React Native WebView Messaging

React Native WebView extension with 2-way event-based communication API

⚠️ this is v2 branch which is not yet stable. Check out v1 branch for v1 docs

Installation

npm install react-native-webview-messaging@next

Examples

Usage

React Native

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { View, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native' ; import { connectToRemote, WebView } from 'react-native-webview-messaging' ; export class ExampleView extends Component { render() { return ( < View > < WebView ref = { webview => { this.webview = webview; }} source={ require('./some-page.html') } /> < TouchableHighlight onPress = {this.sendMessageToWebView} underlayColor = 'transparent' > < Text > Send message to WebView </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ) } async componentDidMount() { this.remote = await connectToRemote(this.webview); this.remote.on('text', text => console.log(text)); this.remote.on('json', json => console.log(json)); this.remote.on('custom-event-from-webview', eventData => console.log(eventData)); } sendMessageToWebView = () => { this.remote.sendJSON({ payload: 'JSON from RN' }); this.remote.send('plain text from RN'); this.remote.emit('custom-event-from-rn', { payload: 'Custom event from RN' }); } }

Web

import { connectToRemote } from 'react-native-webview-messaging/web' ; connectToRemote() .then( remote => { remote.on( 'text' , text => console .log(text)); remote.on( 'json' , json => console .log(json)); remote.on( 'custom-event-from-rn' , data => console .log(data)); remote.send( 'plain text from WebView' ); remote.sendJSON({ payload : 'JSON from WebView' }); remote.emit( 'custom-event-from-webview' , { payload : 'Custom event from WebView' }); });

LICENSE

MIT