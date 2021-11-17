openbase logo
react-native-webview-crypto

by webview-crypto
0.0.24 (see all)

Web Cryptography API for React Native

Popularity

Downloads/wk

616

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-webview-crypto

npm

Working version based on /saulshanabrook/react-native-webview-crypto and PR https://github.com/webview-crypto/react-native-webview-crypto/pull/9

This brings window.crypto.subtle to your React Native application. It does this by communicating with a hidden WebView, which performs the actual computation.

Refer to the webview-crypto repo for most of the code and some caveats.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-webview react-native-webview-crypto
react-native link

Android

create a file called blank.html in android/app/src/main/assets

<html/>

known issues

if you use react-native-crypto and get warnings about cyclic require make sure to import it before the bridge

import 'react-native-crypto'
import WebviewCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto'

getRandomValues

for complete compatability with webcrypto (window.crypto.getRandomValues) you can install react-native-crytpo or react-native-get-random-values

Usage

Rendering the PolyfillCrypto will start up a WebView to transparently proxy all the crypto calls to.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'

import App from './app'

import PolyfillCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto'

class TopLevelComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <PolyfillCrypto />
        <App />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('WhateverName', () => TopLevelComponent)

Now, in any of your code, you can access window.crypto.subtle, just like you would in a browser.

Example repo There is also an example repo which runs some example crypto using this library.

This project was funded by Burke Software and Consulting LLC for passit.

