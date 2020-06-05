Invoke functions between React Native and WebView directly
Just like:
// Side A
const answer = await ask(question)
// Side B
function ask(question) { return 'I don\'t know' }
Before using like that, you should firstly define the function you want to expose.
// Side A
const ask = invoke.bind('ask')
// Side B
invoke.define('ask', ask)
$ npm install react-native-webview-invoke --save
Requires：
There are two sides: native and web.
Import
import createInvoke from 'react-native-webview-invoke/native'
Create
invoke
class SomePage extends React.Component {
webview: WebView
invoke = createInvoke(() => this.webview)
render() {
// Note: add 'useWebKit' property for rn > 0.59
return <Webview useWebKit
ref={webview => this.webview = webview}
onMessage={this.invoke.listener}
source={require('./index.html')}
/>
}
}
Now, we can start to expose functions for Web, and get the function from Web. (See Start to use)
Import
import invoke from 'react-native-webview-invoke/browser'
Or use
<script> in
.html
<script src="./node_modules/react-native-webview-invoke/dist/browser.umd.js"></script>
<script>
var invoke = window.WebViewInvoke
</script>
For better illumination, we define two sides named
A and
B. each of them can be React Native or Web, and if
A is React Native, then
B is Web.
Assume that there are some functions in A side.
function whatIsTheNameOfA() {
return 'A'
}
function tellAYouArea(someone: string, prefix: string) {
return 'Hi, ' + prefix + someone + '!'
}
Expose them for B side.
invoke
.define('whatIsTheNameOfA', whatIsTheNameOfA)
.define('tellAYouArea', tellAYouArea)
OK, Go to the B side:
Firstly, bind some functions which exposed from
A.
const whatIsTheNameOfA = invoke.bind('whatIsTheNameOfA')
const tellAYouArea = invoke.bind('tellAYouArea')
Now, we can use them.
await whatIsTheNameOfA()
// 'A'
await tellAYouArea('B', 'Mr.')
// 'Hi, Mr.B'
In addition, you can use them without definition too.
await invoke.fn.whatIsTheNameOfA()
// 'A'
await invoke.fn.tellAYouArea('B', 'Mr.')
// 'Hi, Mr.B'
createInvoke(getWebViewInstance)
(RN only) create
invokewith the
Webviewinstance.
Args:
() => React.WebView] getter for
Webview instance
Return:
invoke] invoke object
invoke.define(name, fn)
expose function to another side.
Args:
string] function name
Function]
invoke.bind(name)
get function from another side
Args:
string] function name
Return:
[
(...args: any[]) => Promise<any>] function
invoke.fn
All functions that defined at the other side
Usage
// A side
invoke.define('test', test)
// B side
invoke.fn.test()
invoke.listener
(RN only) the handler for the
onMessageproperty of
WebViewelement.
Usage:
<WebView onMessage={invoke.listener} />