A WebRTC module for React Native.

Support iOS / macOS / Android.

Support Video / Audio / Data Channels.

🚨 Expo: This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use this package in Custom Dev Clients via the out-of-tree Expo Config Plugin.

Community

Everyone is welcome to our Discourse community to discuss any React Native and WebRTC related topics.

WebRTC Revision

Currently used revision: M94

Supported architectures Android: armeabi-v7a, arm64-v8a, x86, x86_64 iOS: arm64, x86_64 (for bitcode support, run this script) macOS: x86_64



Installation

Usage

Now, you can use WebRTC like in browser. In your index.ios.js / index.android.js , you can require WebRTC to import RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription, etc.

import { RTCPeerConnection, RTCIceCandidate, RTCSessionDescription, RTCView, MediaStream, MediaStreamTrack, mediaDevices, registerGlobals } from 'react-native-webrtc' ;

Anything about using RTCPeerConnection, RTCSessionDescription and RTCIceCandidate is like browser. Support most WebRTC APIs, please see the Document.

const configuration = { "iceServers" : [{ "url" : "stun:stun.l.google.com:19302" }]}; const pc = new RTCPeerConnection(configuration); let isFront = true ; mediaDevices.enumerateDevices().then( sourceInfos => { console .log(sourceInfos); let videoSourceId; for ( let i = 0 ; i < sourceInfos.length; i++) { const sourceInfo = sourceInfos[i]; if (sourceInfo.kind == "videoinput" && sourceInfo.facing == (isFront ? "front" : "environment" )) { videoSourceId = sourceInfo.deviceId; } } mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio : true , video : { width : 640 , height : 480 , frameRate : 30 , facingMode : (isFront ? "user" : "environment" ), deviceId : videoSourceId } }) .then( stream => { }) .catch( error => { }); }); pc.createOffer().then( desc => { pc.setLocalDescription(desc).then( () => { }); }); pc.onicecandidate = function ( event ) { };

RTCView

However, render video stream should be used by React way.

Rendering RTCView.

<RTCView streamURL={ this .state.stream.toURL()}/>

Name Type Default Description mirror boolean false Indicates whether the video specified by "streamURL" should be mirrored during rendering. Commonly, applications choose to mirror theuser-facing camera. objectFit string 'contain' Can be contain or cover streamURL string '' This is mandatory zOrder number 0 Similarly to zIndex

Custom APIs

By calling this method the JavaScript global namespace gets "polluted" with the following additions:

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia()

navigator.mediaDevices.getDisplayMedia()

navigator.mediaDevices.enumerateDevices()

window.RTCPeerConnection

window.RTCIceCandidate

window.RTCSessionDescription

window.MediaStream

window.MediaStreamTrack

This is useful to make existing WebRTC JavaScript libraries (that expect those globals to exist) work with react-native-webrtc.

This function allows to switch the front / back cameras in a video track on the fly, without the need for adding / removing tracks or renegotiating.

Starting with version 1.67, when setting a local video track's enabled state to false , the camera will be closed, but the track will remain alive. Setting it back to true will re-enable the camera.

Related projects

The react-native-webrtc organization provides a number of packages which are useful when developing Real Time Communications applications.

The react-native-webrtc-web-shim project provides a shim for react-native-web support, allowing you to use (almost) the same code in react-native-web as in react-native.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to all contributors for helping with the project!

Special thanks to Wan Huang Yang for creating the first version of this package.