react-native-wechat uses Promises, therefore you can use Promise or async/await to manage your dataflow.

appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard

{String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method should be called once globally.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat' ; WeChat.registerApp( 'appid' );

appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard

{String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard description {String} the description of your app

{String} the description of your app returns {Boolean} explains if your application is registered done

This method is only available on iOS.

returns {Boolean} if WeChat is installed.

Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.

returns {Boolean} Contains the result.

Check if wechat support open url.

returns {String} Contains the result.

Get the WeChat SDK api version.

returns {Boolean}

Open the WeChat app from your application.

scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.

{Array|String} Scopes of auth request. state {String} the state of OAuth2

{String} the state of OAuth2 returns {Object}

Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:

field type description errCode Number Error Code errStr String Error message if any error occurred openId String code String Authorization code url String The URL string lang String The user language country String The user country

class ShareMetadata

title {String} title of this message.

{String} title of this message. type {Number} type of this message. Can be {news|text|imageUrl|imageFile|imageResource|video|audio|file}

{Number} type of this message. Can be {news|text|imageUrl|imageFile|imageResource|video|audio|file} thumbImage {String} Thumb image of the message, which can be a uri or a resource id.

{String} Thumb image of the message, which can be a uri or a resource id. description {String} The description about the sharing.

{String} The description about the sharing. webpageUrl {String} Required if type equals news . The webpage link to share.

{String} Required if type equals . The webpage link to share. imageUrl {String} Provide a remote image if type equals image .

{String} Provide a remote image if type equals . videoUrl {String} Provide a remote video if type equals video .

{String} Provide a remote video if type equals . musicUrl {String} Provide a remote music if type equals audio .

{String} Provide a remote music if type equals . filePath {String} Provide a local file if type equals file .

{String} Provide a local file if type equals . fileExtension {String} Provide the file type if type equals file .

message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing

{ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing returns {Object}

Share a ShareMetadata message to timeline(朋友圈) and returns:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization successed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

The following examples require the 'react-native-chat' and 'react-native-fs' packages.

import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat' ; import fs from 'react-native-fs' ; let resolveAssetSource = require ( 'resolveAssetSource' ); try { let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({ type : 'text' , description : 'hello, wechat' }); console .log( 'share text message to time line successful:' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } } try { let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({ type : 'imageUrl' , title : 'web image' , description : 'share web image to time line' , mediaTagName : 'email signature' , messageAction : undefined , messageExt : undefined , imageUrl : 'http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png' }); console .log( 'share image url to time line successful:' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } } try { let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath; let savePath = rootPath + '/email-signature-262x100.png' ; console .log(savePath); await fs.downloadFile( 'http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png' , savePath); let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({ type : 'imageFile' , title : 'image file download from network' , description : 'share image file to time line' , mediaTagName : 'email signature' , messageAction : undefined , messageExt : undefined , imageUrl : "file://" + savePath }); console .log( 'share image file to time line successful:' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } } try { let imageResource = require ( './email-signature-262x100.png' ); let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({ type : 'imageResource' , title : 'resource image' , description : 'share resource image to time line' , mediaTagName : 'email signature' , messageAction : undefined , messageExt : undefined , imageUrl : resolveAssetSource(imageResource).uri }); console .log( 'share resource image to time line successful' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } } try { let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath; let fileName = 'signature_method.doc' ; let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName; await fs.downloadFile( 'https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc' , savePath); let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({ type : 'file' , title : fileName, description : 'share word file to chat session' , mediaTagName : 'word file' , messageAction : undefined , messageExt : undefined , filePath : savePath, fileExtension : '.doc' }); console .log( 'share word file to chat session successful' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } } try { let rootPath = fs.ExternalDirectoryPath; let fileName = 'signature_method.doc' ; let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName; await fs.downloadFile( 'https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc' , savePath); let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({ type : 'file' , title : fileName, description : 'share word file to chat session' , mediaTagName : 'word file' , messageAction : undefined , messageExt : undefined , filePath : savePath, fileExtension : '.doc' }); console .log( 'share word file to chat session successful' , result); } catch (e) { if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) { console .error(e.stack); } else { throw e; } }

message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing

{ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing returns {Object}

Similar to shareToTimeline but sends the message to a friend or chat group.

payload {Object} the payment data partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家ID prepayId {String} 预支付订单ID nonceStr {String} 随机串 timeStamp {String} 时间戳 package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名 sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名

{Object} the payment data returns {Object}

Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:

name type description errCode Number 0 if authorization successed errStr String Error message if any error occurred

Installation

$ npm install react-native-wechat --save

