id
pathString小程序的页面路径
hdImageUrlString小程序新版本的预览图二进制数据，6.5.9 及以上版本微信客户端支持
withShareTicketString是否使用带 shareTicket 的分享
miniProgramTypeNumber小程序的类型，默认正式版，1.8.1 及以上版本开发者工具包支持分享开发版和体验版小程序
webpageUrlString兼容低版本的网页链接
sceneNumber分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.shareMiniProgram({
  title: 'Mini program.',
  userName: 'gh_d39d10000000',
  webpageUrl: 'https://google.com/show.html',
  thumbImageUrl: 'https://google.com/1.jpg',
  scene: 0,
});

LaunchMiniProgram (LaunchMiniProgramMetadata) 跳到小程序

LaunchMiniProgramMetadata

nametypedescription
userNameString填小程序原始 id
miniProgramTypeNumber可选打开 开发版，体验版和正式版
pathString拉起小程序页面的可带参路径，不填默认拉起小程序首页，对于小游戏，可以只传入 query 部分，来实现传参效果，如：传入 "?foo=bar"

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

WeChat.launchMiniProgram({
  userName: 'gh_d39d10000000',
  miniProgramType: 1,
});

ChooseInvoice (ChooseInvoice) 选择发票

ChooseInvoice

nametypedescription
cardSignString签名
signTypeString签名类型
timeStampNumber当前时间戳
nonceStrString随机字符串

Invoice

nametypedescription
appIdString
cardIdString发票 Id
encryptCodeString加密串

Return:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
cardsInvoice[]发票数据
errStrStringError message if any error occurred
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib';

// ios 什么都不填都可以，android可以填写以下假的内容都可以正常运行，具体参数获取可以去看微信文档
WeChat.chooseInvoice({
  cardSign: 'cardSign',
  signType: 'SHA256',
  timeStamp: Date.now(),
  nonceStr: `${Date.now()}`,
});

pay(payload) 支付

  • payload {Object} the payment data
    • partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家 ID
    • prepayId {String} 预支付订单 ID
    • nonceStr {String} 随机串
    • timeStamp {String} 时间戳
    • package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名
    • sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名
  • returns {Object}

Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:

nametypedescription
errCodeNumber0 if authorization succeed
errStrStringError message if any error occurred

subscribeMessage(SubscribeMessageMetadata) 一次性订阅消息

  • returns {Object}
nametypedescription
sceneNumber重定向后会带上 scene 参数，开发者可以填 0-10000 的整形值，用来标识订阅场值
templateIdString订阅消息模板 ID，在微信开放平台提交应用审核通过后获得
reservedString用于保持请求和回调的状态，授权请后原样带回给第三方。该参数可用于防止 csrf 攻击（跨站请求伪造攻击），建议第三方带上该参数，可设置为简单的随机数加 session 进行校验，开发者可以填写 a-zA-Z0-9 的参数值，最多 128 字节，要求做 urlencode

回调事件订阅

从小程序回到 APP，或者支付成功回到 APP 都会触发回调事件来返回相应信息，请在触发相应方法前提前添加事件队列。

    WeChat.registerApp(Global.APP_ID, Global.UNIVERSAL_LINK);
    DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('WeChat_Req', req => {
      console.log('req:', req)
      if (req.type === 'LaunchFromWX.Req') { // 从小程序回到APP的事件
        miniProgramCallback(req.extMsg)
      }
    });
    DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('WeChat_Resp', resp => {
      console.log('res:', resp)
      if (resp.type === 'WXLaunchMiniProgramReq.Resp') { // 从小程序回到APP的事件
        miniProgramCallback(resp.extMsg)
      } else if (resp.type === 'SendMessageToWX.Resp') { // 发送微信消息后的事件
        sendMessageCallback(resp.country)
      } else if (resp.type === 'PayReq.Resp') { // 支付回调
        payCallback(resp)
      }
    });

License

MIT

