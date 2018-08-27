Webpack have fully support for CommonJS, and provides much more features.
You can skip this README if you just want things work. Read sample and use the webpack.config.js and read package.json for dependencies.
We just need to do these:
npm install webpack json-loader clean-webpack-plugin react-native-webpack --save
npm install webpack-dev-server --save-dev
global.__PLATFORM__ = process.env.RN_PLATFORM || 'ios';
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
entry: {
index: [
'react-native-webpack/clients/polyfills.js',
`./index.${__PLATFORM__}.js`,
],
},
output: {
path: assetsPath,
filename: `[name].${__PLATFORM__}.bundle`,
chunkFilename: '[name].chunk.js',
publicPath: '/',
},
devServer: {
port: 8081,
quiet: false,
noInfo: true,
lazy: true,
filename: `[name].${__PLATFORM__}.bundle`,
watchOptions: {
aggregateTimeout: 300,
poll: 1000,
},
publicPath: '/',
stats: { colors: true },
},
};
Install dependencies:
npm install babel-loader babel-preset-react-native babel-plugin-syntax-trailing-function-commas babel-plugin-transform-flow-strip-types --save
You can configure babel-loader via query like:
const babelLoader = `babel?${JSON.stringify({
presets: ['react-native'], // Use default babel-presets-react-native
plugins: [
'syntax-trailing-function-commas', // Fix a extra comma in react-native
'transform-flow-strip-types', // Strip flow types in react-native source code.
require.resolve('react-native-webpack/fixRequireIssueLoader'), // Fix a direct usage of require in react-native which caused issue.
],
})}`
module.exports = {
//...other configures
module: {
loaders: [
{
// Enable babel for your code and libraries.
test: /\.jsx?$/, loaders: [
babelLoader,
]
},
{ test: /\.json$/, loader: 'json-loader' },
],
},
};
module.exports = {
//...other configures
resolve: {
modulesDirectories: [
'src',
'node_modules',
],
alias: findProvidesModule([
// Find @providesModule in react-native
path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'node_modules/react-native'),
// You can find in event more modules like fbjs here.
]),
extensions: ['', `.${__PLATFORM__}.js`, '.js'],
},
}
module.exports = {
//...other configures
plugins: [
new AssetsResolverPlugin(),
],
};