[React Native] bridging library that integrates WeChat SDKs:

iOS SDK 1.8.7.1

iOS SDK 1.8.7.1 Android SDK 5.5.6

前言

首先向各位声明，本库是在 react-native-wechat 基础上进行重写。

本库已经向 react-native-wechat 提交合并请求#526，但由于 react-native-wechat 所使用的 WeChat SDK 已经是几年前的版本，新 SDK 接口变动大，我修改的代码相当多，几乎重构了核心部分，导致合并需要耗费不小时间，再加上需要兼容正在使用旧版 SDK 的开发者，事情变得异常艰辛。

考虑到自身使用和其它开发者的需要，最终决定开一个新仓库，提供给新项目使用。

最后，感谢 yorkie 和各位开发者为 react-native-wechat 做出的贡献。

附言

如果你的 IOS 应用需要使用不带支付功能的 WeChat SDK，请使用带有 “-notpay” 后缀的 NPM 包。

If you need to use the WeChat SDK without payment for your IOS version, use the NPM package with the suffix "-notpay".

目录

安装

npm install react-native-wechat-lib --save react-native link react-native-wechat-lib

起步

API 文档

本库支持 TypeScript ，使用 Promise 或 async/await 来接收返回。

接口名称和参数尽量跟腾讯官网保持一致性，除了嵌套对象变成扁平对象，你可以直接查看腾讯文档来获得更多帮助。

registerApp(appid) 注册

appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard

{String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method should be called once globally.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.registerApp( 'appid' , 'universalLink' );

isWXAppInstalled() 判断微信是否已安装

returns {Boolean} if WeChat is installed.

Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.

isWXAppSupportApi() 检查支持情况

returns {Boolean} Contains the result.

Check if wechat support open url.

getApiVersion() 获取 API 版本号

returns {String} Contains the result.

Get the WeChat SDK api version.

openWXApp() 打开微信

returns {Boolean}

Open the WeChat app from your application.

sendAuthRequest([scope[, state]]) 微信授权登录

scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.

{Array|String} Scopes of auth request. state {String} the state of OAuth2

{String} the state of OAuth2 returns {Object}

Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:

field type description errCode Number Error Code errStr String Error message if any error occurred openId String code String Authorization code url String The URL string lang String The user language country String The user country

ShareText(ShareTextMetadata) 分享文本

ShareTextMetadata

name type description text String 分享文本 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareText({ text : 'Text content.' , scene : 0 , });

ShareImage(ShareImageMetadata) 分享图片

ShareImageMetadata

name type description imageUrl String 图片地址 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareImage({ imageUrl : 'https://google.com/1.jpg' , scene : 0 , });

ShareLocalImage(ShareImageMetadata) 分享本地图片

ShareImageMetadata

name type description imageUrl String 图片地址 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

ShareFile(ShareFileMetadata) 分享文件

ShareFileMetadata

name type description url String 文件地址 title String 文件标题 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareFile({ imageUrl : 'https://sdcard/test.png' , title : '测试文件.pdf' , scene : 0 , });

ShareMusic(ShareMusicMetadata) 分享音乐

ShareMusicMetadata

name type description title String 标题 description String 描述 thumbImageUrl String 缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB musicUrl String 音频网页的 URL 地址 musicLowBandUrl String 供低带宽环境下使用的音频网页 URL 地址 musicDataUrl String 音频数据的 URL 地址 musicLowBandDataUrl String 供低带宽环境下使用的音频数据 URL 地址 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareMusic({ title : 'Good music.' , musicUrl : 'https://google.com/music.mp3' , thumbImageUrl : 'https://google.com/1.jpg' , scene : 0 , });

ShareVideo(ShareVideoMetadata) 分享视频

ShareVideoMetadata

name type description title String 标题 description String 描述 thumbImageUrl String 缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB videoUrl String 视频链接 videoLowBandUrl String 供低带宽的环境下使用的视频链接 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareVideo({ title : 'Interesting video.' , videoUrl : 'https://google.com/music.mp3' , thumbImageUrl : 'https://google.com/1.jpg' , scene : 0 , });

