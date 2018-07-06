Simple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app (with experimental html file input support to handle file uploads in forms).

Installation

npm install react-native-webview-android --save

Add it to your android project

In android/setting.gradle

... include ':RNWebView' , ':app' project ( ':RNWebView' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-webview-android/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':RNWebView' ) }

Register Module - RN >= 0.29 (in MainApplication.java)

import com.burnweb.rnwebview.RNWebViewPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNWebViewPackage()); } ...... }

If you need to see the install instructions for older React Native versions look here.

Example

var React = require ( 'react-native' ); var { StyleSheet } = React; var WebViewAndroid = require ( 'react-native-webview-android' ); var SITE_URL = "https://www.google.com" ; var WebViewAndroidExample = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { url : SITE_URL, status : 'No Page Loaded' , backButtonEnabled : false , forwardButtonEnabled : false , loading : true , messageFromWebView : null }; }, goBack : function ( ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.goBack(); }, goForward : function ( ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.goForward(); }, reload : function ( ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.reload(); }, stopLoading : function ( ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.stopLoading(); }, postMessage : function ( data ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.postMessage(data); }, evaluateJavascript : function ( data ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.evaluateJavascript(data); }, injectJavaScript : function ( script ) { this .refs.webViewAndroidSample.injectJavaScript(script); }, onShouldStartLoadWithRequest : function ( event ) { console .log(event.url); console .log(event.navigationState); if (event.url === 'https://www.mywebsiteexample.com/' ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } }, onNavigationStateChange : function ( event ) { console .log(event); this .setState({ backButtonEnabled : event.canGoBack, forwardButtonEnabled : event.canGoForward, url : event.url, status : event.title, loading : event.loading }); }, onMessage : function ( event ) { this .setState({ messageFromWebView : event.message }); }, javascriptToInject : function ( ) { return ` $(document).ready(function() { $('a').click(function(event) { if ($(this).attr('href')) { var href = $(this).attr('href'); window.webView.postMessage('Link tapped: ' + href); } }) }) ` }, render : function ( ) { return ( < WebViewAndroid ref = "webViewAndroidSample" javaScriptEnabled = {true} geolocationEnabled = {false} builtInZoomControls = {false} injectedJavaScript = {this.javascriptToInject()} onShouldStartLoadWithRequest = {this.onShouldStartLoadWithRequest} onNavigationStateChange = {this.onNavigationStateChange} onMessage = {this.onMessage} url = {SITE_URL} // or use the source ( object ) attribute... style = {styles.containerWebView} /> ); // other attributes: source(object), html(string), htmlCharset(string), baseUrl(string), injectedJavaScript(string), disableCookies(bool), disablePlugins(bool), userAgent(string) } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ containerWebView: { flex: 1, } });

Note about onShouldStartLoadWithRequest

This module has a working implementation of onShouldStartLoadWithRequest. However, the event it returns currently only includes url and navigationState .

Note about HTML file input (files upload)

This module implements an experimental support to handle file input in HTML forms for upload files. It was tested in some Android versions 4.1+, but it's possible that some device won't work OK with that new feature.

Tips for Video (HTML5) inside WebView

To work with some html5 video player inside your Webview, I recommend you to set the android:hardwareAccelerated="true" in your AndroidManifest.xml file.

More info here: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17259636/enabling-html5-video-playback-in-android-webview

License

MIT