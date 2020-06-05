中文文档

Invoke functions between React Native and WebView directly

react-native-webview-bridge Support

Just like:

const answer = await ask(question) function ask ( question ) { return 'I don\'t know' }

Before using like that, you should firstly define the function you want to expose.

const ask = invoke.bind( 'ask' ) invoke.define( 'ask' , ask)

Installation

$ npm install react- native -webview-invoke --save

Requires：

React Native >= 0.37

Basic Usage

There are two sides: native and web.

React Native Side

Import

import createInvoke from 'react-native-webview-invoke/native'

Create invoke

class SomePage extends React . Component { webview : WebView invoke = createInvoke( () => this .webview) render() { return < Webview useWebKit ref = {webview => this.webview = webview} onMessage={this.invoke.listener} source={require('./index.html')} /> } }

Now, we can start to expose functions for Web, and get the function from Web. (See Start to use)

Web Side

Import

import invoke from 'react-native-webview-invoke/browser'

Or use <script> in .html

< script src = "./node_modules/react-native-webview-invoke/dist/browser.umd.js" > </ script > < script > var invoke = window .WebViewInvoke </ script >

Start to use

For better illumination, we define two sides named A and B . each of them can be React Native or Web, and if A is React Native, then B is Web.

Assume that there are some functions in A side.

function whatIsTheNameOfA ( ) { return 'A' } function tellAYouArea ( someone: string, prefix: string ) { return 'Hi, ' + prefix + someone + '!' }

Expose them for B side.

invoke .define( 'whatIsTheNameOfA' , whatIsTheNameOfA) .define( 'tellAYouArea' , tellAYouArea)

OK, Go to the B side:

Firstly, bind some functions which exposed from A .

const whatIsTheNameOfA = invoke.bind( 'whatIsTheNameOfA' ) const tellAYouArea = invoke.bind( 'tellAYouArea' )

Now, we can use them.

await whatIsTheNameOfA() await tellAYouArea( 'B' , 'Mr.' )

In addition, you can use them without definition too.

await invoke.fn.whatIsTheNameOfA() await invoke.fn.tellAYouArea( 'B' , 'Mr.' )

API

(RN only) create invoke with the Webview instance.

Args:

getWebViewInstance [ () => React.WebView ] getter for Webview instance

Return:

invoke [ invoke ] invoke object

expose function to another side.

Args:

name [ string ] function name

] function name fn [ Function ]

get function from another side

Args:

name [ string ] function name

Return:

[ (...args: any[]) => Promise<any> ] function

All functions that defined at the other side

Usage

invoke.define( 'test' , test) invoke.fn.test()

(RN only) the handler for the onMessage property of WebView element.

Usage: