react-native-webpack

by reactnativecn
0.1.1 (see all)

Use webpack to bundle react-native application

330

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Use webpack for react-native

Webpack have fully support for CommonJS, and provides much more features.

You can skip this README if you just want things work. Read sample and use the webpack.config.js and read package.json for dependencies.

We just need to do these:

Base configure

npm install webpack json-loader clean-webpack-plugin react-native-webpack --save
npm install webpack-dev-server --save-dev

global.__PLATFORM__ = process.env.RN_PLATFORM || 'ios';

module.exports = {
  context: __dirname,
  entry: {
    index: [
      'react-native-webpack/clients/polyfills.js',
      `./index.${__PLATFORM__}.js`,
    ],
  },
  output: {
    path: assetsPath,
    filename: `[name].${__PLATFORM__}.bundle`,
    chunkFilename: '[name].chunk.js',
    publicPath: '/',
  },
  devServer: {
    port: 8081,
    quiet: false,
    noInfo: true,
    lazy: true,
    filename: `[name].${__PLATFORM__}.bundle`,
    watchOptions: {
      aggregateTimeout: 300,
      poll: 1000,
    },
    publicPath: '/',
    stats: { colors: true },
  },
};

Configure babel

Install dependencies: 

npm install babel-loader babel-preset-react-native babel-plugin-syntax-trailing-function-commas babel-plugin-transform-flow-strip-types --save

You can configure babel-loader via query like: 

const babelLoader = `babel?${JSON.stringify({
  presets: ['react-native'],                    // Use default babel-presets-react-native
  plugins: [
    'syntax-trailing-function-commas',          // Fix a extra comma in react-native
    'transform-flow-strip-types',               // Strip flow types in react-native source code. 
    require.resolve('react-native-webpack/fixRequireIssueLoader'),  // Fix a direct usage of require in react-native which caused issue.
  ],
})}`

module.exports = {
  //...other configures
  module: {
    loaders: [
      {
        // Enable babel for your code and libraries.
        test: /\.jsx?$/, loaders: [
          babelLoader,
        ]
      },
      { test: /\.json$/, loader: 'json-loader' },
    ],
  },
};

Support for @providesModule for specified modules

module.exports = {
  //...other configures
  resolve: {
    modulesDirectories: [
      'src',
      'node_modules',
    ],
    alias: findProvidesModule([
      // Find @providesModule in react-native
      path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'node_modules/react-native'),
      // You can find in event more modules like fbjs here. 
    ]),
    extensions: ['', `.${__PLATFORM__}.js`, '.js'],
  },
}

Support for assets require (require('./xxx.png')

module.exports = {
  //...other configures
  plugins: [
    new AssetsResolverPlugin(),
  ],
};

TODO:

  1. Bundle command for android/ios
  2. Support windows.
  3. Code Splitting(require.ensure) support

