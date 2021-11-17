Working version based on /saulshanabrook/react-native-webview-crypto and PR https://github.com/webview-crypto/react-native-webview-crypto/pull/9
This brings
window.crypto.subtle to your React Native application. It does this by communicating with a hidden WebView, which performs the actual computation.
Refer to the
webview-crypto repo for most of the code and some caveats.
npm install --save react-native-webview react-native-webview-crypto
react-native link
create a file called blank.html in android/app/src/main/assets
<html/>
if you use react-native-crypto and get warnings about cyclic require make sure to import it before the bridge
import 'react-native-crypto'
import WebviewCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto'
for complete compatability with webcrypto (window.crypto.getRandomValues) you can install react-native-crytpo or react-native-get-random-values
Rendering the
PolyfillCrypto will start up a WebView to transparently proxy all the crypto calls to.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View } from 'react-native'
import App from './app'
import PolyfillCrypto from 'react-native-webview-crypto'
class TopLevelComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<PolyfillCrypto />
<App />
</View>
)
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('WhateverName', () => TopLevelComponent)
Now, in any of your code, you can access
window.crypto.subtle, just like you would in a browser.
Example repo There is also an example repo which runs some example crypto using this library.
This project was funded by Burke Software and Consulting LLC for passit.