openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnw

react-native-webview-android

by Lucas Ferreira
1.1.17 (see all)

Simple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64

GitHub Stars

362

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native WKWebView Polyfill

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-webview-android

Simple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app (with experimental html file input support to handle file uploads in forms).

npm version npm downloads npm licence

Installation

npm install react-native-webview-android --save

Add it to your android project

  • In android/setting.gradle
...
include ':RNWebView', ':app'
project(':RNWebView').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-webview-android/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
  ...
  compile project(':RNWebView')
}
  • Register Module - RN >= 0.29 (in MainApplication.java)
import com.burnweb.rnwebview.RNWebViewPackage;  // <--- import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
  ......

  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        new RNWebViewPackage()); // <------ add this line to your MainApplication class
  }

  ......

}

If you need to see the install instructions for older React Native versions look here.

Example

var React = require('react-native');
var { StyleSheet } = React;

var WebViewAndroid = require('react-native-webview-android');

var SITE_URL = "https://www.google.com";

var WebViewAndroidExample = React.createClass({
    getInitialState: function() {
      return {
        url: SITE_URL,
        // OR
        // you can use a source object like React Native Webview.
        // source {uri: string, method: string, headers: object, body: string}, {html: string, baseUrl: string}
        // Loads static html or a uri (with optional headers) in the WebView. <Just like React Native's version>
        // source: {
        //   uri: SITE_URL,
        //   headers: {
        //     ...
        //   },
        // },
        status: 'No Page Loaded',
        backButtonEnabled: false,
        forwardButtonEnabled: false,
        loading: true,
        messageFromWebView: null
      };
    },
    goBack: function() {
      // you can use this callback to control web view
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.goBack();
    },
    goForward: function() {
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.goForward();
    },
    reload: function() {
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.reload();
    },
    stopLoading: function() {
      // stops the current load
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.stopLoading();
    },
    postMessage: function(data) {
      // posts a message to web view
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.postMessage(data);
    },
    evaluateJavascript: function(data) {
      // evaluates javascript directly on the webview instance
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.evaluateJavascript(data);
    },
    injectJavaScript: function(script) {
      // executes JavaScript immediately in web view
      this.refs.webViewAndroidSample.injectJavaScript(script);
    },
    onShouldStartLoadWithRequest: function(event) {
      // currently only url & navigationState are returned in the event.
      console.log(event.url);
      console.log(event.navigationState);

      if (event.url === 'https://www.mywebsiteexample.com/') {
        return true;
      } else {
        return false;
      }
    },
    onNavigationStateChange: function(event) {
      console.log(event);

      this.setState({
        backButtonEnabled: event.canGoBack,
        forwardButtonEnabled: event.canGoForward,
        url: event.url,
        status: event.title,
        loading: event.loading
      });
    },
    onMessage: function(event) {
      this.setState({
        messageFromWebView: event.message
      });
    },
    javascriptToInject: function () {
      return `
        $(document).ready(function() {
          $('a').click(function(event) {
            if ($(this).attr('href')) {
              var href = $(this).attr('href');
              window.webView.postMessage('Link tapped: ' + href);
            }
          })
        })
      `
    },
    render: function() {
      return (
        <WebViewAndroid
          ref="webViewAndroidSample"
          javaScriptEnabled={true}
          geolocationEnabled={false}
          builtInZoomControls={false}
          injectedJavaScript={this.javascriptToInject()}
          onShouldStartLoadWithRequest={this.onShouldStartLoadWithRequest}
          onNavigationStateChange={this.onNavigationStateChange}
          onMessage={this.onMessage}
          url={SITE_URL} // or use the source(object) attribute...
          style={styles.containerWebView} />
      );

      // other attributes: source(object), html(string), htmlCharset(string), baseUrl(string), injectedJavaScript(string), disableCookies(bool), disablePlugins(bool), userAgent(string)
    }
});

var styles = StyleSheet.create({
  containerWebView: {
    flex: 1,
  }
});

Note about onShouldStartLoadWithRequest

This module has a working implementation of onShouldStartLoadWithRequest. However, the event it returns currently only includes url and navigationState.

Note about HTML file input (files upload)

This module implements an experimental support to handle file input in HTML forms for upload files. It was tested in some Android versions 4.1+, but it's possible that some device won't work OK with that new feature.

File input demo

Tips for Video (HTML5) inside WebView

To work with some html5 video player inside your Webview, I recommend you to set the android:hardwareAccelerated="true" in your AndroidManifest.xml file.

More info here: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17259636/enabling-html5-video-playback-in-android-webview

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-webviewReact Native Cross-Platform WebView
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
338K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
rna
react-native-autoheight-webviewAn auto height webview for React Native
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-native-wkwebview-rebornWKWebview Component for React Native
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
128
rna
react-native-autoreheight-webviewAn auto resize content height webview for React Native.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
18
rnw
react-native-wkwebviewHTTP health check middleware for Koa servers
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial