By utilizing WebP instead of png/jpg you can significantly reduce the size of your app without quality loss.
Works with both Image and ImageBackground React Native components.
iOS uses SDWebImage implementation and Android utilizes Fresco to boost the gained performance even more.
Here's a detailed article with extra details and information on what is the best way to convert your regular images to WebP.
0.61 or higher (last tested on
0.63.2). Older versions might work too, but that's not guaranteed.
yarn add react-native-webp-format
cd ios && pod install
Add the following dependencies to
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
implementation 'com.facebook.fresco:webpsupport:2.0.0'
// Optionally, to display animated WebP images, you have to add:
implementation 'com.facebook.fresco:animated-webp:2.0.0'
...
}
Remember to restart your packager to see the changes. If you still have any issues, try resetting the cache.
Simply replace .png or .jpg with .webp after you've converted your files <Image source={require('../../assets/close.webp')} />
PRs are welcomed ❤️