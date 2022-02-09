React Native WebView - a Modern, Cross-Platform WebView for React Native

React Native WebView is a modern, well-supported, and cross-platform WebView for React Native. It is intended to be a replacement for the built-in WebView (which will be removed from core).

This project is maintained for free by these people using both their free time and their company work time.

Platforms Supported

iOS

iOS Android

Android macOS

macOS Windows

Note: Expo support for React Native WebView started with Expo SDK v33.0.0.

Getting Started

Read our Getting Started Guide. If any step seems unclear, please create a detailed issue.

Versioning

This project follows semantic versioning. We do not hesitate to release breaking changes but they will be in a major version.

Breaking History:

Current Version:

11.0.0 - Android setSupportMultipleWindows.

10.0.0 - Android Gradle plugin is only required when opening the project stand-alone

9.0.0 - props updates to injectedJavaScript are no longer immutable.

8.0.0 - onNavigationStateChange now triggers with hash url changes

7.0.1 - Removed UIWebView

6.0. 2 - Update to AndroidX. Make sure to enable it in your project's android/gradle.properties . See Getting Started Guide.

- Update to AndroidX. Make sure to enable it in your project's . See Getting Started Guide. 5.0. 1 - Refactored the old postMessage implementation for communication from webview to native.

- Refactored the old postMessage implementation for communication from webview to native. 4.0.0 - Added cache (enabled by default).

3.0.0 - WKWebview: Add shared process pool so cookies and localStorage are shared across webviews in iOS (enabled by default).

2.0.0 - First release this is a replica of the core webview component

Upcoming:

this.webView.postMessage() removal (never documented and less flexible than injectJavascript) -> how to migrate

Kotlin rewrite

Maybe Swift rewrite

Usage

Import the WebView component from react-native-webview and use it like so:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview' ; class MyWebComponent extends Component { render() { return < WebView source = {{ uri: ' https: // reactnative.dev /' }} /> ; } }

For more, read the API Reference and Guide. If you're interested in contributing, check out the Contributing Guide.

Common issues

If you're getting Invariant Violation: Native component for "RNCWebView does not exist" it likely means you forgot to run react-native link or there was some error with the linking process

it likely means you forgot to run or there was some error with the linking process If you encounter a build error during the task :app:mergeDexRelease , you need to enable multidex support in android/app/build.gradle as discussed in this issue

Contributing

See Contributing.md

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

Translations

This readme is available in: