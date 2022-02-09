React Native WebView is a modern, well-supported, and cross-platform WebView for React Native. It is intended to be a replacement for the built-in WebView (which will be removed from core).
This project is maintained for free by these people using both their free time and their company work time.
Note: Expo support for React Native WebView started with Expo SDK v33.0.0.
Read our Getting Started Guide. If any step seems unclear, please create a detailed issue.
This project follows semantic versioning. We do not hesitate to release breaking changes but they will be in a major version.
android/gradle.properties. See Getting Started Guide.
Import the
WebView component from
react-native-webview and use it like so:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview';
// ...
class MyWebComponent extends Component {
render() {
return <WebView source={{ uri: 'https://reactnative.dev/' }} />;
}
}
For more, read the API Reference and Guide. If you're interested in contributing, check out the Contributing Guide.
Invariant Violation: Native component for "RNCWebView does not exist" it likely means you forgot to run
react-native link or there was some error with the linking process
:app:mergeDexRelease, you need to enable multidex support in
android/app/build.gradle as discussed in this issue
See Contributing.md
