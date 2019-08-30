React Native WebView Autoheight

React Native WebView which sets it's height automatically with minimal efforts.

You can also add custom CSS style or javascript to your webview using below example.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-webview-autoheight

Usage

import MyWebView from 'react-native-webview-autoheight'; const customStyle = " < style > * { max-width : 100% ;} body { font-family : sans-serif;} h1 { color : red;} </ style > "; const htmlContent = " < h1 > This is title </ h1 > < p > Throw your entire HTML here </ p > "; < MyWebView source = {{html: customStyle + htmlContent}} startInLoadingState = {true} />

<MyWebView source ={{uri: 'http://example.com/helloworld.html' }} startInLoadingState={ true } />

Props

Same as https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/webview.html#props

autoHeight (default: true)

(default: true) width (default: Screen width)

(default: Screen width) defaultHeight (default height unless autoHeight)

How it works

It is a very simple wrapper around the built-in React Native Webview, which updates the height of the webview based on a state change using onNavigationStateChange .

Feel free to add issues or feature requests