ShareWebpage (ShareWebpageMetadata) 分享网页

ShareWebpageMetadata

name type description title String 标题 description String 描述 thumbImageUrl String 缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB webpageUrl String HTML 链接 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareWebpage({ title : 'Interesting web.' , videoUrl : 'https://google.com/music.mp3' , thumbImageUrl : 'https://google.com/1.jpg' , scene : 0 , });

ShareMiniProgram(ShareMiniProgramMetadata) 分享小程序

ShareMiniProgram

name type description title String 标题 description String 描述 thumbImageUrl String 缩略图地址，本库会自动压缩到 32KB userName String 小程序的 userName，填小程序原始 id path String 小程序的页面路径 hdImageUrl String 小程序新版本的预览图二进制数据，6.5.9 及以上版本微信客户端支持 withShareTicket String 是否使用带 shareTicket 的分享 miniProgramType Number 小程序的类型，默认正式版，1.8.1 及以上版本开发者工具包支持分享开发版和体验版小程序 webpageUrl String 兼容低版本的网页链接 scene Number 分享到, 0:会话 1:朋友圈 2:收藏

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.shareMiniProgram({ title : 'Mini program.' , userName : 'gh_d39d10000000' , webpageUrl : 'https://google.com/show.html' , thumbImageUrl : 'https://google.com/1.jpg' , scene : 0 , });

LaunchMiniProgram (LaunchMiniProgramMetadata) 跳到小程序

LaunchMiniProgramMetadata

name type description userName String 填小程序原始 id miniProgramType Number 可选打开 开发版，体验版和正式版 path String 拉起小程序页面的可带参路径，不填默认拉起小程序首页，对于小游戏，可以只传入 query 部分，来实现传参效果，如：传入 "?foo=bar"

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.launchMiniProgram({ userName : 'gh_d39d10000000' , miniProgramType : 1 , });

ChooseInvoice (ChooseInvoice) 选择发票

ChooseInvoice

name type description cardSign String 签名 signType String 签名类型 timeStamp Number 当前时间戳 nonceStr String 随机字符串

Invoice

name type description appId String cardId String 发票 Id encryptCode String 加密串

Return:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed cards Invoice[] 发票数据 errStr String Error message if any error occurred

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat-lib' ; WeChat.chooseInvoice({ cardSign : 'cardSign' , signType : 'SHA256' , timeStamp : Date .now(), nonceStr : ` ${ Date .now()} ` , });

pay(payload) 支付

payload {Object} the payment data partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家 ID prepayId {String} 预支付订单 ID nonceStr {String} 随机串 timeStamp {String} 时间戳 package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名 sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名

{Object} the payment data returns {Object}

Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization succeed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

returns {Object}

name type description scene Number 重定向后会带上 scene 参数，开发者可以填 0-10000 的整形值，用来标识订阅场值 templateId String 订阅消息模板 ID，在微信开放平台提交应用审核通过后获得 reserved String 用于保持请求和回调的状态，授权请后原样带回给第三方。该参数可用于防止 csrf 攻击（跨站请求伪造攻击），建议第三方带上该参数，可设置为简单的随机数加 session 进行校验，开发者可以填写 a-zA-Z0-9 的参数值，最多 128 字节，要求做 urlencode

回调事件订阅

从小程序回到 APP，或者支付成功回到 APP 都会触发回调事件来返回相应信息，请在触发相应方法前提前添加事件队列。

WeChat .registerApp (Global.APP_ID, Global.UNIVERSAL_LINK); DeviceEventEmitter .addListener ( 'WeChat_Req' , req => { console .log ( 'req:' , req) if (req.type === 'LaunchFromWX.Req' ) { miniProgramCallback (req.extMsg) } }); DeviceEventEmitter .addListener ( 'WeChat_Resp' , resp => { console .log ( 'res:' , resp) if (resp.type === 'WXLaunchMiniProgramReq.Resp' ) { miniProgramCallback (resp.extMsg) } else if (resp.type === 'SendMessageToWX.Resp' ) { sendMessageCallback (resp.country) } else if (resp.type === 'PayReq.Resp' ) { payCallback (resp) } });

License

MIT