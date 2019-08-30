React Native WebView which sets it's height automatically with minimal efforts.
You can also add custom CSS style or javascript to your webview using below example.
npm install --save react-native-webview-autoheight
import MyWebView from 'react-native-webview-autoheight';
const customStyle = "<style>* {max-width: 100%;} body {font-family: sans-serif;} h1 {color: red;}</style>";
const htmlContent = "<h1>This is title</h1><p>Throw your entire HTML here</p>";
<MyWebView
source={{html: customStyle + htmlContent}}
startInLoadingState={true}
/>
<MyWebView
source={{uri: 'http://example.com/helloworld.html'}}
startInLoadingState={true}
/>
autoHeight (default: true)
width (default: Screen width)
defaultHeight (default height unless autoHeight)
It is a very simple wrapper around the built-in React Native Webview, which updates the height of the webview based on a state change using
onNavigationStateChange.