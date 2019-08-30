openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

react-native-webview-autoheight

by Elton Jain
1.0.6 (see all)

WebView which sets it's height automatically with minimal efforts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native WebView Autoheight

React Native WebView which sets it's height automatically with minimal efforts.

You can also add custom CSS style or javascript to your webview using below example.

Downloads

Installation

npm install --save react-native-webview-autoheight

Usage

import MyWebView from 'react-native-webview-autoheight';
const customStyle = "<style>* {max-width: 100%;} body {font-family: sans-serif;} h1 {color: red;}</style>";
const htmlContent = "<h1>This is title</h1><p>Throw your entire HTML here</p>";

<MyWebView
    source={{html: customStyle + htmlContent}}
    startInLoadingState={true}
/>

<MyWebView
    source={{uri: 'http://example.com/helloworld.html'}}
    startInLoadingState={true}
/>

Props

How it works

It is a very simple wrapper around the built-in React Native Webview, which updates the height of the webview based on a state change using onNavigationStateChange.

Feel free to add issues or feature requests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial