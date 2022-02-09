openbase logo
react-native-webview-with-preload

by react-native-webview
1.0.10 (see all)

React Native Cross-Platform WebView

Readme

React Native WebView - a Modern, Cross-Platform WebView for React Native

star this repo PRs Welcome All Contributors Known Vulnerabilities NPM Version Lean Core Extracted

React Native WebView is a modern, well-supported, and cross-platform WebView for React Native. It is intended to be a replacement for the built-in WebView (which will be removed from core).

Core Maintainers - Sponsoring companies

This project is maintained for free by these people using both their free time and their company work time.

Platforms Supported

  • iOS
  • Android
  • macOS
  • Windows

Note: Expo support for React Native WebView started with Expo SDK v33.0.0.

Getting Started

Read our Getting Started Guide. If any step seems unclear, please create a detailed issue.

Versioning

This project follows semantic versioning. We do not hesitate to release breaking changes but they will be in a major version.

Breaking History:

Current Version: version

  • 11.0.0 - Android setSupportMultipleWindows.
  • 10.0.0 - Android Gradle plugin is only required when opening the project stand-alone
  • 9.0.0 - props updates to injectedJavaScript are no longer immutable.
  • 8.0.0 - onNavigationStateChange now triggers with hash url changes
  • 7.0.1 - Removed UIWebView
  • 6.0.2 - Update to AndroidX. Make sure to enable it in your project's android/gradle.properties. See Getting Started Guide.
  • 5.0.1 - Refactored the old postMessage implementation for communication from webview to native.
  • 4.0.0 - Added cache (enabled by default).
  • 3.0.0 - WKWebview: Add shared process pool so cookies and localStorage are shared across webviews in iOS (enabled by default).
  • 2.0.0 - First release this is a replica of the core webview component

Upcoming:

  • this.webView.postMessage() removal (never documented and less flexible than injectJavascript) -> how to migrate
  • Kotlin rewrite
  • Maybe Swift rewrite

Usage

Import the WebView component from react-native-webview and use it like so:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview';

// ...
class MyWebComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return <WebView source={{ uri: 'https://reactnative.dev/' }} />;
  }
}

For more, read the API Reference and Guide. If you're interested in contributing, check out the Contributing Guide.

Common issues

  • If you're getting Invariant Violation: Native component for "RNCWebView does not exist" it likely means you forgot to run react-native link or there was some error with the linking process
  • If you encounter a build error during the task :app:mergeDexRelease, you need to enable multidex support in android/app/build.gradle as discussed in this issue

Contributing

See Contributing.md

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Thibault Malbranche
Thibault Malbranche
💻 🤔 👀 📖 🚧 ⚠️ 🚇 💬		Jamon Holmgren
Jamon Holmgren
💻 🤔 👀 📖 🚧 ⚠️ 💡 💬		Andrei Pfeiffer
Andrei Pfeiffer
💻 👀 🤔		Michael Diarmid
Michael Diarmid
💻 👀 🤔 🔧		Scott Mathson
Scott Mathson
💻 📖		Margaret
Margaret
💻 📖		Jordan Sexton
Jordan Sexton
💻 📖
Malcolm Scruggs
Malcolm Scruggs
💻 🔧 ⚠️		Momazo7u7
Momazo7u7
📖		Marco
Marco
📖		Julien Eluard
Julien Eluard
📖		Jian Wei
Jian Wei
💻 📖		Sergei Butko
Sergei Butko
📖		TMomemt
TMomemt
💻
Eric Lewis
Eric Lewis
💻 📖		Daniel Vicory
Daniel Vicory
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

Translations

This readme is available in:

