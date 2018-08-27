Use webpack for react-native

Webpack have fully support for CommonJS, and provides much more features.

You can skip this README if you just want things work. Read sample and use the webpack.config.js and read package.json for dependencies.

We just need to do these:

Base configure

npm install webpack json-loader clean-webpack-plugin react-native-webpack --save npm install webpack-dev-server --save-dev

global.__PLATFORM__ = process.env.RN_PLATFORM || 'ios' ; module .exports = { context : __dirname, entry : { index : [ 'react-native-webpack/clients/polyfills.js' , `./index. ${__PLATFORM__} .js` , ], }, output : { path : assetsPath, filename : `[name]. ${__PLATFORM__} .bundle` , chunkFilename : '[name].chunk.js' , publicPath : '/' , }, devServer : { port : 8081 , quiet : false , noInfo : true , lazy : true , filename : `[name]. ${__PLATFORM__} .bundle` , watchOptions : { aggregateTimeout : 300 , poll : 1000 , }, publicPath : '/' , stats : { colors : true }, }, };

Configure babel

Install dependencies:

npm install babel-loader babel-preset-react-native babel-plugin-syntax-trailing-function-commas babel-plugin-transform-flow-strip-types --save

You can configure babel-loader via query like:

const babelLoader = `babel? ${ JSON .stringify({ presets: [ 'react-native' ], // Use default babel-presets-react-native plugins: [ 'syntax-trailing-function-commas' , // Fix a extra comma in react-native 'transform-flow-strip-types' , // Strip flow types in react-native source code. require .resolve( 'react-native-webpack/fixRequireIssueLoader' ), // Fix a direct usage of require in react-native which caused issue. ], } )}` module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.jsx?$/ , loaders : [ babelLoader, ] }, { test : /\.json$/ , loader : 'json-loader' }, ], }, };

Support for @providesModule for specified modules

module .exports = { resolve : { modulesDirectories : [ 'src' , 'node_modules' , ], alias : findProvidesModule([ path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'node_modules/react-native' ), ]), extensions : [ '' , `. ${__PLATFORM__} .js` , '.js' ], }, }

Support for assets require (require('./xxx.png')

module .exports = { plugins : [ new AssetsResolverPlugin(), ], };