rnw

react-native-webview-messaging

by Andrei Lesnitsky
1.2.3 (see all)

✉️ Send/Receive data between React Native app and WebView

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native WebView Messaging

React Native WebView extension with 2-way event-based communication API

⚠️ this is v2 branch which is not yet stable. Check out v1 branch for v1 docs

Installation

npm install react-native-webview-messaging@next

Examples

Usage

React Native

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native';
import { connectToRemote, WebView } from 'react-native-webview-messaging';

export class ExampleView extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <WebView
          ref={ webview => { this.webview = webview; }}
          source={ require('./some-page.html') }
        />
        <TouchableHighlight onPress={this.sendMessageToWebView} underlayColor='transparent'>
          <Text>Send message to WebView</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    )
  }

  async componentDidMount() {
    this.remote = await connectToRemote(this.webview);

    this.remote.on('text', text => console.log(text));
    this.remote.on('json', json => console.log(json));
    this.remote.on('custom-event-from-webview', eventData => console.log(eventData));
  }

  sendMessageToWebView = () => {
    this.remote.sendJSON({
      payload: 'JSON from RN'
    });

    this.remote.send('plain text from RN');

    this.remote.emit('custom-event-from-rn', { payload: 'Custom event from RN' });
  }
}

Web

import { connectToRemote } from 'react-native-webview-messaging/web';

connectToRemote()
  .then(remote => {
    remote.on('text', text => console.log(text));
    remote.on('json', json => console.log(json));
    remote.on('custom-event-from-rn', data => console.log(data));

    remote.send('plain text from WebView');
    remote.sendJSON({
      payload: 'JSON from WebView'
    });

    remote.emit('custom-event-from-webview', { payload: 'Custom event from WebView' });
  });

LICENSE

MIT

