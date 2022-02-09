openbase logo
react-native-webview

by react-native-community
11.15.0 (see all)

React Native Cross-Platform WebView

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334K

GitHub Stars

4.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

230

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native WKWebView Polyfill

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/514
Read All Reviews
siddhupatil45
nikhil2882
developerspot20

Top Feedback

9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
5Highly Customizable
3Bleeding Edge
3Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Native WebView - a Modern, Cross-Platform WebView for React Native

star this repo PRs Welcome All Contributors Known Vulnerabilities NPM Version Lean Core Extracted

React Native WebView is a modern, well-supported, and cross-platform WebView for React Native. It is intended to be a replacement for the built-in WebView (which will be removed from core).

Core Maintainers - Sponsoring companies

This project is maintained for free by these people using both their free time and their company work time.

Platforms Supported

  • iOS
  • Android
  • macOS
  • Windows

Note: Expo support for React Native WebView started with Expo SDK v33.0.0.

Getting Started

Read our Getting Started Guide. If any step seems unclear, please create a detailed issue.

Versioning

This project follows semantic versioning. We do not hesitate to release breaking changes but they will be in a major version.

Breaking History:

Current Version: version

  • 11.0.0 - Android setSupportMultipleWindows.
  • 10.0.0 - Android Gradle plugin is only required when opening the project stand-alone
  • 9.0.0 - props updates to injectedJavaScript are no longer immutable.
  • 8.0.0 - onNavigationStateChange now triggers with hash url changes
  • 7.0.1 - Removed UIWebView
  • 6.0.2 - Update to AndroidX. Make sure to enable it in your project's android/gradle.properties. See Getting Started Guide.
  • 5.0.1 - Refactored the old postMessage implementation for communication from webview to native.
  • 4.0.0 - Added cache (enabled by default).
  • 3.0.0 - WKWebview: Add shared process pool so cookies and localStorage are shared across webviews in iOS (enabled by default).
  • 2.0.0 - First release this is a replica of the core webview component

Upcoming:

  • this.webView.postMessage() removal (never documented and less flexible than injectJavascript) -> how to migrate
  • Kotlin rewrite
  • Maybe Swift rewrite

Usage

Import the WebView component from react-native-webview and use it like so:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import { WebView } from 'react-native-webview';

// ...
class MyWebComponent extends Component {
  render() {
    return <WebView source={{ uri: 'https://reactnative.dev/' }} />;
  }
}

For more, read the API Reference and Guide. If you're interested in contributing, check out the Contributing Guide.

Common issues

  • If you're getting Invariant Violation: Native component for "RNCWebView does not exist" it likely means you forgot to run react-native link or there was some error with the linking process
  • If you encounter a build error during the task :app:mergeDexRelease, you need to enable multidex support in android/app/build.gradle as discussed in this issue

Contributing

See Contributing.md

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Thibault Malbranche
Thibault Malbranche
💻 🤔 👀 📖 🚧 ⚠️ 🚇 💬		Jamon Holmgren
Jamon Holmgren
💻 🤔 👀 📖 🚧 ⚠️ 💡 💬		Andrei Pfeiffer
Andrei Pfeiffer
💻 👀 🤔		Michael Diarmid
Michael Diarmid
💻 👀 🤔 🔧		Scott Mathson
Scott Mathson
💻 📖		Margaret
Margaret
💻 📖		Jordan Sexton
Jordan Sexton
💻 📖
Malcolm Scruggs
Malcolm Scruggs
💻 🔧 ⚠️		Momazo7u7
Momazo7u7
📖		Marco
Marco
📖		Julien Eluard
Julien Eluard
📖		Jian Wei
Jian Wei
💻 📖		Sergei Butko
Sergei Butko
📖		TMomemt
TMomemt
💻
Eric Lewis
Eric Lewis
💻 📖		Daniel Vicory
Daniel Vicory
💻 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

Translations

This readme is available in:

100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago

I’ve used this library in my react-native app for converting my website in to a react-native app Amazing library works smoothly and perfectly for me. Using this library saved my time and by just writing new lines of code I added a webview in react-native app. This library fully works with Android and IOS smoothly with no issue inti. And so powerful and fully responsive library. Easy to use and easy to implement.with great documentation and with best community support.

1
DevenRathod2
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 5, 2021
Easy to Use

saves time and easy to use , can customize at some level. uses is very easy just import and use by passing URL. the only problem I faced due to HTTPS. In the staging environment, it was working with non-https URLs but after releasing it in production it stopped working and shows an error that was not understandable. that's why 4 star,s not 5 starts

0
Manisha43 Ratings72 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

i've used this library for my client project very powerful and useful library for converting you website/webapp into and react-native application in just few line of code this will save you time and money too. this library helps me a lot for client project amazing love this library

0
Mahavir VataliyaINDIA53 Ratings0 Reviews
Computer Engineer, Software Developer Language : Java, PHP, Python, HTML, CSS, JavaScript.
6 months ago
Alexander RussellSaskatoon, Saskatchewan68 Ratings8 Reviews
October 23, 2020

Alternatives

rna
react-native-autoheight-webviewAn auto height webview for React Native
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
react-native-wkwebview-rebornWKWebview Component for React Native
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
96
rnw
react-native-webview-androidSimple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
50
rna
react-native-autoreheight-webviewAn auto resize content height webview for React Native.
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
29
rnw
react-native-wkwebviewHTTP health check middleware for Koa servers
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3

