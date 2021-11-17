Working version based on /saulshanabrook/react-native-webview-crypto and PR https://github.com/webview-crypto/react-native-webview-crypto/pull/9

This brings window.crypto.subtle to your React Native application. It does this by communicating with a hidden WebView, which performs the actual computation.

Refer to the webview-crypto repo for most of the code and some caveats.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-webview react-native-webview-crypto react-native link

Android

create a file called blank.html in android/app/src/main/assets

< html />

known issues

if you use react-native-crypto and get warnings about cyclic require make sure to import it before the bridge

import 'react-native-crypto' import WebviewCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto'

getRandomValues

for complete compatability with webcrypto (window.crypto.getRandomValues) you can install react-native-crytpo or react-native-get-random-values

Usage

Rendering the PolyfillCrypto will start up a WebView to transparently proxy all the crypto calls to.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View } from 'react-native' import App from './app' import PolyfillCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto' class TopLevelComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < View > < PolyfillCrypto /> < App /> </ View > ) } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'WhateverName' , () => TopLevelComponent)

Now, in any of your code, you can access window.crypto.subtle , just like you would in a browser.

Example repo There is also an example repo which runs some example crypto using this library.

This project was funded by Burke Software and Consulting LLC for passit.